I was introduced to Noam Chomsky’s work in 1990 when I began my media studies. Two years later we had a brief correspondence. Noam is the USA’s greatest dissident intellectual ever, and his passing will mark the end of an era. I became Ed Herman’s biographer, and Ed was Noam’s most prominent co-author. I recently finished reading what will almost certainly be Noam’s final book: The Myth of American Idealism: How U.S. Foreign Policy Endangers the World, which was co-authored by a left-wing colleague, Nathan J. Robinson, whose contribution was largely summarizing Noam’s work. Noam completed his work on it before his debilitating stroke in 2023, and he will likely never write another book (if he does, I’ll be astounded).

I always thought that Noam and Ed were at their best when describing American foreign policy and the media’s treatment of it. That is basically the theme of Noam’s latest book, and if it is his last, it will be a fitting end to his writing career. I learned at their scholarly feet for many years, and I cannot overemphasize their influence on my thinking.

Many imperial apologists have assailed Noam since the 1960s, and it continues, with reviews such as this one, in which Noam’s critics seem to willfully miss the entire point of Noam’s work. Noam’s ethical stance has been clear since his political coming-out essay in 1967, but his critics cannot seem to understand what he writes about or why. As an American, Noam primarily criticizes his nation, not some other nation, because he can do something about his nation’s behavior, especially when it commits epic crimes and threatens humanity’s future.

I am going to summarize the book, chapter by chapter, and make some observations along the way. I do not expect to do this again on Noam’s work.

Introduction: Nobel Goals and Mafia Logic

The introduction’s beginning kind of says it all: “Every ruling power tells itself stories to justify its rule. Nobody is the villain in their own history. Professed good intentions and humane principles are a constant.” Noam quoted Hitler’s and Himmler’s lofty justifications for their genocidal efforts. He finished his opening paragraph with, “The worst of history’s criminals have often proclaimed themselves to be among humankind’s greatest heroes.”

Noam noted that imperial conquests are unfailingly depicted by the conquerors as done for the good of the conquered. Noam noted how imperial Japan voiced such high-minded rhetoric as it committed atrocities in China, such as the Rape of Nanking.

Noam quoted Edward Said, who said: “Every single empire in its official discourse has said that it is not like all the others, that its circumstances are special, that it has a mission to enlighten, civilize, bring order and democracy, and that it uses force only as a last resort.”

Noam wrote: “Virtually any act of mass murder or criminal aggression can be rationalized by appeals to high moral principles.” Noam quoted Robespierre’s justification for the French Reign of Terror during the French Revolutionary days. Noam wrote: “When anyone wields power over someone else (whether a colonist, dictator, a bureaucrat, a spouse, or a boss), they need an ideology, and that ideology usually comes down to the belief that their domination is for the good of the dominated.”

I don’t plan to quote Noam very much in this review, but those quotes kind of set the stage. Nearly the entire point of Noam’s book is that the United States is no different from all other empires, but pretends that it is. The USA pretends that it isn’t even an empire, although it is occasionally admitted.

Noam then dealt with the pronouncements of American politicians that described the USA as a “shining city on a hill,” the world’s “indispensable nation,” and the American president as the “leader of the free world,” and Obama’s statement that the USA “is and will remain the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known.” As Noam has written since the Vietnam days, the USA never commits crimes in its eyes, but can make mistakes in pursuit of its virtuous goals.

Noam then went on to quote American politicians and academics that presented the USA as uniquely wholesome in world history, with its high mission of protecting human rights, democracy, and free markets. Noam noted that evidence is rarely provided to support such grand pronouncements, and most of the book supplies evidence that the opposite is true. Noam replied to those vacuous statements with the argument that the historical record is the only credible test of such statements.

Noam wrote that reality is largely what Adam Smith called “the vile maxim of the masters of mankind,” which was a constant throughout history and boils down to, “All for ourselves and northing for other people.”

