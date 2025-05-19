Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Wade Frazier
Hi Ken:

I wrote a post on abiotic oil:

https://wadefrazier.substack.com/p/a-short-course-in-comprehensive-thinking-d39

It is a very fringe idea that arose before plate tectonic theory. I have strong doubts that it is a valid theory. There may be some abiotic hydrocarbons that humanity burn, but coal and oil came from life and geologic processes, IMO. Abiotic theory died among petroleum engineers long ago.

Ken Bear
Love your posts Wade and want to thank you.

This came in earlier today —

Oil is not a fossil fuel

By Jerm • 19 May 2025

I recorded this podcast episode in 2022, but it's still very relevant.

Jerome Corsi is an American author and political commentator known for his 'controversial' books and commentary on topics like politics, energy, globalism and, in this instance, oil.

More specifically, that oil is not a fossil fuel.

The fossil fuel myth props up scarcity fears—abiotic oil flows from Earth’s core, defying peak oil predictions.

— Vladimir Kutcherov, petroleum engineer

What is oil, then?

Jerome argues that oil is an abiotic substance continuously produced deep within the Earth's mantle through chemical reactions.

His view is echoed by many scientists, engineers, and others.

The common understanding of a fossil fuel is that it is a natural fuel, such as coal, oil, or natural gas, formed over millions of years from the remains of ancient plants and animals.

'Oil is not a fossil fuel'

Or dinoasaurs. (That's my favourite. 😂)

Russian geologists tapped 80 Caspian fields in crystalline rock—abiotic theory works where fossil dogma fails.

— V A Krayushkin, geologist

Simply put, oil and water are Earth’s most abundant liquids, neither ever running out.

For example, methane could form from the reaction of carbon dioxide with hydrogen released from various minerals in the presence of heat and pressure, without any biological material involved. These hydrocarbons then slowly migrate upward to form oil and gas deposits.

This explains why multiple oil wells, previously thought dry, are producing again.

Romashinskoye Oilfield, Russia: Wells R-101 and R-108, previously abandoned, confirmed to produce oil again.

Bradford, Pennsylvania: Titusville well #3 and McClintock #1, from the 1877 boom, continue to yield oil and methane.

Permian Basin, Texas: Santa Rita #1 and Radford Grocery #17, once thought depleted, maintain low-level oil output.

Oil’s not running out—Earth’s asthenosphere churns hydrocarbons, migrating up through faults to fill reservoirs.

— Nikolai Kudryavtsev, geologist

What does this mean?

It means oil isn’t scarce and fearmongering about depletion inflates prices, boosting the lucrative ‘green energy’ industry.

It means oil is weaponised as a political and economic tool.

'Oil is weaponised'

It means people are pushed into buying crappy electric cars. Meanwhile, Elon Musk sold most of his Tesla shares (in 2022) because he knows electric cars will never be superior to internal combustion cars.

Here in South Africa, with rolling blackouts and a big off-road culture, how are we expected to move around? 😂

I will stick to diesel, thanks.

The biotic oil tale is 18th-century nonsense—thermodynamics backs abiotic formation, endless as Earth’s heat.

— J F Kenney, physicist

Jerome discussed the above with me, including the history of the abiotic oil theory, which he says was discovered by the Nazis, although it appears that abiotic oil theory predates the Nazis, from what I've read.

Nonetheless, the core argument remains watertight, in my view.

Peak oil’s a lie—abiotic reserves dwarf biotic estimates, sustained by Earth’s ongoing geological churn.

— Peter R Odell

