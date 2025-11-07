I am currently reading Noam Chomsky’s final book. His contribution to it was made before his 2023 stroke. I always thought that Noam and Ed Herman were at their best when writing about American foreign policy and how the American media covered for the empire. The book is titled: The Myth of American Idealism: How U.S. Foreign Policy Endangers the World. Noam’s coauthor was one of his fanboys, similar to how my being Ed’s fanboy led to my becoming his first biographer.

The book’s theme is that American foreign policy has always been described by the government and media as being driven by humanitarian, human rights, and democratic concerns, but that is a Big Lie. The USA acts like all other empires have: it is all about plundering the empire’s victims. For the American Empire, it has been all about securing resources and cheap labor, and oil sits at the pinnacle of American foreign policy. The USA has been the world’s leading consumer of oil ever since the days of John D Rockefeller (but China is catching up fast). Oil is the black gold of the world economy. As Bucky Fuller said, if oil was priced at the benefit that humanity gets from it, it would cost a million dollars a barrel. I have roughly recalculated Fuller’s estimate. Middle East oil is history’s greatest material prize. Noam had plenty to say about the USA and the Middle East in his final book, and how oil guided American foreign policy there.

I’ll make a full report after I finish the book, but I wanted to write a post that was inspired by a recent article that I read. A pal referred me to the article, and it was originally written in Covert Action. That magazine introduced me to Ralph McGehee’s work, and I am glad to see that it is still around, although saddened that it is still needed. The article’s theme was that American foreign policy has long been guided in the Middle East by the oil issue. The article prominently mentioned that the genocide in Gaza may well be motivated by Israel’s aspirations to become an oil producer, as there are huge oil and gas deposits off the Gazan coast. That would not be surprising.

In my opinion, the Middle East’s fate was sealed when Winston Churchill converted the British Navy from coal to oil in 1911. I am also reading a tome on the British Empire’s bloody rule, which I will also write about one day.

In all of those works, the West’s obsession over Middle East oil is evident. But among Western pundits, it is the elephant in the room that nobody talks about. Over a decade ago, I was kind of amazed, if not very surprised, that American pundits wrote at length about the American-led invasion of Iraq without ever mentioning oil. This is nothing new.

That Covert Action article emphasized the USA’s postwar efforts in the Middle East, to basically elbow aside the fading colonial powers. The USA has been the king of the Middle East ever since. In Noam’s book, he wrote at length about the USA in the Middle East and our awesome hypocrisy on human rights. Saudi Arabia has long been one of the world’s most repressive regimes, but since the Saudis played ball with the USA, they have always received preferential treatment, even when they murdered and dismembered a Washington Post journalist. No human rights outrage is enough to dim the Saudi Arabian star in Washington, D.C. (or the Israeli star).

The USA overthrew the Iranian government in 1953 on behalf of American oil companies, and that began a bloody and oily era for the USA. After 9/11, the gloves were off, and our unprovoked invasion of Iraq began an imperial era that is still with us. We can largely predict American foreign policy by looking at the nations with the largest oil reserves. Venezuela tops the list, which explains everything about the USA’s bellicose stance toward it and the recent Nobel Peace Prize farce. That newest Nobel Peace Prize winner is openly advocating war on her own nation of Venezuela, in Orwellian fashion. In second place is Saudi Arabia, and it leads in conventional oil production, which is the good stuff. Venezuela’s oil is heavy oil, which is not as easy to extract and refine, as are Canada’s tar sands (third on the list), which helps explain Trump’s desire to add Canada to the imperial larder. The next three are Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait, which explains everything about the USA’s interventions in those nations. Number eight and nine are Russia and Libya, which also explains the USA’s actions, including overthrowing Libya’s government, which has been a catastrophe for Libyans.

The USA also intervenes in nations without much oil in the Middle East but with strategic interest, such as Syria, which was allied with Iran and Russia before the USA helped overthrow the Syrian government.

Of course, this all ends and more with the arrival of free-energy technology for public use. All of these geopolitical games and genocides would then end. But until then, oil will dominate American foreign policy.