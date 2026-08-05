The video of this post is here.

This is the latest update on this year’s Super El Niño, as I have written about it since spring (1, 2). As I write this, the air outside my home is dangerous to breathe:

My home state is making the global news.

I vividly remember walking to my car at my office in 2016, and at first being bewildered by the hazy air. It reminded me of my days in LA, with awesome air pollution. It took me a minute to realize that it was smoke in the air that caused what I was seeing and smelling. That was the last Super El Niño, and all the years since then have not only all been the hottest global temperatures ever recorded (this year may set the new record), but I had to get used to watching the smoke forecast before I went hiking. I got smoked out more than once when I failed to check first. My cousin’s home in Spokane narrowly avoided being burned down in recent days. For the past generation in California, the forests are not growing back after fires, as the forests die.

Fire season is just beginning. It is going to be a long El Niño event that is just getting warmed up. I know how to end all of this.