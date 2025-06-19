I was part of, witnessed, and heard of too many free-energy efforts to think that the usual methods have any chance of success. The issue is simply too big, too challenging, and the opposition is too committed, with quite a bag of tricks, for the standard methods of business and activism. Inventors declare themselves the Messiah and Second Coming, their associates constantly try to steal the effort, while the suppressors play their evil tricks, and the rest of that bloody three-ring circus. I have never heard of anything else like it.

My work has often been compared to Steven Greer’s (a pal did that just yesterday). Greer is aware of my work and considers it too scholarly. Maybe he is right, but this path has to be tried, in my opinion. The biggest event in the human journey deserves as many approaches as possible, and I have never seen anybody trying what I am doing.

Yesterday, Greer’s organization sent me a link to this portion of one of his presentations, in which he sketched what I call the Fifth Epoch and beyond. I wish him the best, but our approaches are quite different. I am shooting for 5,000-to-7,000 singers, to attract the 100,000 “do something” people, while Greer is shooting for 75 million meditators who mentally interact with ETs. While Greer sketched ten levels of civilization beyond this one in his presentation, I am just focused on getting us to the first one. After that, the rest will be easy. The first one is the paradigm-shattering one, from scarcity to abundance, from fear to love. That is the big one, and everything else is the small stuff.

My work looks backwards far more than Greer’s does, with the journey of life on Earth, the Epochs of the human journey, and the like. In a sane world, there would be a hundred efforts like ours and the Fifth Epoch would soon arrive.

So, how to do it the hard way? Greer keeps banging on the White House door and similar places, trying to raise money for a corporation that he runs to make free-energy technology, Hollywood premiers of his movies, hobnobbing with elites, etc. I gave up on those approaches long ago. Maybe Greer will succeed where countless others have failed, to life-wrecking and life-shortening effect. We’ll see, but I am doing something different. What I call the choir has never been heard on Earth before. If that choir forms, the rest will be easy. The global elite will not be able to stop it, and they may well “surrender.”

Doing it the hard way is pretty straightforward. Instead of Sparky’s working in a hidden workshop, or Mark’s working in a basement or hiding out in the home of friends, this effort will be in the open. But it will be nested in a community of choir members and the “do something” people, and only a few thousand of them might be required to provide the protection that it will need. They will be carefully chosen people. People will be compelled to leave if they become counterproductive to the effort, but that should be a very small problem, and some may well be agents of the global elite, seeking to cause disruption. But they would have to be highly talented to do that, to deceive me and others who will be very astute and worldly, and yes, there will be many psychics in our ranks. Dark pathers will have a hard time infiltrating it and inflicting mischief and discord.

That effort’s goal will be very simple: build commercial-ready, safe to use, and harmless free-energy technology, which will then be given away to humanity, with only two restrictions: it will not be used to further rape Earth’s ecosystems and environment, and it will not be weaponized. As Greer has stated, that is not really a tall task. Greer knows people from the spook world who have been involved with making those technologies. It is not a big technical lift, but it is beyond the resources of garage tinkerers to accomplish. Think more in terms of an Intel chip facility to do it.

And, obviously, the effort that I have in mind will not happen in secret, but in broad daylight, and when the first prototypes are demonstrated, the effort will have plenty of global attention. The scenario, of the global elite’s bringing out their 35th-generation technologies (my friend saw some of that), is certainly possible and would be welcome. But the first-generation technology is enough to initiate the Fifth Epoch. The R&D will not be rocket science.

That community will likely be formed in an industrial nation. The social-technical distance will likely be too great to mount it in an agrarian nation. It will mostly be men, and probably mostly from English-speaking nations. I am very willing to be pleasantly surprised if there are more women and non-English speakers, and we will see how that goes. I have not encountered a female candidate for the choir yet, mainly because relatively few women are scientifically literate. My effort requires scientific literacy, but no more than it takes to comprehend my two big essays (1, 2). It is really not that heavy of an intellectual lift. It is far harder to become a professional scientist or mathematician.

The mental-technical aspects of what I am attempting are really not that formidable. The biggest problem that I have seen is people’s allegiance to their scarcity-based frames of reference, which short-circuits their ability to comprehend abundance and how our world really works. The propaganda and brainwashing is pervasive, and few ever escape it. That is why I have listed (1) the qualities that the people that I seek will possess. It is just what I have learned from many thousands of interactions on these issues. I know that I seek rare people, but I also think that there are plenty of them on Earth, far more than enough for the approach that I advocate. If not my effort, then somebody else’s can work. The approach will work, if the people can be found for it. Brian O’Leary’s Four Cultures of the Phoenix is relevant.

The effort will have to be ready to do it the hard way, but it also might not be necessary, after the choir forms.

Obviously, after giving free-energy technology away, humanity is going to rapidly make the transition to the Fifth Epoch. Greer talks about it taking a generation, and with first-generation tech, I think that makes sense. But with 35th-generation tech, it might happen in a few years, at least to meet all human needs at industrial standards. Once that happens, the rest can take its sweet time, as human misery will have vanished by then and humanity will no longer be at the brink of catastrophe. The fun can then begin.