As I have done for these series, the only links in this summary will be to the Substack posts in this series. This series began with my childhood as a space brat who lived in Houston during the Space Race and my dreams of changing the energy industry when my mentor’s engine was hailed as the world’s best for powering an automobile during the USA’s first energy crisis. At age 19, a desperate prayer changed my studies from science to business.

I then spent the next eight years in idealism and disillusionment before I made my second and so far last desperate prayer, and the voice in my head had me move to Seattle, when my adventures really began. I walked into the aftermath of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace. It was like a lightning bolt hit me, which reverberates to this day. I worked for free for months, and then watched my boss engineer the theft of the company from the owner, Dennis Lee, who moved to Boston to rebuild, and I chased him there a few months later. The day after I arrived, Dennis began thinking in terms of free energy, I became his partner a couple of months later, and then my wild ride escalated. It was obvious to me when I became Dennis’s partner that the transformative potential of free energy was vast, and it would be a major turning point in the human journey. Many years later, I realized that it would be the biggest event in the human journey, by far.

I brought my mentor in to assess what we were doing, and without my knowledge, he had Dennis move our company to my home town, Ventura, California, and the next year, my life was ruined. The global elite tried to buy us out for $10 million in Boston, and the CIA raised the offer to $1 billion the next year, before we had the boom lowered on us. Weeks after rejecting the CIA’s offer, Dennis was arrested with a $1 million bail. The turning point of my life was several months later, when the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified. I then sacrificed my life in a seemingly futile gesture, which incredibly worked, in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed, and we sprung Dennis from jail. Dennis was still kangarooed into prison and nearly died there, but I moved away from my home town in 1990, I have not returned, and I began my days of study. Soon before I left, I first heard of working free-energy technology, and the hell that the inventor had to pay. Some years later, one of my close friends was kidnapped and given an underground exotic-technology demonstration, which included free energy and antigravity technologies, by a dissident faction of the global elite. The “conspiracy theories” are largely true in this area.

I finished my website, largely as it stands today, in 2002. As I look back at it, I understood a fair amount about energy’s role in the world, but that understanding was going to become much deeper and comprehensive over the next generation.

Soon after I finished my site, I was introduced to Bucky Fuller’s work, the lightbulb finally went on with me, and my work has been consciously comprehensive ever since. I was soon introduced to the Peak Oilers and the collapse of civilizations that ran out of energy. As I had always done, I studied everything, and I soon began to better understand the role of energy in the history of life on Earth and the human journey.

Biochemically, the key events happened long ago, before the rise of complex life on Earth. Those events saved life on Earth by preserving Earth’s ocean. By the time that complex life arose in the Cambrian Explosion, life consumed energy 100,000 times as fast as the Sun produced it, pound for pound. Earth had hot periods and ice ages in the eon of complex life, coincident with rising and falling carbon-dioxide levels. The eon of complex life has been characterized by booms and busts, of brief golden ages for the fortunate species, but they ended with increased competition, and many eras of life eventually ended in mass extinctions, which usually began the process anew, and new kinds of plants and animals dominated. Fish migrated to land and some eventually became dinosaurs and mammals.

A bolide event killed off the big dinosaurs (birds were the only dinosaurs that survived), and mammals then took center stage. Primates evolved in the fruit-fed tropical canopy, but Earth soon began to cool down to our ice age. Some monkeys left the shrinking tropical canopy and became apes, which soon migrated throughout Eurasia from Africa in a short-lived warming period. When that warming period ended, apes were confined to Africa, its Eurasian margins, and Southeast Asia and its periphery. Some apes in Africa (and maybe also the vicinity) evolved to become bipedal, which is what likely led to some of them who learned how to make stone tools. The human line’s brain then began a runaway growth trajectory, which led to Homo sapiens three million years later.

Not too long after Homo sapiens became behaviorally modern, likely in Africa, over the next 50,000 years or so, those humans conquered Earth. In doing so, they drove all of Earth’s easily killed large animals to extinction, all other human species went extinct at the same time, and it was likely not a gentle process. Warfare likely goes back at least to chimps. During that global conquest, humanity’s population increased by a thousand times.

When all of the easy meat was gone, during this interglacial interval, humans began to domesticate plants and animals, to feed the huge human population, which led to civilizations several thousand years later. Writing was soon invented, and the study of the civilized era of the human past could thereby be studied by historians, not just scientists. Great blessings and evils attended the rise of civilizations, and the first civilizations soon saw polities conquer each other to form empires. Rising and falling empires characterized the first several thousand years of civilization, and all early civilizations collapsed as they ran out of energy.

About a millennium ago, Europe began to rise from a Eurasian backwater. Nearly six centuries ago, Europeans began learning how to turn the world’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane, and they thereby conquered Earth, which was an unprecedented catastrophe for humans on several continents. In the midst of that conquest, England turned to coal like no other people ever did, and it led to the Industrial Revolution. The British rode industrialization to build the world’s first global empire.

European nations still competed and England’s colonies in North America soon fought for independence and conquered temperate North America, on the way to becoming history’s greatest empire. For the many evils that Europeans inflicted on humanity, a side effect of industrialization was the elimination of childhood death, which is the biggest event in the human journey so far. But latecomers to industrialization fought to expand their resource bases and the world saw global wars. The USA came out on top in both wars and engaged in novel forms of imperialism. Their efforts were ultimately less bloody than what came before, but that was small consolation to the many millions that the USA killed.

The hydrocarbon fuels that powered industrialization are quickly running out, especially the oil, and the USA has led invasions and genocides to control the world’s remaining easy oil. In this century, oil will be gone, as well as most other industrial energy sources, and traditional alternatives are going to be too little and too late to prevent a global civilizational collapse. Humans may inflict a mass extinction that takes humanity with it.

I summarized the key events and trends in the journey of life on Earth and the human journey, which helps the people I seek understand what the transformative effects of free-energy and related technologies will likely be, as a new Epoch can arrive that looks a lot like heaven on Earth. I finished this series by outlining why the previous attempts to deliver free­-energy technology have failed, and what I am attempting.