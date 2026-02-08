I recently wrote a series of posts about Noam Chomsky, concurrently with a series of posts on the limits of politics. What I call retail politics is not going to solve humanity’s existential problems, but I know what will. The world is really run by unaccountable elites who hide in the shadows. The left denies their existence while the right obsessively focuses on who they think they are, but they don’t know who they are as they almost invariably bark up the wrong trees.

I summarized what will likely be Noam’s last book, and his point is clear: like every other empire in history, the USA rides roughshod over its victims while claiming that it is different from other empires as it possesses unique virtue and even claims that it is not an empire at all. Also, Noam noted that the USA leads the way toward making Earth uninhabitable (1, 2).

As an American, Noam felt a duty to expose American imperial behavior, and as a human, he made it clear that humans may make Earth uninhabitable. I think that those positions are unassailable, although plenty of hacks have assailed them, which usually only exposed their incompetence and dishonesty.

I have watched or read more than a hundred interviews of Noam. He almost always deflected questions about his personal life, mostly because he considered it unimportant when compared to the subject matter that he dealt with. Ed Herman was similar, which made it hard to be his biographer.

Today, a big part of Noam’s private life is on display because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. I have written about his relationship with Epstein before, but it keeps coming up in my correspondence, so maybe this post will lay it to rest, at least for now.

If Noam was able to respond, he might reply that his private life is his private life and that it is none of anybody’s business. With all of the people sifting through his emails with Epstein, there has been no hint that Noam participated in or abetted Epstein’s crimes. Noam is also being criticized for socializing with Woody Allen. I have a close female relative who would love to hang out with Allen, as she has been his fan for about 50 years.

I am highly skeptical of the FBI’s published investigation of Epstein, which did not find any trafficking of young women. Epstein had all sorts of spook ties, and it would not surprise me if his efforts were a descendant of the operation to use Marilyn Monroe against JFK.

As I recently wrote, Noam was so approachable that it is no surprise that somebody like Epstein would have cultivated a friendship with him, similar to how the Rockefeller Empire courted Mark Twain (1, 2). Noam’s wife was highly appreciative of Epstein’s largesse. It looks like Noam’s children squabbled over his fortune (no big surprise), which Epstein helped Noam manage. As can be seen in the memoir of his assistant, Noam was easy to take advantage of.

From what I have seen, there was nothing about his relationship with Epstein that invalidates his public efforts, which is what I think is important. The rest of it is kind of at the gossip level.