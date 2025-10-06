My broken arm has been catching up with me, which is primarily why my posting frequency has declined. I was a little too optimistic on how fast I could get back into action, and I will be one-handed probably for a few more weeks. Going through my day on painkillers is no way to live.

I arguably began exploring the fringes when I was 12, when my family changed its diet to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. My first paranormal experiences at 16 definitely sent me into the fringes, and ruined me as a scientist before my career even began. Then I had my wild ride with Dennis Lee, and I would never see the world the same way again. I spent the next dozen years doing my study and writing that led to my website largely as it stands today. I take on a great deal of the conventional wisdom. No topic was off-limits in my radicalized state.

While I discovered that Western medicine is a racket, the media is a racket, the energy industry is a racket, etc., I also learned that the fringes are filled with ideas that I consider invalid. I sifted through a great deal of it in the 1990s. I have written about what I think is important in my work and what is not, and what my confidence levels are. I have provided my assessment of numerous fringe topics. I recently read of a strategy that the best scientists use. On any scientific issue, they entertain multiple hypotheses at once, to not get too attached to anyone of them, including their own. In that way, their pursuit of the truth is relatively unfettered by personal conviction, self-interest, etc. They go where the evidence leads them. That is a rare mentality and takes a lot of work. All too often, people fixate on a hypothesis or ideology, and it does not matter what the evidence is. This is common in science, and in the popular culture. It is a trap that few escape.

Lately, I have been exposed to all manner of fringe claims. It is wearying for me that these are subjects that I have often investigated at length and written about extensively. I am not saying that my views are necessarily correct, but I did the work to form my views. I have had many experiences that few people will ever have, and direct personal experience is always the best evidence. But the process of science and scholarship is usually more impersonal, as nobody alive today knew Napoleon Bonaparte or saw a T-Rex in the flesh. All that we have are scientific and historical evidence for such issues. I recently gave my views on what I call Holocene catastrophism (1, 2), and the idea that the pre-industrial megaliths could have only been built by technologically advanced civilizations. My bar is very high to reconsider the issue. Even if there was some validity to it, I do not favor a global effort today to ward off a bolide or solar event that may never happen. And, in fact, the arrival of what I call the Fifth Epoch would largely ameliorate any concerns that people would have about such events.

Orthodox Rubbish

I’m going to begin with mainstream rubbish, and I will be brief, as these are subjects that I have covered in the past.

Measles and Vaccines

When I was a child in the early 1960s, there were no deadly infectious diseases in the USA, especially polio. There were no vaccines for measles, mumps, or chicken pox, which I got along with everybody else that I knew. Nobody died from those mild childhood diseases, and they arguably trained my immune system for a lifetime of good health, which I have enjoyed. I received a few worthless vaccines as a child, for diseases that no longer posed a threat.

Today, American children are pincushioned by more than 70 vaccine injections by adulthood. I have read Joe Mercola’s work for a long time and get his articles daily. It is generally pretty good, if often repetitive. He recently published an article on the American Academy of Pediatrics and the perverse incentives of Big Pharma. Children are basically profit centers for the medical racket, and they are targets for a lifetime of medical procedures, virtually all of which are useless or harmful. In his article, Mercola mentioned that measles had ceased being a deadly disease by the time vaccines were rolled out. My favorite statistic on this issue is that the measles death rate in England had declined by 99.96% by the time the measles vaccine was introduced. But the American Academy of Pediatrics takes the initial position that vaccines are mandatory, and they seek to eliminate all exemptions. That is a hallmark of a totalitarian system.

It was really something to see the media hysteria over measles outbreaks earlier this year. It is like the reality of measles when I was a child went into Orwell’s memory hole. If the medical racket and media can turn reality upside down like this, it makes me a bit more sympathetic to fringe claims, even when I think that they are invalid.

The Violent Human Past

It was a dogma in anthropology in the 20th century, until about the 1990s, that prehistoric humans were largely peaceful and that prehistoric warfare did not exist. I have read that that dogma formed partly as a reaction to the extreme violence of the world wars, as scientists sought a happier, more peaceful time in the human journey. It was not until the 1990s that the body of evidence became so overwhelming that scientists had to finally begin acknowledging that prehistoric humans were far from peaceful. But to this day, there is still a faction of anthropologists that portrays prehistoric humans as peaceful, living idyllic lives. The fact of the matter was that about 25% of hunter-gatherer men died violently, perhaps a quarter of all infants were killed by their parents, because they could not afford to eat them, and the favorite war tactic was the night/dawn raid, in which the men of one society would sneak up on their neighbors and slaughter them while they were asleep, while taking their women. That was not far removed from what chimps do. The fact is that human societies have become far more humane and less violent as the energy surplus grew over the Epochs, because people could afford to be. I regard those scientific fantasies as a disservice to humanity, as they helped obscure how much better human societies have become.

