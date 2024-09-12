Most of my 2014 essay was based on scientific findings. I hope to update it in coming years, and I will never surpass that essay as a writer. More than half of that 2014 essay dealt with events before humans arrived on the evolutionary scene. My latest essay is merely an abbreviated discussion of that essay’s topics, which focused more on the human journey than the journey of life on Earth.

Earth itself represents an incredible amount of embodied energy from star-fusion processes. All life on Earth owes its existence to the Sun’s energy, and the journey of life on Earth has always been about energy and evolution. Scientists have yet to find another planet in our galaxy that is very much like Earth. The nearest life as we know it is likely many light-years away.

According to Einstein, everything is energy, even though today’s science does not know what energy is. There were encephalized dinosaurs, as intelligence was an advantage in the evolutionary dance, and mammals were brainy early on. The bolide event that wiped out dinosaurs (other than birds) set the stage for the rise of mammals, and I sketched the development of primates, the evolutionary spur that led to apes, and then to humans.

I divided the human journey into Epochs, and each was based on humanity’s energy practices, from the first crafted stone tools onward. There were interrelated dynamics of tools, energy, reproduction, and intelligence, which shaped the human journey. There were several watershed events in the human journey, which were generally energy breakthroughs, but until the Industrial Revolution, each breakthrough largely meant more mouths to feed, as Earth’s Homo sapiens population grew from maybe 5,000 when they began conquering Earth to one billion people around 1825, as the West began to industrialize, for an increase of 200,000-fold over 60,000 years. Nothing like that had ever been seen on Earth before.

A key event was the domestication of plants and animals, which allowed humans to become sedentary like never before. Domestication began in several places on Earth independently, and in four of those places, after several thousand years of domestication, civilization was invented. Thus began dynamics that bless and plague us to this day. From the beginning, civilizations conquered, plundered, and enslaved their neighbors, and empires were born. It was always an energy dynamic above all else. Nations are energy territories, only larger and more sophisticated versions of animal territoriality, and it is easy to see the roots of them in ape behaviors.

With the rise of civilization came professions and elites, and humanity’s self-subjugation reached new levels. All civilized societies have always been steeply hierarchical, economically and socially, as energy was always a scarce commodity. Industrialization raised standards of living by an order of magnitude and more, which led to a rising floor of human economic wellbeing. The greatest of those improvements and the biggest event in the human journey so far is the elimination of childhood death, from improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, not medical interventions.

When Europeans learned to turn the world’s ocean into a low-energy transportation lane, they quickly conquered Earth, which was the greatest demographic catastrophe in the human journey. Elites underwent a transformation with Europe’s conquest of Earth and industrialization, and influenced global dynamics for the first time. They have a death grip over the world economy to this day, and the public has never heard their names. The world economy is dominated by several cartels that are ultimately controlled by global elites.

When we pursued free energy, we were subjected to organized suppression from the local, state, federal, and global levels. They were definitely interrelated, but my sense was that organized suppression could emanate from any of those levels independently, as the game as the same, everywhere, of interests that protected their rackets. The rackets are everywhere, from street corners to boardrooms to the highest councils on Earth. Free-energy technology is very real, all of the ignorance, denial, and fear aside.

If I had not had my journey of awakening with Dennis Lee, I am not sure how receptive I would have been to the work of radicals such as Noam Chomsky, Edward Herman, and Howard Zinn. Chomsky and Herman helped me see that while the USA postures as the light of the world, there has never been a greater enemy of freedom than the USA, as it has bludgeoned the world’s poor nations in the service of maintaining its empire. At Substack, I have not written much about the USA’s imperial behavior, but one of these days, I will.

Probably the most important point that I make in my work is that with the arrival of free energy for public use, the world will end as we know it, and nations, empires, elites, rackets, and warfare will go into the dustbin of the human journey, and nobody will miss them. With free energy those are easily predictable outcomes, but without free energy, none of it will happen. I am hunting for people who can help make it happen, and I know who I am looking for. My Substack presence is part of my latest effort.