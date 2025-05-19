My previous post sketched some of the issues of early life on Earth. Earth shaped life, and life shaped Earth. The name of the game for all life on Earth is to acquire enough energy and avoid becoming energy for other organisms long enough to successfully reproduce. That is a biological imperative that all life obeys, including humans. The alternative is death and extinction.

The oxygenation of Earth’s atmosphere and surface took eons. Some minerals cannot form in the presence of oxygen, while others need oxygen to form, and that is some of the evidence for when Earth’s surface became oxygenated. I have summarized the issues before, and there are lively controversies over just when and by how much the atmosphere became oxygenated, and what that meant for life on Earth.

Until the ocean got oxygenated, complex life could not thrive, or perhaps even exist. Today, most of the iron that humanity mines comes from banded iron formations (“BIFs”), which began forming 2.7 billion years ago (and even some at 3.7 billion years). The final BIF episodes almost certainly happened primarily due to life processes, and likely from the oxygen that cyanobacteria produced. BIFs came and went, for reasons not entirely clear. That last event that formed BIFs was during a great ice age that has been called Snowball Earth, when Earth’s entire surface might have frozen over. If that happened, probably the only thing that kept Earth from staying that way was the carbon dioxide from volcanoes. Oxygen and carbon dioxide levels over the eons have been a focus of a great deal of investigation, as they had such profound impacts on Earth’s surface and the journey of life on Earth.

I did not study the issues in this series of posts in chronological order, but bounced all around, but the bouncing is partly how I developed my comprehensive perspective. These studies involved chemistry, astronomy, geology, evolution, and the like, but the energy issue was key to all of them. When I was a child, a friend (a Jewish boy who looked like Einstein when he was young) and I used to say E=MC2, like some stupid mantra. Little did I suspect how relevant that equation would become in my journey. Scientists see the universe as nothing but energy, so the energy issue will always be a central one, if not the central one.

Near the end of that ice age, there were wild swings in carbon isotopes. Scientists do not know quite why it happened, but what is clear is that the rise of complex life began around the same time, and the events are likely related. About ten million years after those wild swings ended, what is called the Cambrian Explosion happened, which was when complex life, especially animals, suddenly appeared in the ocean. While oxygen levels are fiercely debated, carbon-dioxide levels are less debated, as everybody acknowledges that they were far higher than today’s levels. Earth’s atmosphere likely began like how Venus’s is today, as nearly all carbon dioxide, and those levels have declined ever since. Scientists today think that life on Earth will end in a billion years or so, as the Sun continually brightens. But before the Sun boils off Earth’s ocean, complex life may go extinct because there will not be enough carbon dioxide to sustain it. Then it will be back to microbes again, as the last life on Earth.

Those high carbon-dioxide levels meant a warm Earth. In the Cambrian Period, nearly all body plans (called phyla) developed, including vertebrates. Arthropods dominated the Cambrian, mollusks then dominated, and the rise of fish was in the Devonian, which was also when some marginal fish migrated to land and became amphibians, who lived in their golden age in the Carboniferous. Plants had to precede animals to land, because animals had to eat something, and the first forests sequestered so much carbon that it brought on an ice age that ended those forests. That sequestered and buried carbon forms most of the coal deposits that humanity burns with such abandon today.

Then, it was the rise of plants and animals that did not need as much water, in that cold, dry ice age, and reptiles and seed-reproducing plants dominated. The continents had all collided to form a supercontinent called Pangaea. When the supercontinent broke up (this dance of the continents is billions of years old), huge volcanic events accompanied it, which not only ended the ice age, but caused the biggest mass extinction in the eon of complex life. Before that extinction, the ancestors of mammals dominated the lands, afterward was the rise of dinosaurs, and mammals appeared and became marginal fringe dwellers. Most mammals were about the size of rats, and nothing ever got bigger than a raccoon and never would have, unless a bolide hit Earth and ended the reign of dinosaurs. Then it was the mammals’ turn. Most of the oil that humanity burns today was formed from marine sediments during the dinosaur days.

Volcanism kept the Mesozoic (the age of dinosaurs) warm, and it stayed warm until about 50 million years ago, when Earth began cooling down again to today’s ice age. The only candidate among paleologists for those warming and cooling trends has been carbon-dioxide levels. That has always been the ultimate cause.

That is quite a sweep of the history of complex life, and the energy issue runs through it in many ways, from new forms of breathing to hot and cold periods to new foods and ways to eat and novel defenses from grazing and predation, to the greatest symbiosis of plants and animals ever. It always was and always will be about energy and reproduction. Brains evolved with the first animals, and brains are energy hogs. Mammals were always relatively brainy, thought to be due to the heightened senses needed to survive in a dinosaur-dominated world. Primates were always relatively brainy for mammals, thought to be because of the demands of navigating the arboreal environment.

All of these areas, to one degree or another, are full of controversies, competing hypotheses (which can only be settled by the evidence), and those investigations have become increasingly multidisciplinary. The overspecialization of scientists and their silo-ing in their little niches (which Bucky Fuller said was a ruling-class tactic to keep scientists from seeing the big picture) has waned over my lifetime, and multidisciplinary efforts are normal today. The keenest and most interesting insights have generally come from multidisciplinary efforts, and the energy issue is central to all of them.

Those studies of ancient life really drove home the energy issue to me, and my Epochal framework ultimately arose from those studies. The human journey comes next.