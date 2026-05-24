The video of this post is here.

In this post I will discuss various spiritual influences over my journey. Make no mistake: without my spiritual background and training, my radicalizing journey might not have happened at all.

In my case, and for most of my fellow travelers, the paranormal experiences came first, and the study later, which is how I recommend that people explore this issue. I already covered my first paranormal experiences and my early days of study, with Seth, the Aquarian Gospel, and Richard Bach. Those were worthy early influences, and I remember trying to square them with my business studies, which could be seen as foolish, but which actually led to my journey and key understandings.

In my days in Los Angeles, I joined spiritual groups, which was one of my refuges from the hell of living in LA, in a career that I would eventually learn was worthless. I read the LA Times each morning and eventually subscribed to Christian Science Monitor, thinking that I was getting something a little more thoughtful. I had a lot to learn. But I did not expand my spiritual library much in those days. I read Paramahansa Yogananda’s autobiography in my LA days, which began my interest in Eastern religions. I went through my “Tibet phase” in the 1990s and once heard the Dalai Lama speak. But Seth, the Aquarian Gospel, and Bach were my biggest influences then. Life was about love and truth for me in those days. I got away to the Sierra Nevada Mountains as often as I could, and nearly died twice in an hour one day, atop a mountain, when I had another strange experience that I think was paranormal.

Soon before that voice led me straight into Dennis Lee’s company, I had a larger-than-life event of rescuing a hooker from her customer. I think that it was a final “test” from my “friends.”

My journey before meeting Dennis prepared me for my wild ride. Without my spiritual training and study, I would have never met Dennis, and I shudder to think about how my life would have turned out. I would likely be some Boy Scout scientist who never really tried to make a dent, and who likely went through a miserable midlife crisis who never pursued his energy dream. My “friends” knew what they were doing.

It was only when I began working at that medical lab while Dennis was in jail, as I began to dig out of my financial abyss, that I began my days of study, which have yet to end and will likely continue to my death. I attended Seth channelings every couple of weeks and I began to become a regular at mystical bookstores.

I subscribed to my first channeling magazine (Gene Roddenberry subscribed to it), which was how I became friends with another channel (my vertigo and “once-in-a-lifetime” events, etc.), and for the next 20 years or more, I subscribed to channeling magazines (Connecting Link, Sedona Journal of Emergence). I first encountered Michael Roads’s book after seeing a blurb from Bach on its cover. I met Roads in the mid-1990s. Michael’s visit to two future Earths, one of which chose love, and the other didn’t, was very influential to me. I have known psychonauts who have taken similar journeys, and I don’t regard Roads’s tale as fiction.

While writing this post, I visited the four bookcases in my garage that host my religious/mystical/channeled/fringe books, and I have read so many great works over the decades, which includes more than 100 channeled books. Zoosh, channeled by Robert Shapiro, was the only channel that I saw that dealt with the global elite much, and Zoosh called them the Sinister Secret Government. I found myself disagreeing with some of it, and channeled work can have varying quality, in my opinion. I had a private session with Zoosh in the mid-1990s, and he gave me some good advice on my coming writing efforts (“don’t name names!”).

Three bodies of channeled work in particular have been the most influential for me, and I’ll briefly discuss them.

Seth – Channeled by Jane Roberts, Seth was my first channeled influence. Seth himself was quite a rascal, always being funny. When I sat in on dozens of channeled sessions by man who channeled Seth (until Roberts’s camp, even Jane herself, threatened him with legal action, which is a long, sad story), Seth was always the life of the party. Seth discussed the nature of reality, and stressed that there were “no divisions of the self.” Seth had high regard for all people (but called his last incarnation a “fat head”).

Jane sometimes channeled “Seth Two,” who was Seth’s higher self. Seth Two was not used to having a body like Seth was, and he said that his joy created universes. In the early days, Jane’s husband, Robert Butts, tested Seth’s paranormal abilities, as documented in the early books, and Seth performed well. Seth said that the bedrock of all realities is “units of consciousness,” and that what is called Creation Seth called “The All That Is.” Before I really knew that there was a medical racket or discovered Naessens and Rife, Seth described pleomorphic viruses (they change from one virus to another, depending on the host’s mentality), and he stated that our medical systems produce as much illness as they “cure.”

Seth said that we live in just one probable reality of many, and that there are many versions of each of us, living on other probable realities, learning our lessons.

Michael – Channeled by various people, Michael described seven planes of creation beyond the godhead (“Tao”), and how physical reality was the “lowest” of the planes, and part of physical reality’s purpose was to provide a place for souls to grow and learn. Everything comes from the Tao and returns to the Tao, enriched by the experience of passing through the planes.

Michael’s emphasis was on the evolution of souls through the physical plane, and through the lifetimes of its “fragments” (AKA Earthly personalities), souls grow from infant to old, to learn what they came for on the physical plane, which teaches lessons that cannot be learned anywhere else in Creation. The soul plans each lifetime and gives each Earthly personality attributes that define it. Each attribute has a pole that represents love or fear. Michael described the system of karma that ensures that souls learn their lessons. The general idea is that karma is created when one person harms another, generally by violating their free will. That karma is balanced over the lifetimes. But Mr. Professor (Wayne) and I seem to have a bond of philanthropic karma, which is far more pleasant. Michael would call Wayne and I “task companions,” as we came together to do a job. Our job was a big one, to put it mildly, and I have called Wayne, myself, Dennis, Brian, and others in my journey as people who are here on “special assignment.” Our lives have often been unbelievable.

