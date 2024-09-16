Homo sapiens is the only highly intelligent mammal for which fathers play any kind of social role. After millions of years of evolution, women are expert at motherhood, while men are still trying to come to terms with fatherhood.

The chimp/bonobo dichotomy provides evidence for how diverse mating dynamics might have been in the human line. Canine teeth shrank in the human line, and by the arrival of Homo erectus on the evolutionary scene, canines had lost all of their prominence. I will agree with scientists who argue that it meant reduced aggression. Since chimps have hundreds of times more instances of aggression and violence than the most violent human societies, there was a long way to fall. Somewhere along the line, humans began pair-bonding and the nuclear family was born. Humans are still figuring that out, and the Epochs have seen dramatic changes in the interactions of the sexes, especially in the Fourth Epoch with the elimination of childhood death, which is the biggest event in the human journey so far. Women no longer had to bear several children so that two might survive, while also risking maternal death. It is hard to overstate the significance of those changes.

Even though the lot of women has greatly improved in the industrial Epoch, I doubt that anybody would argue that it is ideal. There has been great tumult in relations between the sexes during industrialization. If fossil fuels could last for several more centuries and humanity could weather their effects, we might see a happy normalization of sex roles in industrial societies, but fossil fuels will be largely depleted in this century and we are just beginning to see the effects. It could well be the Fifth Epoch or bust for humanity.

In the Fifth Epoch, I foresee that women will have complete control over their bodies, as everybody will. There will no unwanted pregnancies or unwanted children, and mothers will not be dependent on breadwinner men. That will lead to radical changes in family structures. The nuclear family may well become quaint. There will be little or no coercion in the Fifth Epoch, and we may see a new kind of human. I think that family structures will become unrecognizable, but family relations will be far more enlightened than we have today. A key goal in the early Fifth Epoch will be the elimination of all childhood adversity, and all children will grow up in safe and loving environments.

I think that all of humanity will finally be seen as one family. I won’t live to see it, but that will be quite a change, and welcomed by all.