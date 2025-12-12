My twelfth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and this chapter is titled:

Nuclear Threats and Climate Catastrophe

The second half of Noam’s chapter is titled: “Wrecking the Earth: The U.S. and Global Climate Policy.” Humanity has been “wrecking the Earth” for millions of years, beginning when rock-wielding apes began driving giant tortoises to extinction. The conquest of Earth was the first global catastrophe that humanity inflicted. The devastation has increased in ways, although the rise of fossil fuels reduced the incentive to raze forests. But the rise of fossil fuels is inflicting a new kind of devastation, as burning fossil fuels increases atmospheric carbon dioxide levels and is warming Earth. These are subjects that I have long written on, and Noam began his section by discussing the record-breaking heat waves that have washed over Earth in recent years.

Consistent with Earth’s history, the high latitudes are warming the fastest. Over Earth’s history, the polar regions had forests or ice covering them, depending on whether it was a warm or cold phase. I am witnessing that warming in my home state, as the glaciers melt and we have record-shattering heat waves.

Noam’s section began with heat waves in the United Kingdom (“UK”), and on one day in 2022 it reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit in London, which fanned more than a thousand London fires, for the UK’s busiest firefighting day since the Blitz. Mere weeks after the British disaster, a third of Pakistan flooded, which destroyed millions of houses, for one of the greatest natural disasters that any nation ever faced. Noam commented that it was “only the beginning.”

The next section was on the “harrowing” scientific literature, which had warnings that were always too conservative. I began studying the issue in the early 1990s, when oil-company shill Fred Singer and a few cronies began to challenge the idea of global warming or if humanity had any responsibility for it. And, indeed, all of the scientific predictions that I saw were too conservative. The reality was always greater than predicted. Climate scientists are terrified by what is happening, for good reason.

Noam quoted the UN secretary-general, who said in 2022, “We are on the highway to hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” An Israeli climate scientist stated that people do not “fully understand what we’re talking about… everything is expected to change: the air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink, the landscapes we see, the oceans, the seasons, the daily routine, the quality of life.” He finished with: “I’m happy I won’t be alive.”

Noam noted that half of Earth’s species may be wiped out by climate change alone. More than a billion people could become environmental refugees, but I see the most direct risk as epic crop failures from heat, drought, floods, and even cooling in regions if the Gulf Stream collapses, for instance. That could mean billions of starving people, which could trigger nuclear war.

Noam cited scientists who talked about how today’s carbon dioxide levels were last seen millions of years ago, when sea level was more than 60 feet higher than today. Many measures of Earth’s health nearly all “point in the same dismal direction, indicating continued momentum towards doomsday.” Scientists still think that the catastrophe is avoidable, but only if immediate action is taken.

As I stated in the previous post, the USA and China are responsible for nearly half of the world’s fossil fuel emissions. Noam kind of got it wrong by blaming the USA and West for the majority of fossil fuel emissions. China and India combined emit more than twice what the USA does (but they also have several times as many people), and on a per-capita basis, China is higher than the UK and has nearly caught Europe. That does not let the West off the hook of responsibility, but Noam could have been more precise there.

However, Noam was right that the rich are responsible for a far greater share than the rest of us. The top 1% are responsible for 16% of the emissions. Equatorial nations will likely suffer the most as parts may become uninhabitable, but the nations nearer the poles may get a net benefit (Canada and Russia would eventually have much more arable land, for instance).

Noam then had a small section on solutions and the Green New Deal in particular. In Brian O’Leary’s last years, he sought a research assistant to crunch the numbers on the costs and benefits of traditional energy alternatives, which he said were all too little and too late. I spent time reading at these links (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15), revisiting the issue before I wrote on it in this post. I have never seen a comprehensive accounting of the costs and benefits of traditional alternative energy.

