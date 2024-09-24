As I have written, humans have three basic modes of social interaction:

1. Cooperation;

2. Competition;

3. Conflict.

As I wrote in my previous post, scarcity shapes all social interactions, is the basis of all politics, and is the root of all violence. All of our dominant ideologies are based on it. I cannot overemphasize how radically that all changes in a world of abundance, and only one thing can bring that world into being. Conflict has greatly diminished over the Epochs. I recently read about knightly tournaments in Europe’s medieval times, and in those contests the knights often slaughtered each other. The tourneys could become more conflict than competition, but it was not as bad as Rome’s forcing people to murder each other for entertainment. We are not nearly as barbarous as we were only a millennium ago, or even a century ago, and that can all be laid at the door of the rising standards of living of industrialization, as our societies have become immensely more humane.

For the people I seek, this is very helpful to understand, as we are already well on the way to where we can go. Not long ago, I read that team sporting events are mock battles. I knew that they were tribal affairs but I had not really thought of them much as a substitute for warfare, maybe because I was raised on team sports, even though I could tell that the competitive mindset damaged me and I have avoided all competition since college. I won’t even play games with anybody.

In a world of abundance, competition and conflict simply make no sense, and I expect them to quickly vanish in the early Fifth Epoch. I also understand that almost nobody on Earth today understands what I am writing about, and that is normal. They will not begin to understand until the Fifth Epoch dawns, but I seek the few people who can.

When competition and conflict end, all that will be left is cooperation in human affairs. It will be easy to see that all of humanity is one family, and humans will quickly begin to act that way. Love and enlightenment will reign as never before, as is currently unimaginable to nearly everybody. The entire point of my writings is to help the people I seek to understand that. It seems like a worthwhile goal, and if I found enough of those disillusioned idealists, the task will be easy. The hard part will be finding them.