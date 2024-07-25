I have read the work of quite a few authors on Substack in recent years, some pals began popping up on Substack, and I was recently encouraged by a Substack author to try my hand at this, so here goes…

This first post is also testing out Substack’s tools, to see how easy or difficult it will be to publish here. My site’s essays are usually scholarly, with references, while my forum posts are less formal. So far, it looks like I can just paste from my Word documents and Substack will translate links and references, which will make my life a lot easier. Call me impressed already.

Why am I writing here? My writings have one goal: helping bring abundant and harmlessly produced and used energy to humanity. That will be the biggest event in the human journey, by far. I seek people who can help with that task. I began my energy journey in 1974, when my first professional mentor’s invention was hailed as the best engine on Earth for powering an automobile. I soon began experiencing a series of paranormal events, which changed my studies from science to business and eventually landed me in the middle of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy technology to the American market. That effort put the world’s best heating system (which it still is) on people’s homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of.

The local energy interests pulled out all the stops to put the company out of business, which resulted in the death of one of the effort’s employees, and my wild ride began. Within a year, I became the partner of the owner of that company, Dennis Lee, who is the Indiana Jones of the free energy field. We began pursuing what is called “free energy” today. Within a few months, some non-descript businessmen offered us $10 million for the rights to the technology that we pursued. I now know that that is the standard “friendly buyout offer” from the people who run the world, and it usually works. A year later, the CIA offered Dennis $1 billion to fold our operation, and when he refused, the boom was lowered on us, with shattered and shortened lives. Dennis is lucky to be alive, but my other closest colleagues all had their lives shortened, including the most controversial astronaut, Brian O’Leary. I eventually became Brian’s biographer.

When I became Dennis’s partner, neither of us had heard of Nikola Tesla or even knew that there was a free energy field, in our ignorance. But we began learning fast. Two years later, my life was ruined and Dennis was in solitary confinement. After the darkest month of my life, when visions of murder danced in my head, I mortgaged my life to give Dennis a snowball’s chance. It looked like there was no hope, but six weeks later, my quixotic gesture worked and Dennis walked out of jail, in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed. Even so, Dennis still spent two years behind bars for failing to file a form (which was actually my job), prison officials kept putting Dennis into position to be murdered by the inmates, and it nearly worked. Dennis got “lucky” and only had some fingers broken and teeth knocked out.

There is so much that I still cannot discuss publicly, to protect both the innocent and the guilty, but when more people die I can tell the whole story, if I outlive them (David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger were two of my reveals after they died). I recently published a “short” version of my background and adventures, here.

I watched the media lie about Dennis from nearly the day that I met him, and it never let up. When Dennis was in jail, I first heard of Noam Chomsky from a new roommate, at the same time that another government/media alliance tried to put my new employer out of business, which was the world’s largely privately owned medical laboratory. I got both barrels of how our world really works before I ever began studying it.

The next year, 1990, I heard of a new magazine that exposed the media’s lies, and I soon subscribed to it. Chomsky wrote an article a month in it, and I did not initially know that the magazine’s editor, Edward S. Herman, was Chomsky’s colleague. I began learning at their scholarly feet and eventually became a bigger fan of Ed than Noam. I eventually became Ed’s first and so far only biographer. I became Ed’s biographer when, on his last birthday, I offered to improve his Wikipedia biography, which was libelous and remains so to this day, which ironically demonstrates the validity of Ed’s media analysis, including his invention of the Propaganda Model.

In the 1990s, I studied everything, and after I published my site largely as it stands today, one of Bucky Fuller’s pupils called me a comprehensivist, and I did not know what it meant. He had me read some of Fuller’s work, and the lightbulb finally went on. Fuller was the professional ancestor that I didn’t know that I had, and my work has been consciously comprehensive ever since.

Several weeks later, the USA invaded Iraq on clearly fraudulent pretexts, which Chomsky has accurately called the greatest crime of the 21st century so far. Reading Fuller’s work initiated the past 20 years of study. Ten years after encountering Fuller, I wrote my lifetime’s most significant essay so far, which took me a year to write. I plan to update it in coming years, but I doubt that I will ever surpass that essay.

My career ended during the COVID pandemic. Among my many distractions since 2020, I have been working on new essays (1, 2), and I revived the idea of publishing a book, which I had relinquished in 2001.

But late last year, I decided to write an essay that would serve as a preview of my intended book, and I published it last month. I have been trying to reduce the intellectual lift that I ask of my readers ever since I published my first website in 1996.

I could go on and on, but to cut to the chase, ever since I became Dennis’s partner and we put on our first shows, I began learning about the public that we were engaging, and I really began wondering how we were going to pull it off. When the dust settled from the disaster of being wiped out, I strongly doubted that the businessman’s path to free energy would work. After my brief second stint with Dennis, I was certain of it. The system is corrupt beyond redemption, but that was only part of it. Almost nobody had the right stuff, and most efforts succumbed to internal weakness, not organized suppression. Soon after the USA’s invasion of Iraq, Brian asked me to cofound a free energy awareness effort. The first person who committed to speak at our conference was murdered a few days later, and Brian immediately began planning his move to South America, where he spent the rest of his life. That energy-awareness effort was another disaster, and Brian ended up being kicked out of the organization by those that he invited in to help. I saw that movie too many times (1, 2).

Before I left my hometown in 1990, and have not returned, I heard from a close friend about a free energy inventor with the goods. When I met Brian the next year, he confirmed it. Some years later, a close friend was kidnapped and given an underground exotic energy show by a dissident faction of the people who really run the world, and the public has never heard their names. Free energy and antigravity technologies are older than I am, but are kept sequestered from public awareness public use for reasons of Earthly power. Anybody who has played in the free energy field for long at the high levels knows this. The people who run the world have quite a bag of tricks to keep it all under wraps.

All visible politicians and billionaires are nowhere near the top of the world’s power structure, and the sitting American president is a puppet and knows it, especially after JFK’s murder (and Oswald certainly did not do it).

All doors of the rich and powerful on Earth have been banged on many times by activists looking for help with this. Most of those elites are well aware of free energy technology, but nobody will stick their necks out, even for the few with the proper motivation. Those who have tried to help soon got a horse’s head in the bed and scurried back to their mansions.

This brings me to my current effort, and we will see how much my Substack efforts may contribute to it. I seek disillusioned idealists. They can come from all walks of life, but they are the only people fit to help with my task, unless they grew up enlightened and avoided the Kool-Aid of their conditioning and indoctrination, but I never met anybody like that. I plan to start doing interviews again.

I have never asked for or accepted money for my efforts since my days with Dennis, and I will never hide my work behind a paywall, but I may allow paid subscriptions at Substack, so at least Substack is supported. I have not quite decided on that yet. I learned long ago that wherever I appear in public, trolls swarm me, some are professionals, and have allied with the admins to chase me or kick me out of forums. That has happened several times. I can either turn comments off or moderate them, and I am not sure what I will do. I may give it a try, if I can ban trolls from the comments.

For now, I am looking for people who can learn to sing the song of abundance, to attract others like us, and they can begin by joining my thread at Avalon, which Bill Ryan and friends have kept blessedly troll-free since 2011. Thanks for reading.