The Extinctions of Our Fellow Human Species and the Megafauna

I see this issue as related to denying the violent human past. When behaviorally modern humans began to conquer Earth as they left Africa about 60,000 years ago, most of the world’s large animals and all other human species quickly went extinct. The extinctions closely matched with the arrival of Homo sapiens. And as with the denial of the violent human past, there was great effort among scientists to deny that Homo sapiens drove all other human species and the megafauna to extinction. I have called these related hypotheses the Anything But Homo sapiens Hypothesis. More than 50 years of scientific denial is finally coming to an end on this subject, in light of the overwhelming evidence.

If medical science and anthropology could be so corrupted, supporting ideas that have little credible evidence for them, no wonder the fringes could be filled with such unsupported ideas. At least the ideas of a peaceful human past and non-human explanations for the megafauna extinctions are dying a deserved death. The medical racket, however, is going down fighting, and it has never been more apparent than the daily smears that I have seen in the media on the efforts of RFK, Jr., as he tries to overhaul the medical bureaucracy.

The Fringes

I will now review several fringe topics that I have covered before in my work. But they keep coming up from people who contact me and from other situations that I have found myself in.

The Moon Landings

After a decade of my looking into the issue, on and off, my astronaut colleague sucked me into the Moon landings issue and I spent about six months in 2001 going deep on the evidence. I concluded that the Moon landings happened as popularly presented, although ET encounters may have been covered up. I published my findings in 2001, my views have not changed since then, but I am regularly contacted on this issue, even by scientists, who wonder if the Moon landings were faked. One issue in particular has been Bart Sibrel’s Apollo 11 footage, because Bart keeps making the rounds on Internet shows. I’m going to get into a little detail here, to make it clear why Bart did not have the smoking gun of faked Moon landings.

The bottom line with Bart’s footage is that it is easy to see that it was not taken in low-Earth orbit, which is Bart’s entire hypothesis. Anybody with Internet access has likely seen footage taken from the Internet Space Station (ISS) as it orbits Earth. Earth is clearly moving in all footage taken from low-Earth orbit, and this goes back to the Space Race days. It is really the spacecraft that moves in relation to Earth, but I think that you get the idea. Earth does not move in Bart’s footage. That alone precludes Bart’s idea that it was taken in low-Earth orbit, but there is more. In the transmissions from Apollo 11, on the way to the Moon, for each day’s transmission, the same part of Earth was visible, namely California. The reason for that is because the main antenna that NASA used to track the spacecraft was in California. It was called the Goldstone antenna. It was one of three antennas that NASA used during the Space Race. The other two were in Spain and Australia.

Incidentally, my father’s job at NASA was managing the data that came from those three stations into Mission Control. After only being there a month, he diagnosed a problem in the global tracking system, after 10 minutes of thinking about the symptom (it was the Australian dish, I believe). Mission Control officials were astounded that the guy who had only been there a month solved the problem that baffled NASA. NASA began begging my father to move to NASA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., but my father declined the invitation and soon moved back to California, where he remains to this day.

Once somebody knew the details, it was obvious that Bart did not have anything of consequence. However, Bart gets some grace here. I had a three-hour conversation with Bart back in 2001, during a few days when I thought that he might have had something.

Bart was given his footage by NASA, and when he saw the Apollo 11 footage from inside the command module, he thought that he had the evidence of faked Moon landings. Let there be no misunderstanding, the global elite and the USA’s National Security State have covered up plenty, and a lot of it relates to exotic technologies that probably came from reverse-engineered ET technologies. The Apollo 11 astronauts may well have encountered ETs on the Moon. As Bart raced to a TV station, eager to air his footage, he was intercepted, abducted, drugged, and placed into a mental institution. Bart obviously triggered a security response. I see it as being similar to what happened to us in Ventura when we were raided, and the deputies stole all the technical material from our researcher’s office. We didn’t really have anything worth stealing like that, but they didn’t know that. When it comes to what Bart tried to do at that TV station, the elite policy seems to be better safe than sorry.

Because of what happened to Bart, he will never believe that he did not have the smoking gun of something that the powers that be wanted to remain secret. But for anybody with a modicum of understanding, it is easy to see that Bart did not have anything. But he keeps making the rounds on conspiracist Internet shows and I keep getting asked about it. Sigh.

A related issue is the shadows in the photographs taken from the Moon. Just enter “Apollo shadows not parallel” into a search engine and see the many sites that deal with the issue of shadows in the Apollo photographs. Not one of the so-called shadow anomalies is evidence of faked photographs, but I still get asked about it.

