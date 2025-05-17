The point of his series of posts is to show the people that I seek how I came to my views on the energy issue. My colleagues and fellow travelers all took different paths, and none of us just woke up one day with our perspectives, but it came from our journeys, which could be hard to believe. My first energy dreams to my Epochal framework took nearly 40 years, which was a journey of training, unbelievable experiences, trading notes with fellow travelers, and long years of study. It did not come easily.

When that recruiter called to ask me to be ready an interview with a “solar company,” ten days after that voice suggested that I move to Seattle, a lightning bolt hit me that reverberates to this day. I have written at great length on those days, but this series will focus on how I saw the energy issue. When I chased Dennis Lee out to Boston later that year, I still had no idea how his heating system worked. A couple of months after beginning my ride with Dennis, I heard about Joe Newman from him, which was the first time that I had heard of free energy.

The day after I arrived in Boston, Dennis began thinking in terms of free energy, and I soon became his partner. Probably half of what I was doing was to rehabilitate my mentor, to get his genius into the world again. But on the day that I became Dennis’s partner (and maybe earlier), I began having visions of what I call the Fifth Epoch. My 2002 version of that vision is really not too far from today’s version. The basics of that vision have not changed since 1987, but what a long journey it was to gain a greater appreciation of it and a comprehensive understanding of it.

In early 1987, we had never heard of Carnot or Tesla, and did not even know that there was a free-energy field, in our ignorance. Only years later, after studying thermodynamics and patents, did I gain an appreciation for why Dennis’s heat pump was the world’s best heating system (and still is), and come to understand that what happened in Seattle in 1984-1985 was the greatest effort ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace. Putting the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free is the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of. Dennis did his best work before I met him.

In those early days, when we were doing shows, Dennis mounted an effort that was centered around the three dominant ideologies in the USA: nationalism, capitalism, and organized religion. Dennis pitched “patriotism,” Christianity, and business opportunities. It took me many years to articulate why those approaches would likely not work (they attracted the self-seeking), which led to my current approach.

Dennis promoted the end of energy bills, business opportunities, and doing “God’s work” (which Dennis really believed, and I think that he really was), and I suppose that with that thrust, it was not going to be easy to help people see that it could lead to what I call the Fifth Epoch, which means the end of the world as we know it.

My mentor told Dennis that if Dennis wanted to work with him, Dennis needed to move the business to the town where I was raised: Ventura, California. A couple of months later, we moved there, and I did not find out why until I read it in one of Dennis’s books. I was busy dealing with the business aspects of what we did, and even then, I did not really understand why those technologies were so extraordinary. The technical people around Dennis knew far more than I did on those matters. I only began to understand and appreciate it years later, in my days of study.

But it was obvious to me what the transformative potential was of abundant and harmlessly produced energy. When I look back at my vision from 2002, or my energy writings in those days, I can tell that I got the gist of it. The generation of study since then only broadened and deepened my understanding of it. In 2002, I wrote of the human contribution to the megafauna extinctions, but I had no idea that it began millions of years ago, as did warfare. It was another generation before I understood that childhood adversity permanently harms human brains. In 2002, I was not too far from developing my Epochal framework, but in 2007, after my monster of a midlife crisis ended, I began the studies that resulted in my lifetime’s most ambitious essay, which I wrote in 2013-2014, in a process that took a year. When I compare that essay to my writings in 2002, I can see many changes that made my message better. Nothing was that drastic, but it put a lot of meat on the bones of my ideas, and my studies in the decade since 2014 made it a more comprehensive message.

In this series, I plan to discuss those energy concepts and how they developed over my 35 years of study. When I began studying everything in 1990, one of the first things that I did was study thermodynamics and my mentor’s and Victor Fischer’s engine patents. It then became clear to me why Dennis’s heat pump was the world’s best heating system. But also, the idea that Dennis could hook up his heat pump panels to those engines and produce free energy was contrary to the popular interpretation of the Second Law of Thermodynamics. We began hearing from scientists in 1987 that they thought it was possible, and my mentor and Fischer definitely thought so. So did Eugene Mallove. But, by the time that I saw Mallove write about it, I had long been aware of Sparky Sweet’s invention, as well as what my friend saw in his underground technology show. Heat pumps and heat engines are hopelessly primitive, compared to those technologies. Mining hydrocarbons and burning them to power industrial civilizations are like cave men and their clubs, compared to the technologies that the global elite possess.