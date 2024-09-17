Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Sep 18

I totally agree. Most people are concerned only with their immediate need or their immediately next need. All the news reports, predictions, prophesies, or anything else pertaining to the future that begins perhaps one hour later than right now can be ignored because what will be will be, and it is up to others to sort things out and try to prevent the inevitable catastrophe that some are now predicting. E.g., I read about the apparently deteriorating situation between Vladimir Putin's military moves and Ukraine's military moves, and things look really bad AT THIS MOMENT for Putin and better for Ukraine. So I am comfortable letting their situation change between them, as I can do nothing to retard or speed up whatever these foreign leaders choose to do. My own government may be able to do this, but I have no idea what my government's leaders will decide to have our government do, if anything. I feel powerless, and I mentally must agree with my feeling of powerlessness, no matter what I think might happen because of all my current beliefs, including my belief in our huge need for a new Epoch with free energy, which I also know will not occur for some time into the future. All I can do is to keep my own side of the street clean and well-swept from moment to moment, meaning I interact with other people the best I can, trying to have compassion on everyone and not be judgmental of anyone else no matter what happens to me, to that person, or to the whole world.

I no longer believe in any fairy tales, superstitions, or wrongly understood ancient prophesies. The only action I know I can safely take in my thoughts and deeds is to ask myself what would I do if I were not human any more and I have become a new creation not subject to gravity, hunger, the speed of light, etc., and all I have to do is what I see all others around me doing, which will be having infinite compassion on all others and being judgmental towards none.

I must just keep on keeping on, as some would say.

Sep 17

I love what you wrote. I’m with you.

