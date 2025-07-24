Earlier this week, I did my first interview in a dozen years or more, and my first video interview. It did not go quite as I expected, but the interviewers deserve credit, as they are members of the Green Party (one of them ran for president), and I almost never encountered environmentalists (Brian O’Leary’s deep ecologists) who embraced the idea of free energy, as they preferred the austerity route (not unusual), whereas free energy is the abundance route out of our mess. They generally liked the idea of free energy, and we will see how it goes.