When my friend was kidnapped and given the underground technology show, free energy and antigravity technologies were among a slew of technologies that were demonstrated. The people who put on that show risked their lives to do it, and I have purposely not known much about the show. But just give us free energy and antigravity, and the Fifth Epoch is here. I have also heard amazing stories, from credible sources, of advanced materials and even something like Star Trek’s replicators. But free energy and antigravity are more than enough to usher in the Fifth Epoch.

With free energy and antigravity, spacefaring becomes obvious. Also, antigravity craft powered by free energy would radically change our conception of spacefaring, especially near Earth and in our solar system. Ideas such as “escape velocity” become meaningless, and there would not be design constraints around payload and fuel. How big do we want the craft to be? Do we leave Earth at walking speed or something far faster?

One of our first spacefaring tasks will be to clean up our space junk. I also foresee cleaning up everything in the solar system that is not a planet or moon, so that a child could safely travel the solar system. Robots will do nearly all of that work.

Energy, materials, and gravity would no longer present engineering constraints. We could build a bridge to Mars if we wanted. I am not going to put limits on human imagination, but I think that the only sane approach to all of it will be that everything that humanity would do is safe and harmless. Those will be the overriding design and operational imperatives, and they will be readily achieved. Once those become the only true dogmas amongst humans, the rest can take its time. Humanity can explore ideas that are presently unimaginable.

These are easily foreseeable outcomes of employing those technologies, which are older than I am.