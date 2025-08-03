During the writing of my recent posts on the issues of reviving the world’s best heating system in the USA, I discovered that Bill Delp, AKA Bill the BPA Hit Man, had died, so I was free to reveal his identity. I never met Bill, as I came in at the tail end of what happened in Seattle. I have often stated that if I had not met Dennis Lee, I would not have much worth saying. My odyssey with Dennis was the adventure of a lifetime, and it woke me up. Every day was a learning experience, but those years were punctuated by dramatic, indelible moments, and none more so than my day on the witness stand. I see my life as divided into before that day and after that day.

I have written about that day in detail before (1), but not at Substack, so here goes. Even with all that I had learned during my first two years with Dennis, and even as I expected that organized suppression would rear its head again, I still had plenty of naïveté to lose on the day of the raid. I now know that Mr. Deputy was acting when he walked up to me, asking me if our building was behind me, as the raid began. He had already been in our building, at one of our Saturday-morning shows. His absence during the espionage and theft of our technical materials I now realize was a planned act on his part. We were his career-making case, so it was all carefully planned, but no crime is perfect, and the deputies were witnessed in their espionage and theft, although Ventura County is so legendarily corrupt that they probably did not care much, as they got away with anything, acting with impunity. We were going to find out the next morning, anyway. But Mr. Deputy played Boy Scout and the plausible-denial game with me all the way until my day on the witness stand.

I eventually realized that many events that I initially thought were innocuous or random were carefully planned. I could have wallpapered my bedroom with all of the subpoenas that were served on me. One time, Mr. Deputy’s sidekick waited in front of my house, to serve me as I returned home from work in LA. Mr. Deputy’s threats had already driven Mr. Researcher into hiding, leaving me as the star witness. No subpoena for Mr. Researcher. As I walked into the courtroom to testify, Mr. Deputy literally blocked my path to the witness stand, as he held court with the cub reporter from the local paper, the same one that my mother worked for. They were literally laughing at Dennis’s “criminality” as they blocked my path. At the mid-day recess, Mr. Deputy arranged to just happen to be there to open the door for me as I entered the courthouse. It took me a long time to realize how carefully choreographed it all was.

At the preliminary hearing, the prosecution spared no expense and paraded its witnesses and “victims” on the stand for a month. The defense, meanwhile, was broke, with our business destroyed. As I got on the witness stand as the only significant witness who had not been scared or chased off, the judge made the first statement that showed that he was in on it. As I sat down, he said that he hoped that my testimony would not last long. Is that normal?

As I sat down, Mr. Deputy sat directly in front of me, about 20 feet away. That was also no coincidence. I had not yet left for the summer when Dennis was arrested with his million-dollar bail, so I attended the first hearing, which was the first time that I saw Ms. Prosecutor. When it came her time to speak, she told several serial lies in less than a minute. It was stunning to hear that many lies like that. Not only was she a shameless liar, she was highly unprofessional, too. At one point in the hearing, she asked me if I had heard Mr. Researcher tell Dennis that he was going too fast in his free-energy efforts. Dennis’s attorney objected, on the hearsay objection, I believe. The judge overruled the defense and made me answer it. I honestly replied with “No,” and a few seconds later, the judge said that he reversed his ruling and ordered my testimony stricken from the record. I didn’t give the answer that they wanted to hear.

Ms. Prosecutor later accused me of perjury for my honest answer, which the judge had stricken from the record. That is a taste of how Kangaroo Court works. Even Dennis’s attorney was in on it, providing a half-hearted defense, with no preparation. His questions to me were literally from cue cards that Dennis and his wife made for him. I got off the witness stand having been asked only a small fraction of the questions that they had prepared for me.

But that was only the backdrop for my pivotal moment. The event that made all of the others pale to insignificance was Mr. Deputy’s behavior. He dropped his Boy Scout mask with me on that day. As soon as I began testifying, he made theatrical reactions to my testimony. He openly grinned and laughed at my testimony, turning his body completely around to chortle to his sidekick in the seats behind him. That behavior would not have lasted ten seconds in a grade-school classroom, but in Kangaroo Court, the judge, Ms. Prosecutor, and even Dennis’s attorney pointedly ignored his imbecilic behavior. He was trying to intimidate me as I testified.

Other than Mr. Deputy’s sidekick and the cub reporter, my future wife was about the only person in the public seating, as she took the day off from work to watch me testify. At the lunch recess, I asked her if she had seen Mr. Deputy’s antics, and she had not noticed them, partly because he had his back to her, and partly because she was focused on me. I told her to pay attention to him for my afternoon testimony, and he did not disappoint her. His theatrical performance became more dramatic and even extended to laughing along with the cub reporter while I testified. When the day was over, my future wife expressed her surprise at how “unprofessional” Mr. Deputy’s behavior was.

It was far more than simply unprofessional to me: I was having my face rubbed in evil. I got to witness a psychopath drop his mask for me. It was not the last time, but that first time was an unreproducible event. For many years I had lived a life of idealism and disillusionment, as my cognitive dissonance began building after college graduation. My time with Dennis until then had been very sobering and educational, but Mr. Deputy’s behavior was the crowning moment of my awakening. I would never see the world the same way after my day on the witness stand.

My pantheon has people like me in it, usually disillusioned idealists, and they all had a process of awakening. Ralph McGehee nearly killed himself in his moment of awakening, as Dennis nearly did. My big moment of awakening was gentler, but for the next month, visions of murder danced in my head, which was the lowest part of my journey and as soiled as I have ever felt. Dennis was soon thrown into solitary confinement for trying to throw a Christmas party for his inmates, as if Mr. Deputy and friends were some kind of Snidely Whiplash parodies of evil.

Mr. Deputy tried to intimidate the wrong man. The next month I met Gary Wean, whose advice was critical to what happened next: I mortgaged my life to give Dennis a faint hope of living to see this side of the bars again, which incredibly worked, in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed.

I have a lot more to write about the aftermath of that pivotal day of my life, and that will come next, along with a little more revealing of identities, inspired by my unmasking of Bill Delp.