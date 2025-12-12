Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
5hEdited

And if the prophets of AI have their way, their control grid fantasies will require massive expansion of Compute architecture which will necessitate huge amounts of electricity and fresh water for cooling.

I worked at a large data center and I can assure you that the PR spin of "Green Data Centers" is so much malarkey.

It will drive up energy costs for the consumer and exacerbate atmospheric carbon levels.

As well, the cooling towers required by most power plants inject large amounts of water vapor and heat into the lower atmosphere.

Anyway, Merry Xmas humans!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Wade Frazier and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wade Frazier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture