Corporations are functional sociopaths, in which profits are everything. If a corporation is not trying to maximize profits and shareholder value, it gets sued. Corporations are founded on the principle of greed, as capitalism is. Capitalists even see greed as a virtue. In a world of abundance, capitalism, corporations, and greed become nonsensical. The people who run the world know this well, which is why their organized suppression of free energy and related technologies has been so vigilant. What I encountered during my free energy adventures was capitalism on steroids. Humanity has paid an awesome price to feed the greed of capitalism and imperial behavior.

With the arrival of the Fifth Epoch on the back of free energy, the entire point of capitalism and corporations vanishes. As Bucky Fuller said, all politicians are stooges of economic interests, so by definition they are corrupt, as they pretend to serve the common good but really serve their patrons. American presidents have been outright puppets ever since JFK’s murder. The clear message behind JFK’s murder and cover-up to all presidential aspirants was this: “You are expendable.”

As I have written, in a world of abundance, the idea of politicians becomes pointless and even the idea of nations ends, as humanity becomes one big family. That can only happen when abundance reigns. Abundance takes out the foundations of greed and corruption, as well as the foundations of poverty, crime, violence, and war.

These are all easily predictable outcomes for when abundance arrives, and almost nobody on Earth will be able to imagine it until it arrives, and that is normal. I seek the few who can. I know who I am looking for and what they will have in common. My Substack writings are part of that effort.