Moon rocks have been dated with spectrometers to be older than any rocks on Earth. If you understand mass spectrometers and radioactive dating, it boggles the mind to imagine a scenario in which those rocks could have been faked. I doubt that it was possible to fake Moon rocks. Faked-Moon-landing conspiracists then argue that robots could have brought the rocks back. If robots could have done it, why not people? The radiation arguments are not convincing, not for missions that lasted a couple weeks. If anybody spends much time on the fake-Moon-landings evidence, it all falls apart upon close inspection.

The faked-Moon-landings issue comprises a classic issue on the fringes, where the same rubbish keeps being recycled indefinitely. It is not far removed from Flat Earth theorizing.

The Germ Theory of Disease, Viruses, and Contagion

Louis Pasteur was a self-promoting scoundrel, serial plagiarist, and author of the germ theory of disease. He also was the first great commercializer of vaccines. I have written on these subjects at great length. There is very good reason to be dubious about the germ theory, vaccines, and orthodox ideas of how immune systems work. I think that the orthodox positions are often fraudulent on these issues. I think that the scientific views of immune systems, health, and disease will be very different in the Fifth Epoch. I think that there is a great deal of unexplored territory on these issues. Biomedical science is far too corrupt to be trustworthy on these issues. Any scientific research, in which the researchers expect to profit from the research, is of very dubious worth. But most biomedical research on Earth operates under those profit-seeking conditions.

While medical orthodoxy deserves a very wary eye directed at it, I have encountered quite a bit of fringe medicine and biomedical science that is also very dubious. These are some of the challenges of pursuing the truth in today’s world.

Many orthodox scientists and medical doctors have challenged orthodox practices, such as many medical interventions, including vaccines. There is a lot to be said for those perspectives. But I also became aware of authors on the fringes who denied that viruses even exist or that contagion was real. I am dubious of those ideas. I have asked around on persuasive bodies of work on those ideas, and one of the more prominent was by somebody whom I did not trust. I will wait for a convincing body of evidence for those ideas, and that might be a long wait.

Peak Oil, Global Warming, and Abiotic Oil

In the early 1990s, I became aware of a handful of scientists, who worked for oil companies, who denied that Global Warming was real, or that humans caused it (another Anything but Homo sapiens hypothesis), or that it would have significant impact on human societies (or their society, Maldives be damned). Fred Singer was the leading proponent of that nonsense. It would be generous to declare that Singer was disqualified because of his prodigious conflicts of interest. I believe that a more accurate argument would be that he was engaged in criminal activity. But our worthless media often gave Singer and his cronies a platform, to create the illusion of discord in the scientific community over this issue. I have written on this issue at length.

On the eve of the American invasion of Iraq in 2003, to get Western hands on that oil, I was introduced to the Peak Oilers. I interacted with the leading Peak Oiler of the day, and I saw that his professed interest in free energy was less than genuine. It was one of my journey’s many sobering moments. But I had no reasonable doubt that Peak Oil was a very real phenomenon, and the world in fact reached Peak Oil in 2005. As soon as I heard of Peak Oilers, I heard of Abiotic Oilers. Abiotic Oilers argue that Earth’s oil was not produced by geological forces operating on the remnants of marine organisms, but was either there at Earth’s formation or is produced in Earth’s mantle. I have written about all that I’m going to on abiotic oil. With the rise of plate-tectonic theory, abiotic-oil theory largely died, along with pole-shift theories. That is how science is supposed to work. There are still scientists, primarily Russian, who argue for the abiotic-oil idea. Even if abiotic-oil theory was accurate, there is no way that abiotic oil can power human societies for very long. It would be too deep and too difficult to extract, to power industrial humanity for millennia.

But Global Warming, Peak Oil, and abiotic oil, have become political footballs. I certainly will not line up for any solution proffered by somebody such as Bill Gates, but Peak Oil is a reality, as is Global Warming. I have noticed that denial of Peak Oil and denial of Global Warming have largely been embraced by the right wing. If they embrace both ideologies, it has the happy effect of justifying our profligate ways: we can drill and burn oil forever, with no consequences. I regard that as highly wishful thinking. We are in the middle of what I call the race of the catastrophes. There is one and only one solution that I’m aware of, and my life’s work has been pursuing it. Nobody else on Earth is trying what I am, so I have to give it a college try. I do my best to not get very distracted by fringe issues that I have already dealt with, as people dump their rubbish at my feet and expect me to sort through it for them. As Noam Chomsky once said, people need to do the work, if they want to really learn how our world works. That takes time, effort, and keen discernment. I seek people who will put in the work, although I am trying to shorten their learning curves with my work. If everybody had to learn how I did, almost nobody would survive the curriculum.