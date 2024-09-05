Bucky Fuller’s vision of the future included the idea that in a world of abundance, people would do what interested them, from infancy. The idea of having to perform some kind of job to survive will soon disappear in the Fifth Epoch. Although pleasure will be part of everybody’s day, it could well become the “default” state of humanity, and the pursuit of pleasure will not make much sense, when life is always pleasurable.

The largest benefit to humanity from the rise of civilization was the development of professions, which increased humanity’s collective intelligence and skillset tremendously. I know that my imaginings of the Fifth Epoch, which began in 1987, when I became Dennis Lee’s partner, have barely scratched the surface of what is coming if we can turn the corner. But I think that what we call careers will end in the Fifth Epoch. That does not mean that we will lose our collective intelligence and skillset, but that there will be no need for people to devote their lives to developing a knowledge and skillset that will support them for their adult lives (and their dependents).

I don’t know exactly what it will look like – nobody does – but I think that with a “workday” of only a few hours, people are going to be spending much of their lives learning, playing, and pursuing their potential. Contributing to global society and the wellbeing of all is going to be a source of endless happiness for people. With everybody living to a century and more, I see that people may have several “careers” in a lifetime, based on what the world needs, what holds their interest, and what gives them the most joy.

I am pretty confident that human societies won’t become a collection of wild hedonists. There likely will be some short-term hedonism in the transition, which is understandable, like how poor people who “make it” wear expensive jewelry. But people will likely get that out of their systems quickly, as nobody will need to seek status. When abundance reigns, almost everything about our world will end, and most social roles, behaviors, and goals that people have today will become meaningless.

As I see it, as long as the transition is a safe one, and I mean harmless to people and our environment, which includes Earth’s ecosystems (no weaponizing free energy, for instance), that transition can take its sweet time and people will not need to be coerced to giving up status-seeking, amassing the most toys, and other behaviors that we see today. People will simply realize that what used to be so important will no longer matter and they will give them up, as growing children eventually set aside their toys.

Those who violate others will be given a “time out,” sequestered from global society, but in places of healing and learning, not punishment. I do not see the need for that to last much more than a generation, if that.

The end of careers may seem horrifying to people who devoted their lives to their careers, but in the Fifth Epoch, people will not miss what we think of as careers today. Our careers will be living, loving, helping, and having fun.