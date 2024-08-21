I first heard about free energy from Dennis Lee in the spring of 1986 (mere weeks after a desperate prayer landed me in his company), after his visit with Joe Newman. Little did I suspect that when that year ended, I would live with Dennis and his family, two weeks before I became his partner, as we pursued free energy. A few months later, we were offered $10 million for Dennis’s free energy idea, and the year after that, the CIA offered Dennis one billion dollars to cease our efforts. Then we had the boom lowered on us, and Dennis should not have survived his ordeal. I lived through those events, and even I look back sometimes and wonder if they really happened like that.

From the first time that I heard about free energy, the idea served as a kind of Rorschach test for people. Before our first show, Dennis and I worked a booth at home show, handing out thousands of flyers, and about 35 people attended. I cleaned the seating area after the show and found some artwork that a spectator made. I sent it to Dennis, and when I visited him in 2013, he had it framed in his office.

The other shows were better attended. We had over a thousand spectators, maybe two thousand, for our first shows. But arguably more importantly, New England’s electric companies had secret meetings about what to do with us, and Dennis had an audience with the most powerful electric executive in New England. A mogul came to our office in those days, Jackie Gleason watched our tapes, and RFK Jr.’s older brother called our offices to insult Dennis while officials were sharpening their axes as we were approached by the “Black Hat” and “White Hat” factions of the global elite. My learning curve began to become insanely steep.

During my days with Dennis, we interacted with many thousands of people on the free energy issue, and I interacted with anybody for years, with my email address on my website. I have had many thousands of interactions with people on the subject of free energy. And here I am on Substack, interacting with the public once again. When I wrote my chart on free energy awareness, 20 years after becoming Dennis’s partner, I did it off the top of my head in less than an hour, as I was so familiar with the reactions. They range from ignorance and indifference to denial (in its reflexive, thoughtful, and sophisticated versions) to fear to complacency to hopelessness. A select few have achieved knowledge. Free energy aspirants have a nearly impossible task ahead of them, and they need to relinquish their initial orientations in order to begin to understand. They can’t sneak past the organized suppression, others deny that it exists, while others are seduced by the situation’s immensity. Some get angry while others think that a stampede will do the trick. There are many well-worn paths to failure for this Epochal task.

It was a life-consuming process of trial and error before I came to my current approach: the love and enlightenment approach. That has never been tried, to my knowledge, and I figured that it was worth one man’s life to try it out. The biggest event in the human journey deserves every effort that can be made for it. My Substack presence is another avenue that I am trying, and we will see how it goes.