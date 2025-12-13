My thirteenth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is about what Noam called “understanding the power system,” and this chapter is titled:

The Domestic Roots of Foreign Policy

My previous post ended Noam’s discussion of the realities of American idealism, and the book’s next section was about understanding how the system works. Noam began the section with a quote from Mikhail Bakunin, who wrote that monarchies and “democracies” rob the masses on behalf of the elite, but the robberies in “democracies” are performed on behalf of the “people’s will.” Elites always find a way to milk the system, and violence has always been used or threatened to achieve that goal.

In Noam’s chapter on “the domestic roots of foreign policy,” Noam quoted Henry Morgenthau that the USA’s ruling class since the American Civil War essentially runs the USA’s political system and has defeated all attempts to dethrone them. That was about as “conspiratorial” as Noam ever gets.

Noam then discussed that whatever the American public thinks has very little influence over American foreign policy, as elite interests are always primarily served. Noam gave examples, such as the American public has overwhelmingly supported a two-state solution in Israel, wants the USA to stay neutral and refuse to aid either Israelis or Palestinians if they are not acting in “good faith” to that end, or efforts to address global warming. Noam then observed that “the U.S. government simply defies public opinion.”

Noam then ran down a list of the opinions of Americans, such as the Reagan administration’s attacks on Nicaragua, the American embargo on Cuba, federal programs that spy on Americans, and recently, and a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. In each instance, the opinions of most Americans were simply disregarded. Noam noted that that was for situations that the public knew about. Noam stated that the American public is regularly not informed at all about the American government’s actions abroad, so people cannot even form an opinion on them. Noam wrote: “In cases like the ravaging of East Timor, the bombing of Cambodia and Laos, or the drone assassinations around the world, the public had no idea what was done in its name.”

Noam quoted “realist” John Mearsheimer, who said that the public is “lied to about the situation on the battlefield, lied to about the real reason for going to war, and so forth…What we discovered is that public opinion… hardly matters at all in a decision-making process. A small number of the elites get together and they make the decisions.”

Noam noted that this was true in all nations, but that autocracies were more honest with their subjects, as in democratic societies the public has a means of electing officials so “must be manipulated more.”

Noam gave an example of this routine lying, when John McNamara told his staff on a flight home from Vietnam how badly the war was going, but stepped off the plane to tell the press how well the war was going.

Noam cited the authors of The Foreign Policy Disconnect on the gulf between what the public wanted (peace, cooperation, strengthening the UN, limiting weaponry, using diplomacy instead of the military) and what officials did, including how the USA’s rejection of treaties have “flown in the face of the public’s wishes.”

Noam presented the situation of Iraq’s invasion, as the public swallowed the Bush administration’s lies about Iraq and supported the invasion. When it became evident that the Bush administration shamelessly lied, the public stopped supporting it, but that change in public opinion was ignored. Noam quoted Dick Cheney’s disdain for what the American people thought, that the government “cannot be blown off course by the fluctuations in the public opinion polls.”

Noam stated that when American presidents did not think that the public would support their activities, the public was simply not informed about them. Noam specifically mentioned the CIA’s atrocities, and Nazi-inspired programs such as MK-ULTRA, which are rarely discussed in public. Noam was no fan of Stephen Kinzer, but quoted Kinzer that the CIA “actually hired the vivisectionists and the torturers who had worked in Japan and in Nazi concentration camps to come and explain what they had found out so that we could build on their research.” Noam then discussed instances when the American public was used as unwitting guinea pigs for bioweapons testing, such as in the New York City subway, for testing bacteria that became known as fatal to children.

Noam also noted the FBI’s “sordid” history, including trying to blackmail Martin Luther King, Jr. (“MLK”) into committing suicide. I have seen Noam state in an interview that he suspected a high-level conspiracy in MLK’s murder. That is the only time I ever saw Noam mention it, but he wrote a book that argued that the CIA would not have been motivated to murder JFK. At the top it certainly was, which I regard as one of Noam’s failures.

Noam then discussed how internal documentation on these events would be kept secret for many years afterward on grounds of “national security,” and will not be declassified until few people would care about it. When finally declassified, it became obvious that national security had nothing to do with it. The real “threat” was that “the public might assume it lived in a democracy and want to change the agency’s conduct.” Noam quoted Henry Kissinger who baldly stated that covert operations were covert so that the public would not disapprove of them.

Noam then asked, “Why is there so little correlation between the public’s preferences and actual policy?” Noam replied that it was simple. In nations with high inequality, the public has little decision-making influence over foreign policy. In the USA and other nations, foreign policy is crafted and executed largely by business elites. Corporations are effectively unregulated in the USA, as Ed Herman noted, without even a pretense of catering to public opinion.