One comment I have is that promoters of wind and solar power present very misleading statistics, as far as their solving our energy issues. I regularly see how much new electricity production comes from wind and solar, but those pronouncements fail to mention that electricity is only a third of American energy consumption (and more like 10% globally), and when all is said and done, wind and solar still comprise less than 3% of the USA’s energy production. Also, those traditional alternatives are often far more energy intensive (and even polluting) than fossil fuel sources and uses, and those costs have to be factored into the numbers, which is what Brian wanted done.

The numbers I have seen on American investment in the Green New Deal are at least $50 trillion. For $1 billion, which is 0.002% (one fifty-thousandth) of $50 trillion, we could have free-energy technology, which ends the world as we know it and solves all of our existential risks. In his last years, Brian was beside himself on how even the idea of free energy was forbidden in all “progressive” circles. As I was writing this, I read this article by one of my favorite medical bloggers on how vaccines became a religion (Amen!). It is legitimate to wonder if Noam’s debilitating stroke was caused by the COVID vaccine, which he wanted to inflict on all people.

Free energy faces similar religious dogma, but on the “laws of physics” and “conspiracy theory” objections. As Brian stated, there are no laws of physics, only theories. To even say “law” is invoking religious faith, not scientific inquiry. My friend witnessed a demonstration of anti-gravity technology, along with free energy and other mind-bogglers. In light of such a demonstration, the so-called law of gravity becomes something else: an incomplete theory.

All of humanity’s existential issues quickly end with the harmless and safe arrival of free-energy technology, but even discussing the issue is forbidden in nearly all venues on Earth. For me, initiatives such as the Green New Deal are willfully ignorant of free energy and related technologies and, as such, are just more government boondoggles, just as Carter’s energy tax credit almost all went to fraud (only Dennis’s heat pump really delivered, and solar systems were largely a scam).

Noam then had a section on how the Green New Deal was opposed by nearly all politicians in Washington, D.C. The Trump administration denies that global warming is even real and Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Diane Feinstein from “progressive” California (ha!) immediately dismissed the Green New Deal. .

Noam wrote about how organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and American Petroleum Institute have engaged in long-term propaganda campaigns to portray global warming as a “hoax.” Brian was also beside himself when Singer began the “hoax” drumbeat. People who deny global warming are singing the oil companies’ tune.

Noam wrote about how the business press waxes euphoric about greater oil extraction (even though we are mining the dregs), and he noted how Biden was worse than Trump and how the UN process is completely corrupted, as oil-industry lobbyists outnumbered the officials at the UN’s COP28 conference in 2023, which was actually chaired by an oil industry executive who “used his position to lobby for new oil and gas projects.” One climate scientist remarked that he was “almost at a loss of finding words to adequately conscribe the corruption and evil at COP28.” Biden actually hectored oil companies to increase production. Even the New York Times remarked on Biden’s hypocrisy, as he campaigned on combating global warming but did the opposite while in office. That despairing scientist quoted above also stated that he hoped that “Everyone would wake up and realize that none of our hopes and dreams will come to fruition if we don’t have a habitable planet.” Noam observed that “the hoped-for mass awakening has yet to occur.”

Noam finished a chapter with a section on how the media enabled global warming Denial, as fossil-fuel companies are major advertisers, for another example of the Propaganda Model’s advertising filter. Noam noted that the media could report on disasters such as Colorado’s epic wildfires in the winter of 2022, without mentioning fossil fuels. Noam ended his chapter with:

“But the game is not over. There’s still time for radical course correction. The means are understood. If the will is there, it is possible to avert catastrophe. Here, too, however, popular mobilization is essential. We need people who take responsibility for safeguarding the welfare of future generations. To adopt the phrases used by Indigenous people throughout the world: Who will defend the Earth? Who will uphold the rights of nature? Who will adopt the role of steward of the commons, our collective possession?”

I know of a far easier way to avert the catastrophe, and I know whom I seek. Actually, it may be the hardest way, because the people I seek are very rare. But I have not given up. The most gracious reply that I ever received from the “left” on the free-energy issue was from Noam, but even he still politely brushed me off. I have never been able to interest the left (and I have tried plenty). The left does not have the answers, I am sorry to say. No political stripe does, as they all just reshuffle the deck of scarcity.