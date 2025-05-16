This is the beginning of a series of posts that will chronicle the energy lessons that I learned, almost from the cradle to today. It has been the journey of my lifetime. I was born in 1958 and unwittingly rode history’s greatest energy wave. American energy consumption skyrocketed over the previous 80 years, and that is the primary reason why I am a member of history’s most privileged demographic group: a white straight male baby-boomer American professional. But the USA reached Peak Oil in 1970, soon followed by its first oil crisis, which ended the most prosperous period in the human journey. The USA’s standard of living has declined ever since, as our per-capita energy consumption declined. My free-energy colleagues and fellow travelers could often trace their energy journeys to that oil crisis. But as a child, I was oblivious to all of that.

I vividly recall watching the Gemini 12 rocket as it was about to launch into space, as my father worked on that mission. Little did I know, at age eight, that I was witnessing the greatest official energy feat in the human journey to its time (nuclear weapons aside, which is another story), as men rode an effective bomb into the heavens. Few people in the USA knew that we were about to land men on the Moon with Nazi-made rockets. The Apollo 1 fire drove my father from NASA, and it was many years later that I realized that those astronauts largely died because of an energy issue. NASA did not want to “waste” energy sending nitrogen into space, to mimic Earth’s atmosphere, so it put the atmosphere’s only active ingredient into those spacecraft, and the pure-oxygen atmosphere was primarily why those astronauts died. Safety issues were skimped on during the race to the Moon, which John F. Kennedy tried to end, which likely was related to why he was murdered.

The ET cover-up was likely also related, and it would be many years before I understood that that cover-up was not really related to protecting human minds from the idea that we are not alone in the universe, but for reasons of Earthly power, to keep their incredible technologies from public use, which would quickly mean the end of humanity’s power structure. We did not even need chemical rockets then, as antigravity had long since been developed to commercial levels.

Also, it would be many years before I realized that Houston was where my path crossed Brian O’Leary’s the first time. I left Houston a few weeks before Brian arrived for his historic astronaut interview.

The next year, my first professional mentor invented what became known as the best engine in the world for powering an automobile, and a literal rocket scientist became its greatest champion. That engine was stolen, and the thieves seem to have been wiped out by larger predators. That same year, I believe, my mentor invented a bomb that destroyed weaponry but didn’t harm people. He was at the peak of his creative powers. The Pentagon quickly suppressed his bomb and began experimenting with neutron bombs, which would kill all the people but leave the weaponry intact, which was my mentor’s idea inverted. He quit his career several years later, to save his soul.

My early teachers remarked on my fascination with nature and I was a natural scientist, but I did not think in energy terms in those days. At age 12, my family changed its diet to whole food from processed food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. More than 50 years later, I learned that the primary mechanism was energetic. Processed food wrecks an organism’s metabolism, in the cell’s energy centers: the mitochondria. Metabolic disease is the root cause of perhaps all degenerative diseases.

When I was 15, my mentor’s engine began making the news, which is when I first got my energy dreams. At around the same age, I got to experience the awesome air pollution of Los Angeles. That helped motivate me, as my mentor’s engine would not produce such pollution.

I pursued a math and science curriculum in school, and as I look back, although energy was certainly a key concept in physics and chemistry, I did not have an energy-centric perspective then. When that voice in my head changed my studies from science to business at age 19, energy was also not at the top of my mind, other than that dream of changing the world of energy. But at age 19, I had no idea what I could do about it.

Try as I might, I could not escape the hell of LA and spent the first three years of my career there. I worked in Skid Row LA for several months, and if there was a silver lining to my experience, I wanted to end the world that I saw. The incredible air pollution was only part of it. Also, my energy dreams seemed further away than ever during my LA days, until that fateful day when I prayed for guidance for the second and so-far last time in my life. The voice again replied, suggested that I move to my natal city of Seattle, and my energy adventures were about to begin.