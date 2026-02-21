The video of this post is here.

My introduction to Ed Herman’s work

In my previous post I covered my early days of study, which began in earnest when I subscribed to Lies of Our Times (“LOOT”). I mentioned that the first page of my first issue is the most memorable, as the New York Times fraudulently portrayed all Arabs as religious fanatics. That LOOT article did not have a byline, which meant that Ed Herman likely wrote it, and the article’s last sentence I think demonstrated it, which reads, “We are not holding our breath while waiting to see if the Times prints Abraham’s letter.” That was the classic Ed wit that I grew to love.

I first heard of Ed when I subscribed to LOOT, and I can’t really pinpoint when Ed’s work really began growing on me. It was likely a gradual process over the next two years. I doubt that I bought any of Ed’s books by then, other than Manufacturing Consent. When LOOT went out of business in late 1994, I began subscribing to Z Magazine, which Ed wrote an article for each month, and Noam regularly contributed. Z Magazine was run by Michael Albert and his partner Lydia Sargent. They also co-founded South End Press, which published Ed and Noam’s first major work together after their initial effort was censored. Ed repeatedly used South End Press to publish his books.

When the movie Manufacturing Consent came out in 1992, I was pleased to see Ed in it, if only for a few moments. I began my brief correspondence with Noam soon afterward, when I was driven from my sleep to write him a 17-page letter, to amazingly get a response from him two weeks later. Noam had my undying gratitude for that alone. It was probably soon after I began subscribing to Z Magazine that I began buying Ed’s books. I had a bunch of Noam’s books before I began buying Ed’s. I found Ed’s work more accessible than Noam’s, and Ed was funny, with a dry wit that was a bonus of reading Ed’s work.

Ed’s Beyond Hypocrisy was even illustrated by a political cartoonist, which Noam would have never done. In the 1990s, I continued to study everything that I could, which I will cover in future posts, but I got my monthly dose of Ed’s work in LOOT and Z Magazine, and I read his books. It was my golden age of reading Ed’s work.

As I will get to in this series of posts, I first became aware of blemishes to Christopher Columbus’s image in Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States. One of the first essays in my site as it stands today is my Columbus essay. I hired an editor in 1999 and in my 2001 revision to my Columbus essay I quoted a passage from Zinn’s book. I found Zinn’s email address in those innocent days of the Internet and emailed him for his permission. I didn’t know if I would ever hear back from Zinn, contacting him that way. I was amazed to get a reply from him that same day. He not only gave his permission, but he read my essay and praised it. A new academic journal published my Columbus essay about a month later.

How my relationship with Ed began

After that encounter with Zinn, I decided to try my luck with Ed, whose email address was also surprisingly easy to find, and our relationship then began. Ed immediately came across as the avuncular man that he seemed from his writings, which is why I called him Uncle Ed. Over the years, he even signed an email or two to me as Uncle Ed, to my eternal amusement.

We only communicated by email. One of his co-authors only knew him through emails, in our electronic age. My eventual offer to improve Ed’s libelous Wikipedia biography I hoped would spur an effort to produce a professional biography of his life, and I hope that I live to see one. I hoped that when Ed saw that I was serious that we would begin to collaborate, and I might help when a professional came in. But I get ahead of myself.

By the time that I first contacted Ed in 2001, I had read most of his books and had read more than a decade of his articles in LOOT, Z Magazine, and elsewhere. Ed even had an article in Covert Action Information Bulletin in the 1990s. In those days, his articles at MR Online had largely yet to come.

We began a friendly correspondence. The last thing that I wanted to do was take up Ed’s valuable time, so he only heard from me when I had something that I thought was important. I somewhat naively contributed to Amnesty International in the late 1990s. Soon after I began communicating with Ed, I began getting mailings from Amnesty International as it campaigned to have Milosevic prosecuted by the tribunal at The Hague, which was a kangaroo court. Ed had been writing about the crime of what the West did to Yugoslavia, and I wrote to him of my dismay at Amnesty International’s campaign on Milosevic. Ed agreed that Amnesty’s campaign was scandalous. In 2007, Ed and his colleagues wrote about the corruption of Human Rights Watch. I learned from Ed that the prominent so-called “human rights” organizations were largely imperial tools. Ed wrote that he only contributed to local human rights organizations, such as some in the former Yugoslavia.

The American invasion of Iraq was one of my lifetime’s most agonizing events, which Noam accurately called the crime of the century so far. A quasi-left mystical activist promoted my work during the invasion of Iraq, and I put her in touch with Ed when she wanted to help the situation in Iraq. I was copied in for some of it, and that activist got the hots for Ed! I was amused, alarmed, and embarrassed. Ed was never very disclosing about his personal life in his writings, and I did not know at the time that he had been happily married for nearly 60 years at that time. That Ed got that kind of attention was a little troubling, and I did not put another woman in touch with him after that.

