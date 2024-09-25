Deception is probably nearly as old as the senses. As organisms developed senses to navigate their environments in order to fulfill the two most important biological compulsions – survival and reproduction – other organisms evolved ways to defeat those senses. Ambush predation relies on deception. Many species have used camouflage strategies. Chimps have been observed deceiving their fellows. Humans have only taken practices of deception to new levels, our big brains are often devoted to deceiving others, and humans are also very good at deceiving themselves.

I live in a nation in which deception has become a science. The mainstream media is one huge enterprise of deception, as it serves elite interests at the expense of everybody else. The lies that I was raised with served to make me a deluded cog in the societal machine. The sitting American president was killed in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it was all covered up.

The world is run by totally unaccountable elites, politicians are all puppets of economic interests, and retail elites, such as the billionaire “philanthropists,” are all about serving their interests while appearing to serve the common good. I live in a nation that is an empire that pretends that it is not one. The world economy is dominated by rackets, and deception is a key strategy of all of them. There is a prominent “skeptical” effort that attacks anything that conflicts with materialism, which is the religion of our Epoch, and usually nonsensically, when the “skeptics” are not being dishonest.

As I have written about so many other areas, this is what a world of scarcity and fear looks like, as everybody tries to survive and temporarily sate their addictions at the expense of others, especially members of out-groups.

Here and there, across the long human journey, people have pursued the truth, as a realistic appraisal of our reality is essential for survival. Many mystical masters devoted their lives to pursuing the truth. Science is ideally a search for the truth, but as with nearly all other endeavors, science has often failed spectacularly in that quest.

In the Fifth Epoch, when abundance reigns, the games of survival, deception, and serving one’s self at the expense of others will end, and the pursuit of the truth will reach levels never seen before. Everybody’s paranormal abilities will be cultivated from childhood, science will bear only a faint resemblance to today’s version of it, and information, real and useful information, will be freely given to all.

Getting to the Fifth Epoch is the hard part. I have helped the best of the best try to right this ship. I know how to end this nightmare, but I can’t do it alone, and I know who I am looking for.