Noam also called it the Mafia Doctrine. The Godfather’s will is supreme, any defiance is punished, and dissent is never tolerated. One of Noam’s favorite illustrations of this is noting how the Mafia’s protection racket works. If a small shopkeeper refuses to pay the protection money, the money will scarcely be missed, but it could encourage other shops to stop paying, so the recalcitrant shopkeeper is made an example of, sometimes fatally, as a lesson to anybody else who might think of challenging the protection racket. Noam noted how even Godfathers are convinced of their own benevolence.

Noam noted FDR’s Four Freedoms and argued for a Fifth Freedom: to dominate others by any means possible. Noam noted that when the Four Freedoms conflict with the Fifth, they are readily suspended, as the Fifth is paramount.

Noam provided an example of the USA’s Mafia logic, as he reproduced a 1958 discussion by the National Security Council Planning Board about the Middle East. The issue was whether the USA would violently support the UK’s efforts to retain control of Kuwait and the Persian Gulf. The argument for it was controlling Middle East oil, and the argument against it was that relations with Pan-Arabic nations and other nations could be harmed. The argument was all about the best way to control Middle East oil, and nothing about the interests or welfare of the inhabitants was considered. Orwell called them “unpeople.” The issue of what right the UK and USA had for their Middle East activities was nowhere mentioned. The only debate was whether violence would serve the USA’s interests or not. Morality had nothing to do with the discussion, but whether it would work.

Noam then presented an example of the Kennedy administration’s attacks on Cuba, and in the internal documents of the discussions, only one time did anybody mention the moral ramifications of the USA’s terrorism directed at Cuba.

Noam discussed “national interest,” which was really the interests of a small group of domestic elites. Noam noted that the interests of elites did not align with those of the cannon fodder used to fight wars. Noam noted that if the opinions of the working class really mattered, the national treasure would go to raising the standard of living of average Americans, not lining elite pockets with foreign interventions. Hence, a sophisticated propaganda system keeps the public in the dark as to what is really happening. Noam does not take it easy on Putin in his book, noting how Putin threw thousands of antiwar protestors into prison.

Noam argued that to call the USA some terroristic entity, as if all Americans were engaged in it, is misleading. The terror and other crimes are directed by elite interests, with the public largely unaware of what is happening.

Noam had a section titled, “The Principles of Imperial Grand Strategy: We Own the World.” Noam’s writings on the American Empire identify World War II as a pivotal time, when the USA emerged with unprecedented global hegemony. American planners knew this when the war began, and the State Department referred to “Grand Area” planning, which included the Western Hemisphere, the Far East, and the former British Empire, but ideally also took in the Middle East’s vast oil deposits and, really, the entire world if possible. The Soviet Union (and later, China) were the only impediments to it. I am aware of levels of supra-national control that Noam is not, and I will deal with that more before I finish these posts. Noam had an extensive quote of George Kennan’s infamous 1948 planning document, which argued for continued global dominance by the USA, at the expense of the rest of the world. The primary method of dominance is superior means of violence, which all empires resorted to. In fact, without superior means of violence, there would have never been any empires.

In practice, no national government with coveted resources – oil above all – would be allowed to control their resources. They would be under American control, by any means necessary, from toppling governments with covert action to invasions and genocides. Local development always had to be subservient to American interests.

Noam noted a 1945 conference on the Western Hemisphere in which all Latin American governments were to be subservient to American interests.

Noam’s next section was titled, “Confronting the Implications: The Reality of Violence for Its Victims”. This is where Noam begins to deal with the media. The victims of American imperialism are carefully ignored by the press, or demonized, so that their treatment is justified. Adam Smith observed that imperial wars are entertaining for those at a safe distance from the bloodshed. I recently mentioned my mentor’s participation in war-planning meetings, and how the euphemisms and technical talk seemed designed to obscure the fact that the subject was about killing the most people in the most effective way. Noam also discussed that in that section, and quoted Carol Cohn, who observed that nuclear-war planners employed, “the elaborate use of abstraction and euphemism, of words so bland that they never force a speaker or enable the listener to touch the realities of nuclear holocaust that lay behind the words.” Cohn saw that those men were able to discuss blowing up the world as coffee-break chatter.