Soon after the invasion of Iraq, Brian O’Leary recruited me into his new-energy effort. Brian stated that he and I would try to rally the left to our cause. Brian had impressive credentials, and I tried to introduce Brian to Ed a few times, but Ed was never interested. Ed once admitted to me that he neglected energy in his economic writings, but free energy was a bridge to far for not only Ed, but nearly all of the left, too. I eventually realized that their resistance was ideological, but almost everybody has their excuse. After I tried to introduce Brian to Ed a few times, I stopped trying and I never brought up free energy with Ed again. Ed was arguably the world’s leading media analyst, he was nearly 80 years old, and his plate was full. I was sympathetic to his lack of interest.

After that, I wrote to Ed only a few times a year at most, when issues came up. I wrote to him after Zinn’s death in 2010, and Ed replied with:

“Yes, Zinn’s death was a painful shock. He was an awfully good and valuable man.”

Ed finished that memorable reply with: “I hope you are well. The political scene is really stinko!”

The last big writing project of Ed’s life was about Rwanda. I later learned from Chris Black that he got Ed and David Peterson (Ed’s co-author in his last years) interested in the Rwanda situation. Chris and Ed had been colleagues on Yugoslavia. Ed’s takes on Yugoslavia and Rwanda were typical of his efforts, as he exposed Western propaganda regarding those events, which even turned reality upside down at times. Even today, notable leftists still echo the Western propaganda view of those conflicts.

Brian came in and out of my life for 20 years, and when he had his second heart attack and finished a bout with cancer, I knew that the end was near. Brian was the only astronaut without a biography at NASA, and his Wikipedia biography was embarrassingly bad. I offered to work on those biographies, and Brian took me up on it. I had already seen Wikipedia’s biases, and my strategy was to do his NASA bio first, so that it would be harder to wreck his Wikipedia bio. Getting his NASA bio published was an adventure, and a noted space “skeptic” attacked Brian’s Martian credentials, and incompetently. After that adventure was over, I started in on his Wikipedia bio, and soon became embroiled in edit wars, to eventually have a Wikipedia admin hack away at it when I tried to improve Ed’s bio. All of Brian’s free-energy work has been removed from his Wikipedia bio, which is just one more Wikipedia scandal, but I was able to partially rectify that at Wikiquotes. I can live with Brian’s Wikipedia bio as it stands today. His Grokipedia bio is worse in ways. As with Ed, I am really Brian’s only biographer today.

In Ed’s last years, he only heard from me once a year or so. On his 90th birthday in 2015, I congratulated him on making it to 90, and he replied that his body still worked sufficiently and that he hoped that his continued writing (he still wrote monthly articles for Z Magazine) would inspire “young guys” like me to keep going into our old age.

In his last years, Ed was interviewed frequently. He was once asked what his contribution to scholarship was, and he replied that it was helping pairing analysis become more popular and his portrayal of the media as an elite tool.

How I became Ed’s first and so far only biographer

On Ed’s 92nd birthday, which would be his last, I noted how terrible his Wikipedia bio was. I showed him Brian’s bio and offered to similarly improve his bio. A day or two later, Ed replied that he “wished” that I would do that. He admitted how disgusting his Wikipedia bio was, that it would be self-serving if he did it, and he didn’t think that he had the stomach for it, anyway. He wrote that I was under no obligation to, and that he had not suffered any repercussions from it. That was all the encouragement that I needed.

As with Brian, I began my studies of Ed’s work in way that I had not done before. I found his two earliest political books, long out of print, and studied them. His The Great Society Dictionary I never found, but later versions were in Demonstration Elections and Beyond Hypocrisy, and I reproduced some of the entries at Wikiquotes. I reproduced Ed’s Magic Bullet entry in his Doublespeak Dictionary, partly to show how Ed was almost alone on the left in giving credence to the conspiracy angle on the JFK assassination. In one of LOOT’s early issues, the cover story was how the media was attacking Oliver Stone’s JFK before the movie was even made, and on the cover was one of the Oswald backyard photos, which LOOT’s cover stated was likely a fake. Ed was intrigued by my reporting of Gary Wean’s conversation with John Tower. Michael Parenti is the only other prominent lefty that I ever saw who argued for a conspiracy behind JFK’s murder. This was one of several areas that I saw where Ed had a difference of opinion with Noam.

I reread Noam and Ed’s The Political Economy of Human Rights, which was Ed’s first major effort with Noam, after their first book was subjected to one of the most outrageous incidents of censorship ever. It took me weeks to write the chapter on Rwanda, as I had to go deep on it to do it justice. I had been writing publicly about Yugoslavia for many years by that time, and used Ed’s work in my Yugoslavian writings. I had long written about Ed and Noam’s work on the media, beginning with LOOT. So, for most of Ed’s bio it was not much of a stretch for me to do it, as I had already used Ed and Noam’s work in mine. For my summary of his Z Magazine articles, I had to dig though my library and put them in one stack, and I didn’t find all of my issues.

