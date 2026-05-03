The video of this post is here.

In 2023, I summarized Monica Wiesak’s book on the John Kennedy presidency. It was a good read. She called him the last American president. I’ll agree with that, but for reasons that she may not agree with. In my opinion, every president since JFK was a puppet and knew it. She also wrote a book on the JFK assassination, which I have not read, but I read her Substack post on the topic today, which spurred this post.

Her first JFK book had a chapter on his relationship with Israel, and Wiesak’s post explored the possible Israeli connections to the JFK hit. This has become a popular topic in recent years, and I gave my views on it. I am the only person who carries Gary Wean’s torch on the Internet. I would not call myself Gary’s biographer, but he was a beloved friend who helped me when the night was the darkest. He is in my pantheon for that alone. I recently did two videos (1, 2) on Gary and our relationship.

Gary died in 2004, and for all of his adventures, his lasting claim to posthumous fame is his involvement in the aftermath of the JFK hit. I have written at great length on the issue and have made several videos, so I will only briefly mention the particulars and I will link to my writings and videos on topic.

Gary was close friends with Audie Murphy, who was the most decorated soldier in American history. Murphy was from the Dallas vicinity, and he was good friends with Bill Decker, who was the sheriff of Dallas County. Lee Harvey Oswald died while being transferred to Decker’s custody. Decker was in Los Angeles on business, two weeks after the JFK hit, and at a lunch at LA’s police academy, all present (Decker, Murphy, Gary, and his investigative partner at the district attorney’s office), were unanimous that Oswald could not have shot JFK from that sniper’s nest with that rifle. Decker replied that he also knew that Oswald did not do it, he had a man in Texas who also knew that Oswald did not do it, and the man wanted to talk to somebody not associated with the federal government. Decker said that the man might be willing to meet with Murphy, and a week later, Gary and his investigative partner flew in Murphy’s private plane to Ruidoso, New Mexico, to meet Decker’s source, who was U.S. Senator John Tower.

They met at a diner where Tower told his story. Tower said that Oswald was a military-intelligence operative whose “fascination” with communism was just part of his career path of giving him fake communist credentials so that he could infiltrate communist organizations. Soon after he returned from the Soviet Union with his new wife, Oswald was recruited by E. Howard Hunt for a CIA operation that would frame Fidel Castro for an assassination attempt on JFK, to justify an invasion of Cuba. Oswald was leery at first, but when he met high-ranking members of JFK’s administration who were in on it, he joined the effort. He was only supposed to appear to be the would-be assassin, and a fake trail was made to Cuba (his visit to the Cuban embassy in Mexico City was part of it), to frame Castro. All was in readiness, and then JFK was killed. Somebody had interposed the operation and turned the fake assassination attempt into a real one.

Tower then handed Gary an envelope that contained documents to prove his story. On the way back to LA, Gary and Audie knew that it was too hot for them to handle. Decker soon called Murphy, to give the documents back, as the USA’s government decided to cover it all up. Murphy thought fast and said that they destroyed the documents. Gary recorded the encounter in a chapter of his book, which was first published in 1987.

In Gary’s book, Tower said that the operation was intended to reproduce a “Remember the Maine” event, to justify invading Cuba. In the 1996 edition of his book, Gary named Tower, after keeping his identity secret in his original book, because Tower was still alive. Tower and Murphy both died in plane crashes, which Gary did not think was a coincidence. In 1997, Operation Northwoods was declassified. Northwoods was a plan hatched by the Joint Chiefs of Staff that proposed creating fake terror incidents in the USA to frame Castro, to justify an invasion of Cuba. The Northwoods document even used “Remember the Maine,” which mirrored Gary’s account. Northwoods was first proposed in early 1962¸ which JFK rejected. Northwoods was secretly revived in early 1963, at the same time that Hunt recruited Oswald into his scheme. JFK was out of the loop for both operations, which was typical of his presidency.

I have seen Gary’s testimony dismissed for a generation on the flimsiest of pretexts. Comparing Gary’s reporting in his 1987 book to the Northwoods document should remove any reasonable doubt that Oswald was not the Lone Nut assassin of JFK. Somewhat amazingly, Gary story forms the leading hypothesis today among JFK-assassination researchers, and they somehow still ignore Gary’s testimony. I saw a interview of Daniel Sheehan recently, and he even discussed the Cuban false-flag operation that was part of the JFK hit, and Gary’s testimony is still widely ignored.

What is doubly ironic is that with all of this “Israel-did-it” theorizing in recent years, Gary is largely ignored, even though he originated the “Israel-did-it” hypothesis. Gary’s days as a policeman and investigator in LA had him regularly cross paths with Mickey Cohen, who was the Jewish mobster who ran LA’s crime scene. Gary repeatedly saw Cohen in Jack Ruby’s company in 1946-1947, and Gary even had a conversation with Ruby. Ruby was a high-ranking mobster, not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission portrayed him as.

Gary also saw Cohen regularly in the company of Menachem Begin, the mass-murdering terrorist who became Israel’s prime minister. Gary was at Peter Lawford’s Malibu home when JFK was introduced to Marilyn Monroe at the 1960 Democratic Convention. Monroe was being used by Cohen and Begin in an intelligence-gathering and blackmail scheme against JFK. Gary was also at Monroe’s home on the day that she died. She was not visited by Bobby Kennedy on the night that she died, but by her handler, who was a Cohen underling. Monroe was silenced because she knew too much. I think it very possible that the likely Jeffrey Epstein blackmail operation was a descendant operation to the Monroe one.

What an incredible story, and it is almost completely ignored. I could go on and on, such as my being contacted by the original Watergate attorney, who saw one of Gary’s bête noires’ judicial irregularities, as he was a gangster judge who sat on a federal bench (who presided over the Snowden trial). That attorney was friends with Hunt, which is how he got roped into Watergate, and Hunt told that attorney that JFK was killed over the ET issue, which is not as strange as it might seem.

My opinion is that Israel was a beneficiary of JFK’s murder and may have been involved somehow, but political assassination became a sport in the USA for a generation after JFK’s murder. I “credit” domestic interests for the JFK hit. Rodney Stich was privy to FBI wiretaps on J. Edgar Hoover’s phone, and according to those tapes, Hoover planned the JFK hit with George Bush the First, Nelson Rockefeller, Lyndon Johnson, and Allen Dulles. JFK-assassination intrigue has swirled around all of those men since the 1960s, and their involvement would not be surprising.

Gary seems to have eventually opened that envelope that Tower gave him, and Gary wrote that Tower and Prescott Bush were part of the false-flag operation. Gary also named Arlen Specter and William S. Cohen as part of the real assassination effort.

For me, I strongly doubt that the JFK assassination will ever be definitely solved, and it is likely foolish to try. Compare Gary’s book to Northwoods, and all reasonable doubt should vanish, as far as the idea that Oswald didn’t do it. From there, it is easy to understand the cover-up and the idea that if the sitting American president could be murdered in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it could all be covered up, how much power could a president really have? For me, that is the lesson of the JFK hit, and my adventures have shown me in no uncertain terms that American presidents are far down the hierarchy of power on Earth, and all presidents since JFK knew that they were expendable.

I keep making posts and videos on the JFK hit, especially Gary’s connection to it, and will likely do it for the rest of my writing career. This issue is not going away.