The journey through physical reality seems to be just one way to grow souls, but it teaches lessons that cannot be learned anyplace else, which are primarily related to having physical bodies, which cannot be done on any other plane. Michael said that most souls on Earth have chosen to grow through pain, and most souls never awaken past their conditioning while on Earth, digest their lessons between lives (on the astral plane), and let the building and releasing of karma teach the lessons. Souls can choose to learn through joy, but it takes keen commitment that few souls choose. Most souls on Earth are “C” students who sleepwalk through their painful incarnations. The “A” students have awakened and choose to grow through joy.

Michael stated that souls choose a role before they incarnate in physical reality, and maintain that role through all of their incarnations. Seth called himself and Jane “speakers,” which are Michael’s “sages.” Michael is called a mid-causal entity, comprised of over 1,000 souls of “kings” and “warriors,” which collectively lived more than 100,000 lives on Earth. Seth is also a mid-causal entity. Michael said that the plane above the causal was as much of a mystery to him as the astral plane is to us.

Michael said that beyond infant-to-old souls are “Transcendental” and “Infinite” souls. Transcendental Souls pave the way for social transformations, and Michael identified Mohammed, Socrates, Zoroaster, and Gandhi as Transcendental Souls. Transcendental souls pave the way for Infinite Souls, who represent the Tao, and the Infinite Soul’s primary message is that we are all one. Michael identified Buddha, Lao Tzu, Krishna, Ra, and Jesus as Infinite Souls (or vessels of the Infinite Soul, depending on the terminology). I regard Jesus’s “Love the enemy” as the most enlightened advice ever given to humanity. Michael stated that the Sermon on the Mount is the closest thing to Jesus’s actual teaching that survived in the New Testament. I have also read in afterlife accounts that Moses and Joshua were mythological creations, not real people. People can visit Jesus on the astral plane, but not Moses or Joshua, and likely many Old Testament figures, such as Adam and Eve.

Michael said that humanity became ensouled about 60,000 years ago (when behavioral modernity was achieved, and when Earth’s conquest began), and that humanity is on the cusp of transitioning from a Young Soul to a Mature Soul species, which is the transition between the outward to inward focus, which is the most momentous transition for an ensouled species. Michael stated that for ensouled species (he said that our galaxy had one million ensouled species), we are at the stage where one third of them destroy themselves, of those that can manipulate their environments. Of those that do, two-thirds of the time it is via environmental destruction and one-third of the time it is through warfare. Michael stated that it is in no way ordained that humanity will survive the transition, and we could well make Earth uninhabitable, which takes us with it. If we do, the souls most responsible for the destruction will incarnate on the dying Earth, as they reap what they sowed, as that is how souls learn, not as punishment.

Michael said that if we succeed in making Earth uninhabitable, then the souls that still want to incarnate will have to find another life form on another planet, and it would likely be one that cannot manipulate its environment, as it does not want to go through that experience again.

I had quite a reading from famous Michael channel Joya Pope in the early 1990s.

Ra – Channeled by Carla Rueckert, created the third of my “big three” channeled teachings. Ra may be the same Egyptian entity that Michael said was a manifestation of the Infinite Soul. Ra said that he withdrew from contacting physical reality when the Egyptian priesthood began corrupting his teachings. While Michael described positive and negative poles of the attributes of Earthly personalities, Ra discussed positive and negative “polarization,” and instead love and fear, Ra called it love of self and love of other self. The love-of-self path has a certain validity and for personalities that devote enough of their energies to the polarization (over 50% to others for love of other self, and over 95% to self for love of self) are eligible for a “harvest” to the higher planes, which Ra called “densities.” Ra said that Genghis Khan, Rasputin, and some of Hitler’s henchmen were “harvested” on the love-of-self path.

Ra said that some souls are called “wanderers” who come from a higher (sixth) density to third density (physical reality), for something like a “special assignment.” When I read that long ago, it was kind of stunning, as my name, Wade, means wanderer, and my college roommates called me a wanderer, without knowing my name’s root.

I can barely sketch those teachings in this post. I don’t see those teachings as contradictory, but different ways to see Creation and our reality. I think that goes for all spiritual teachings. As long as love is the root of them, the rest is fine by me, as love is the energy of creation.

Robert Monroe had amazing paranormal experiences and particularly explored the bridge between physical reality and the astral plane, and he called what he found “focuses.” His adventures were like Swedenborg’s. One of Monroe’s pupils was Bruce Moen, who wrote several books about his explorations. One I have referred to in my work for many years, of the immediate afterlife of a man named Max, who was an emotional sadist. Max’s experience was like I have read of in many places, in that “birds of a feather flock together” on the astral plane. It was really Max’s imagined heaven, although most of us would call it hell. As long as Max loves being an emotional sadist, he will live there, but he will bear the brunt of emotional sadism as often as he gives it.

The Christian afterlife, of heaven, hell, purgatory, and the like can be seen throughout the spiritual literature that I have read, but the terminology was usually different. Testimony of Light is one of many works that I have that describe the immediate afterlife. What I found particularly memorable about that book was at the end, after the deceased nun had finished dictating the book to the psychic, a year later the nun was encountered again, but that time in a glowing, exalted state, which was because she had reunited with her soul. One piece of advice that I have seen in immediate-afterlife accounts is to give up physical addictions will alive, as they are hard to break on the other side, if you bring them with you.

Carol Zaleski wrote a book about historical accounts of the afterlife, going back to Gilgamesh. This stuff is far from new.

While reading those hundreds of NDE accounts, I constantly saw affirmations of those teachings. They all point in the same direction, and materialism has no place in any of them. I regard materialism as just another religion. I doubt that any organized religion will survive for long in the Fifth Epoch, and materialism will die like the rest of today’s dominant ideologies. In one sense, materialism is a Young Soul triumph, to be so invested in physical reality to deny that anything else exists.

This post is just skimming the surface of works that I have studied for more than 50 years, but this post will help make clearer why I think like I do and how my spiritual perspective is the foundation of my comprehensive perspective.