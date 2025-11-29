Part 4 of what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and the third chapter of it is titled:

9/11 and the Wrecking of Afghanistan

As with other events like 9/11, Noam usually takes them at face value and accepts the official explanation. As Chris Black learned from Slobodan Milošević, Bill Clinton protected Osama bin Laden as late as 1999, so there was far more than met the eye happening with the 9/11 attacks, and conspiracy theorists have had a field day with it.

Noam was more interested in the aftermath, in which George Bush the Second asked why they hate us. Bush’s answer was that they hated American freedoms. The public statements by bin Laden aired real grievances, such as American support for the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the many atrocities that came from that. Bin Laden specifically mentioned the Israeli slaughter of more than 100 people that huddled in a UN refugee camp in Lebanon, after Israelis displaced them from their homes. It became known as the Qana Massacre.

While bin Laden was from the fundamentalist fringe that the USA utilized in Afghanistan, Noam discussed interviews with Islamic professionals after 9/11, many of whom were pro-American, but they often called out the USA’s propping up hated despotic oil-regimes and the hypocrisy of American treatment of Israel versus Iraq. But the American propaganda machine buried those issues, to portray the motivation as hatred of American virtue.

Noam observed that the 9/11 attacks were the first attack on the USA’s national territory since the War of 1812. Noam discussed that the 9/11 attacks could have been treated as crimes, as events such as the Oklahoma City bombings and IRA London bombings had been, not a reason to invade other nations. Instead, Bush launched a nonsensical “war on terror.” Millions of people have died from that “war.” Brown University’s Costs of War project tallied nearly five million deaths and 38 million people displaced, for the largest displacement since World War II. The USA is responsible for more than a thousand times the deaths attributable to 9/11.

The Taliban in Afghanistan offered to put bin Laden on trial if the USA could provide any evidence of his responsibility. The USA refused to, and instead ordered Pakistan to stop shipping food to Afghanistan, which put millions of Afghanis at risk of starvation. The USA ignored the cries of alarm from aid groups to prepare for its invasion of Afghanistan, which was one of the poorest nations on Earth.

Less than a month after 9/11, the USA invaded Afghanistan. The USA used all sorts of high-tech weaponry on villages and huts (in shades of Vietnam), and soon ran out of targets. In the midst of the invasion, the Taliban offered up bin Laden if the USA would stop the bombing, but the USA was only interested in victory, not something resembling justice. Many remote villages with no Taliban presence were bombed, and NPR reported that “the bombing was traumatizing the Afghan civilians whom it was supposed to be liberating.” An NPR editor attacked that NPR reporter for her stories. She soon quit reporting and tried to help rebuild Afghanistan.

After a brief survey of the innocent Afghani civilians killed by American bombs, Noam wrote: “The wanton killing of innocent civilians is of course the opposite of a ‘war on terrorism.’ It is terrorism itself. But U.S. officials reacted with indifference.”

After an American aircraft killed dozens of villagers, a Pentagon official remarked: “The people there are dead because we wanted them dead…We hit what we wanted to hit.” Defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld declined to comment on the slaughter in that village. Even the Taliban’s opponents in Afghanistan were appalled by the carnage. One of the opposition’s leaders said that the USA was, “Trying to show its muscle,” but did not “care about the suffering of the Afghans or how many people we will lose.” The leader (who soon died) argued that the USA’s bombing actually undermined anti-Taliban efforts. He was far from alone in his assessment.

The Revolutionary Association of Women of Afghanistan condemned the USA’s invasion. Rumsfeld denied any American responsibility for any civilian deaths in Afghanistan, because “We did not start this war.” Noam noted the insane nature of Rumsfeld’s claim, as the Taliban certainly had not attacked the USA, and the USA violated international law to invade Afghanistan. Bush himself said, “I don’t care what the international lawyers say, we are going to kick some ass.”

The “war” was over in six weeks, and the Taliban offered to surrender, but Rumsfeld said, “We don’t negotiate surrenders.” The USA’s refusal to negotiate with the Taliban led to a guerilla war that became the USA’s longest war ever.

Bush soon lost interest in Afghanistan, as he ginned up the propaganda machine to invade Iraq, which had nothing to do with 9/11. Bush’s regime tried to manufacture a connection, but it was laughably bogus and was soon abandoned.

