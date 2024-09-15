A Substack reader asked about the situation with a sitting president’s energy advisor, and I decided to tell a more complete story than I have before, here. My Substack effort is a bit of an experiment for me, and I am trying to make posts of little more than a page at most. So, I will try to telescope that seven-page account down to one or so.

The basic situation was that my former partner, Dennis Lee, arrived at my house unannounced in August 2006. Among other things, he invited me to come to Washington, D.C., to witness a demonstration of his technologies, sponsored by the George W. Bush administration, in an event that was organized by Bush’s energy advisor. I was in no shape to do something like that and immediately declined the invitation, as well as Dennis’s invitation to sit on the board of his new company. I had no interest in those kinds of activities, and I was highly skeptical that the powers that be would allow such a demonstration. Not only did Dennis have the best heating system that has ever been on the world market, but at that time he was selling a retrofit kit to modify the gasoline intake system so that cars got 100 miles per gallon, and they did. The technology was legitimate, but I had been hearing about how such technologies were wiped out or bought out since childhood.

But during Dennis’s barnstorming tours of the USA, Bush’s advisor attended one of Dennis’s shows and spent days at Dennis’s facility, witnessing Dennis’s technologies. He then began arranging for an eve-of-the-election demonstration of Dennis’s technologies in Washington, D.C. If that had been allowed to happen, then it would have been tea and crumpets with Bush and Cheney afterward, and I wanted no part of that. But the show was canceled, for reasons that I never bothered to find out.

But two years later, Dennis had an exhibit at a renewable energy conference in Washington, D.C., where Bush was the keynote speaker, and Bush’s eyes bugged out at Dennis’s exhibit. At about that time, Dennis ran a full-page ad in USA Today, announcing his technology, and David Rockefeller called Dennis at home before the ad ran. It was far from our first encounter with the Rockefellers. Soon afterward, the wheels of the federal government began grinding and Dennis was banned from the energy industry in the USA the next year. I am not sure how all of those dots connect, but I doubt that they were isolated dots.