Noam wrote: “Abstraction and euphemism also protect us from having to look into the eyes of the victims. They are removed from our conscious. They do not speak.”

For those who see war’s realities, words fail to convey the situations. Noam discussed how Ashleigh Benfield was fired from NBC in 2003 when she observed in a lecture that the American public only got sanitized reporting of the USA’s invasion of Iraq, especially the civilian casualties. Noam had a lengthy quote of Chris Hedges, who wrote that nobody who has really seen war’s realities is enthusiastic about them. Even wounded American veterans are kept out of the public eye. Noam noted that Donald Trump did not want “wounded guys” in military parades, because they would be unsightly.

Noam reproduced a 2013 exchange between Marco Rubio and UN Ambassador nominee Samantha Power, who was forced to recant previous statements that suggested that American presidents had committed crimes. She had to eat her previous words and genuflect to the Empire to win her position. Noam noted that sometimes, imperial officials will openly admit the real game, such as when Tom Cotton, a Senator from Arkansas, said that what was important in American dealings with foreign governments was not whether they were democratic or dictatorial, but whether they served American interests or not.

Noam discussed how it would be irrational to summarize his book as the USA is history’s most evil nation or that it is responsible for all of this world’s woes. Critics of American policy are described as “America haters” or people who “blame America first” (which was actually in the title of that review that I cited earlier, as if the author did not bother reading Noam’s book, or was inadvertently trying to prove Noam right).

Noam wrote that the USA was not uniquely evil. It is no worse than many other powers have been. But it is uniquely powerful and is “captivated by a dangerous false mythology.” The USA poses unique risks for humanity.

Throughout Noam’s writings since the 1960s, he often observed that if the subject was Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, or the French Empire, it would be uncontroversial to compare rhetoric with empirical reality. Only in American circles are American motives beyond reproach. Noam stated that American intellectual history is marred by naïveté and self-righteousness, and those dangerous delusions risk humanity’s future.

Then Noam discussed what he has long observed: we are all the most responsible for the predictable consequences of our own actions. Americans who critique foreign governments are moral ciphers if they do not critique their own government far more often. Americans can influence the American government and no other, so it is their duty to critique their government. Noam has constantly called out American hypocrisy, as the USA holds foreign peoples to standards that we openly disregard in our own behavior.

Noam makes it very clear that such discussions are not just academic exercises, but American policy threatens humanity’s future, so it urgently needs to be changed.

The next section was on power systems in general, and Noam noted how it can be difficult to refrain from taking sides, that one is either an American cheerleader or an apologist for its opponents.

Noam once again stated that all national governments portray themselves as benevolent and their adversaries as evil incarnate. Noam noted Soviet propaganda during the Cold War, and it depicted itself as defending from American imperialism, while the USA did the same thing. Noam noted that both nations operated very similarly, with steeply hierarchical economic systems over which the public had very little control. The people at the top exploited the people at the bottom, as it has always been since the dawn of civilization.

Noam then summarized the book’s purpose, which was to “demonstrate how the United States has actually wielded power in the world, what the consequences have been for many innocent people, and what are the risks that U.S. foreign policy now poses for the future of humanity.” Noam then discussed that the subsequent chapters would illuminate the gulf between American rhetoric and reality, deflate the myth of American idealism and the lie of “American exceptionalism.” Noam argued that those manifold delusions threaten humanity’s future. But Noam wrote that these species-suicidal dynamics can be changed, which is his book’s point.

That chapter was one heck of an introduction, and Noam followed it with 12 chapters, which I will summarize in coming posts.