That email from Ed, to give me the green light to work on his bio, was the last email that Ed ever sent me, as far as personal communication went. By Ed’s 92nd birthday, his output at Z Magazine was sporadic. Ed no longer wrote an article each month. It became more like several times a year. It was one reason why I offered to improve Ed’s Wikipedia bio, because as with Brian, I felt that the end was near for Ed. I ruefully discovered how right I was.

After Ed encouraged me to work on his bio, his published output dropped to nearly zero. He only wrote two articles after that. One was on the media’s hysteria over Russia, and the last article published in his lifetime was on the Propaganda Model at 30 years old. The last words published in Ed’s lifetime were: “The Propaganda Model is as strong and applicable as it was thirty years ago […]. The Propaganda Model lives on.” Indeed it does. As long as there is a capitalist media, the Propaganda Model will be relevant.

I received one last email from Ed, a couple of months before his death. It was related to his work, and for the first time ever, I was among a dozen or so people whom Ed copied in in his email, in which we could see each other’s email addresses. I think that that was intentional on Ed’s part, as he knew the end was near, and it was a way to bring one of his circles together. That email introduced me to Chris Black and Sam Husseini. I seem to recall that I sent an email to Ed in those last months and did not hear back. That, combined with his publishing silence, deeply concerned me. In early November, I sent an email to the recipient of that last email from Ed, asking if he knew whether Ed was OK. He didn’t know anything, but a few days later he sent me news of Ed’s death. Exactly one week before Ed died, I began publishing on my bio project for Ed. Ed never saw my work on his bio.

When I got news of Ed’s death, I notified Ed’s circle that he copied me in on, and Sam was instrumental in getting Ed’s obituary published in Washington Post and the New York Times. Sam had my enduring gratitude for that alone. The New York Times’s obituary was actually a confirmation of Ed and Noam’s Propaganda Model, which Ed’s friends thought that he would have been amused to see.

From that notification to Ed’s gang of his death, Chris Black read my chapter of Ed’s bio on Rwanda. I knew of no greater authority on Earth on that chapter than Chris, and he raved about it, which was my first indication that I was doing justice to Ed’s life and work. Chris and I began a friendship that lasted for the rest of his life, but like with Ed, alas, it never went beyond emails. My friendship with Sam is the same. Maybe it will be more with Sam one day. Those guys are in my pantheon, as beacons in the darkness.

As with Brian and his NASA bio, I published a draft of my bio of Ed before I decided to tackle Wikipedia. I had already seen how Wikipedia played ball, not only on Brian’s bio, but I wrote an article in 2008 on my attempts to improve an article on massacres. Ed’s Wikipedia bio was truly disgusting and an exercise in libel, led by Wikipedia’s most infamous editor. Chris was enraged by Ed’s Wikipedia bio. Ed did not have a stauncher friend than Chris. Chris informed me that he was the person who interested Ed in Rwanda, and he was highly impressed with Ed and David Peterson’s courage in taking on the establishment’s propaganda line on Rwanda. To this day, seemingly few on the left really agree with Ed’s take on Rwanda, but Ed’s is probably the most accurate view.

I did not try to improve Ed’s Wikipedia bio until the summer of 2018. I knew that I was in for a battle. I spent about 100 hours mastering my changes to the articles (here are the web versions). My changes lasted only hours. As with my attempts to improve the massacre list, the worst offender with my attempt to improve Ed’s bio was an admin, not an editor. He was highly unprofessional, with personal attacks, profanity, and the like. He not only reverted nearly all of my changes, but he also erased them from Wikipedia, so that nobody could even see what I had written in Wikipedia’s history. That was a “nuclear option” that is rarely used at Wikipedia. Even Wikipedia eventually overrode their admin on that issue, as he went too far over the line in his fervor. One of my pupils joined the fray and Wikipedia banned him. Those incidents thoroughly exposed Wikipedia as an imperial mouthpiece. Two years later, I wrote an essay on the Propaganda Model and Wikipedia. As with his New York Times obituary, Ed’s libelous Wikipedia biography is just another confirmation of the Propaganda Model, in great irony. Last year, Grokipedia launched, and it has the first credible mainstream biography of Ed that I know of. Grokipedia has its limitations, but Elon Musk deserves credit for a biography of Ed that rises above the propaganda.

Chris raved about my Wikipedia essay, and he was doubly angry at Ed’s treatment at Wikipedia. The year before, Wikipedia deleted Chris’s bio, on the “notability” issue. Chris was one of the greatest human-rights attorneys on Earth, whose life was likely shortened because of his efforts, but two people were able to erase Chris at Wikipedia. I wanted to work with Chris to do a creditable biography of his life, but his death last year may have scuttled those plans. I’ll do a video on Chris one day soon. My next post will be about Ed’s relationship with Noam and the Epstein issue, which I have already weighed in on once, but I think that I am obligated to write about it a little more.

It took 18 months of my “spare” time to complete my bio project on Ed, and it was a labor of love. I miss Ed.