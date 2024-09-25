Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

Bill Fairchild
Sep 26

You wrote "As organisms developed senses to navigate their environments in order to fulfill the two most important biological compulsions – survival and reproduction – other organisms evolved ways to defeat those senses." I would think if an organism's DNA could last long enough that it might also develop a way to defeat its rivals' ability to defeat its senses, similar to our American nuclear arms race with the former USSR. And this also reminds me of the Spy vs. Spy cartoon in Mad Magazine long ago (at least in the 1950s which is when I was reading each new one every month). E.g., organism A develops a way to defeat organism B's defenses, B develops a way to defeat A's way to defeat B's defenses, then A develops a way to ... etc. etc. throughout eternity as long as both A and B still exist. I am sure there must be many examples of this cycle already discovered here on Earth by our biological researchers.

1 reply by Wade Frazier