Noam noted that great sums of money were pumped into Afghanistan, in theory, but virtually none of it improved the lives of Afghanis, who remain among the world’s poorest people. The corruption under the American occupation was surreal. Ironically, the American occupiers drove Afghanis into the Taliban’s arms, as they saw the Afghani government as an American puppet and the Taliban could provide some security from the wanton predation of the corrupt officials and occupiers. The Afghani police comprised more than 90% of the government casualties during the occupation, not the Western occupiers.

That former NPR reporter stated that the Afghani people just want a government that was competent and did not prey on them. She said that the USA’s policies were actually “standing in the way of democracy.”

Noam extensively quoted Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock, who wrote the renowned The Afghanistan Papers. Whitlock noted that the lying under the Bush administration got worse under Obama. In 2011, Hillary Clinton told the USA’s Senate that life was better for Afghanis, but the statistics that she cited were bogus, and the Obama administration knew that the statistics were false.

In 2010, Wikileaks released the Afghan War Logs, which showed how the American slaughters of civilians were regularly attributed to killings of militants. One American strike was on a Doctors Without Borders hospital, which burned patients alive and killed 42 people. Doctors Without Borders had previously given its hospital’s coordinates to the USA.

As usual, the USA set up torture chambers in Afghanistan, and brought people from all over that region and the Middle East to be tortured. James Risen wrote: “No one was ever held to account for the American torture regime in Afghanistan.”

Noam discussed the rise of drone warfare in Afghanistan, which killed countless civilians while the USA nearly always portrayed the victims as Taliban, etc. Entire villages would join the Taliban after such atrocities. Noam wrote how Trump took the mayhem to new levels and he just wanted to get out of Afghanistan, which Biden hastily accomplished, while leaving the Afghanis who had been allies of the American regime to the tender mercies of the Taliban, who quickly took over after the Americans left.

The last missile that the USA launched in Afghanistan in 2021 killed an aid worker and seven children, which the USA naturally lied about, claiming that the missile killed terrorists. When the New York Times uncovered the lie, the government then called the slaughter a tragedy, but nobody was held accountable, as usual.

At the end of 2021, the World Food Program reported that 98% of Afghanis were hungry and millions faced starvation. Organ sales have become a way to make ends meet and parents even sell their children’s organs. The USA was directly responsible for the postwar nightmare when it froze $9 billion from the Afghani central bank, and Biden announced that half of the money would go to the families of 9/11 victims. It was simply piracy in pinstripes. The economic warfare may kill more people than the bombs did. The Biden administration rejected 90% of the applications for Afghanis to enter the USA on humanitarian grounds, with rigid requirements that were relaxed for Ukrainians the next year.

Noam wrote: “The Afghanistan war was often discussed as a kind of noble failure, another episode of the United States’ good intentions going hopelessly awry…In fact, the attack on Afghanistan was a major crime, with no justification whatsoever. Neither the Afghan people nor the authoritarian Taliban government had planned or executed the 9/11 attacks (in fact, the Taliban publicly condemned the attacks and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice).”

Noam asked why the USA attacked Afghanistan. He mentioned Bush’s desire to “show muscle,” and another described it as “cathartic,” “vengeance” for Americans, and an “insult to American honor,” which would not have been satisfied by a lengthy investigation and trial. Noam called the American attack rooted in the familiar Mafia logic of “using extreme violence as a means of asserting strength and discouraging opposition.”

Noam asked why the USA stayed in Afghanistan. It was partly because no president wanted to “lose,” because the USA supported a wildly unpopular puppet government. Noam noted that no president, from Bush to Biden, cared about the welfare of the Afghani people. Today, Afghanistan is the unhappiest nation on Earth, by far.

Noam noted that pundits still defend the USA’s good intentions in Afghanistan, so that Americans could “sleep better.” Noam rebutted that argument with, “If the Bush administration had wanted to defend Americans from another terrorist attack it would have pursued the criminal network responsible for the original attack. Instead it wanted vengeance, and launched an illegal war that killed thousands of innocent people.”

Noam finished his chapter by noting that the Taliban may have been on their way out in 2001, as their fundamentalist approach was unpopular. In the end, the war strengthened Taliban rule. As Noam mentioned in a later chapter, this is not the first time that the USA devastated Afghanistan. I’ll discuss that when summarizing the chapter in which Noam mentions it.