Noam has long cited Adam Smith in his work, and quoted Smith that in his day, the “merchants and manufacturers” were “an order of men, whose interest is never exactly the same with that of the public, who have generally an interest to deceive and even to oppress the public, and who accordingly have upon many occasions, both deceived and oppressed it.” Noam noted that little has changed since then.

Noam wrote: “Concentration of wealth yields concentration of power, particularly as the cost of elections skyrockets, which forces political parties even more deeply into the pockets of major corporations. This political power quickly translates into legislation that increases the concentration of wealth.” Basically, elites always win.

Noam noted that the public had little influence over the electoral process. He discussed how the public wanted smaller military budgets in times of peace, but the dominant political parties only competed on how to enlarge the military budget.

Noam noted that even in the small areas where votes might make a difference, “the centers of private power exert an inordinately heavy influence in obvious ways, through control of the media and political organizations and by putting forward the people who ultimately get elected.” Noam stated that the situation has not changed much since a 1969 study showed that the top-400 decision-makers in the USA’s national security state generally come from East Coast and Midwest business districts. Noam quoted John Dewey, who stated that “Politics is a shadow cast on society by big business.”

Noam observed that capitalists see themselves as “fighting a bitter class war” against the public. The public is simply “disenfranchised,” and “there is little role for unions or other civic organizations that might offer a way for the general public to play some role influencing programs and policy choices.”

Noam wrote that the Republican Party nakedly serves corporate interests, while the Democrats “have essentially abandoned whatever commitment they had to working people and the poor, becoming a party of affluent professionals and Wall Street donors.”

Noam stated that a great achievement was diverting public anger from corporations to the government that serves them. Corporations have a vested interest in vilifying the government, as it has potential for enacting the public’s will. Noam noted that the trend is ever-increasing corporate power and control.

Noam again noted the deep roots of this situation, going back to the American Supreme Court’s first Chief Justice John Jay, who loved saying that those who own the country should govern it. The USA has been a plutocracy, ever since its richest citizen became its first president, who was one of history’s greatest swindlers. The Founding Fathers firmly believed that the rich should run the nation. James Madison was one of the world’s great promoters of democracy in his day (although he owned slaves), who frankly stated that if everybody could vote, the voters would seize the wealth of the rich, so the system should “protect the minority of the opulent against the majority.”

When Noam and Ed Herman began writing on the media, they often quoted early 20th-century figures such as Reinhold Niebuhr, Edward Bernays, and Walter Lippmann, who argued that the public was too stupid to know what was good for them, so that men of reason had to manage the “bewildered herd.” Propaganda, which had a positive meaning a century ago, was needed to manage the public mind. Noam quoted those intellectuals extensively in that section.

Noam cited, as he often has, the 1975 Trilateral Commission report titled The Crisis of Democracy. The “crisis” was that the USA was becoming too democratic, and that “blacks” were creating systemic problems with their “demands.” The Harvard professor Samuel Huntington wrote in that work that there was a need to explore the “potentially desirable limits to the indefinite extension of political democracy.” Noam noted that “matters are rarely stated that plainly.” In the Wall Street Journal was written: “democracy works well only when it is enabled and fortified by a great many institutions that are not in themselves democratic – or at least aren’t supposed to be democratic.”

Noam discussed how those elite interests unfailing pursued their greedy agendas at the expense of everybody else in crafting and executing American foreign policy. They always take advantage of the public’s fear, such as after natural disaster, wars, or events such as the 9/11 terror attacks.

Noam noted, how he often has, that elites basically rule by keeping the public in fear or, as Orwell said, in a state of “controlled insanity.” During the Cold War, the boogie man was the Soviet Union, which was the fifth filter in Ed and Noam’s Propaganda Model. Noam noted how the Cold War helped entrench both American and Soviet elites.

After noting several examples of this, Noam wrote “This kind of fearmongering persists, with a revolving cast of enemies, both foreign and domestic, used to frighten the population into accepting state policies that ultimately harm us.”

Noam noted that “much” of the American public understands that American institutions do not serve their interests, that the media lies to them, and that voting does not matter. Noam wrote that if the system worked how the public wished that it did, it would look radically different.

Noam ended the chapter by discussing how the military system has expanded beyond all popular control. Dwight Eisenhower wrote that the military system stole from the public welfare and should be reduced. Joe Biden proposed a tremendous military budget in 2023, and Congress expanded it even further. Noam stated that the bloated military budget is best understood as theft from the public, but is called “national security.” Noam ended with, “Securely for the rich, the corporate sector, and arms manufacturers: yes. But not for the rest of us.”