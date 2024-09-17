I have written on my process of awakening that took place over many years. It began when I was 12 and my family changed their diets to save my father’s health, which led to a miracle. I had my first paranormal experiences at 16, which gave me my mystical awakening and ruined me as a scientist before I ever began. Several years later, Brian O’Leary was ruined as a mainstream scientist while performing the same exercise that ruined me. Another paranormal experience changed my studies from science to business and I guzzled the capitalist Kool-Aid for a few years, but the cognitive dissonance set in quickly after graduation and I eventually realized that my profession was worthless. Like almost everything else in today’s world, that profession will disappear early in the Fifth Epoch. But my awakening process went into overdrive when another paranormal experience led me to Dennis Lee, which culminated in my day on the witness stand. My life was never the same after that.

As I picked up the pieces of my shattered life, I began the studies that last to this day, but in a radicalized state. Without that awakening process, I would not have much worth saying. My early studies were largely done to see if anything that I had been taught while growing up was true, and not much survived my radicalized scrutiny. I had been fed lies and myths while growing up, and maybe my biggest surprise during those early days of study was that almost nobody wanted to hear about it. The lies and myths that they were fed they regarded as immutable truths, and I was the kind of heretic that got barbecued a few centuries earlier. Not only did I lose many relationships during my days with Dennis, relationships that I thought would survive anything, but I lost many more when people heard about my expanded perspective (which I later learned is called “comprehensive”).

I eventually understood that nearly all people on Earth today only care about their immediate self-interest, which can extend to their in-group’s welfare, and temporarily sating their addictions. They truly do not care about anything else. Believing in those myths and lies bolstered their in-group status, and that was all that mattered to them. I have watched people embrace certain death over questioning their indoctrination and conditioning (a close friend is doing that as I write this), to give an idea of how deeply that goes.

As an American, I was exposed to lies and myths appropriate to my situation, such as Founding Father myths. But I eventually realized that all societies had their own brands of lies and myths. A primary upshot was that people in my society were indoctrinated into believing in things that did not exist, like Santa Claus for adults, and three of the most pervasive were the ideas that we live in a democratic system and have free markets and a free press. The reality is that we live in a plutocracy that is an empire that pretends that it is not one, the press serves elite interests at the expense of accurately informing the public, in an act of brainwashing, and there has never been anything like a free market, anywhere on Earth at any time. I learned all of those lessons the hard way before I ever began my days of study, and it took many years before I finally realized that I was not seeing anything unusual. It is a universal in all human societies today. The specific myths are a little different for each society, but the gist is the same for all of them: bolster in-group cohesion while justifying the high status of an extreme minority. Chimps do the same thing, without the ideology. Humans just engage in a more sophisticated version of chimp strategies.

I just finished a book on the Bronze Age of West Asia and Europe, which discussed how great fortunes were built on “trade” in the earliest civilizations. It is guaranteed that it was not free trade, and nothing has fundamentally changed since then. If markets were truly free, there would not be great economic imbalances in our economic systems, of billionaires who live next to the homeless. The American political system is corrupted beyond redemption. The sitting president is a puppet and knows it. I try to not pay much attention to what I call retail politics, but it is in my face daily in this strange election year.

My target audience has to have already realized, to some degree, the level of Kool-Aid that they were force-fed from their cradles. If they haven’t, or like the taste of that Kool-Aid, even though they know it numbs their brains, then they can’t really help much with what I am doing. But for those who awakened and decided that humanity’s somnolence is the primary reason for our existential predicament, I have been waiting for them to arrive. I have a job for them, if they are willing to learn to sing the song of abundance, as a way to help us get there. Then we can leave all of this behind, as the world as we know it will end, and nobody will miss it.