My fifth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and the fourth chapter of it is titled:

Iraq: The Crime of the Century

Noam began this chapter with, “The United States’ war on Iraq from 2003 to 2011 remains the deadliest act of aggressive warfare in this century, and perhaps the worst crime committed during the last 30 years.” Noam’s other contender for the title was the USA’s climate policy, which he covered in a later chapter.

Noam put the Iraqi death toll at a half million, and most were violent deaths. I don’t know if I have studied this subject more than Noam has, however, I have seen far higher numbers. I see the war as lasting from 1991 to 2011, and the excess deaths have been calculated to be around four million a dozen years ago. In 1980, Iraq’s life expectancy compared to neighboring Iran was five years longer, and in 2021, it was five years shorter. A ten-year decline relative to its neighbor is all on the USA. Similarly, Syrian life expectancy fell by five years from 2010 to 2015. These are very real human costs of American interventions in the Middle East. Libya had Africa’s highest standard of living before the overthrow of its government in 2011, and it is a disaster today. What those nations all have in common is that they were on the USA’s hit list after 9/11. Many millions of lives were shattered and shortened by the USA as it worked through its hit list.

Noam surveyed the devastation of Iraq and noted how the war’s cheerleaders (neocons in particular) either went silent, lied about it (William Kristol, a neocon warmonger, wrote in 2015 that “We were able to bring the war to a reasonably successful conclusion in 2008”), or called it another noble mistake, as William Sullivan did. Noam discussed Sullivan’s logical gyrations at length, going from an enthusiastic warmonger (a “just” war) and lauding the USA as one of the world’s few “moral” nations, to later complaining that he was a duped innocent that belatedly learned of the countless atrocities, of people “killed, tortured and maimed in the Rumsfeld-created vortex.” Sullivan eventually retreated to calling the war “imprudent,” if “noble,” but that the Bush administration was too “incompetent and arrogant to carry it out effectively.”

Noam discussed that many critics of the Iraq War, such as David Ignatius of Washington Post, were like Vietnam War critics, in that they did not fathom that the USA may have committed a crime, but instead was unable to get the job done. Noam has likened such critics to those who criticized Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union as a strategic error, not a historic crime. Obama also called Iraq’s invasion a “strategic blunder.” Noam concluded that section with, “Very few mainstream criticisms of the war call it what it was: a criminal act of aggression by a state seeking to exert regional control through the use of violence. A great deal of this criticism has focused on the cost of the war to the United States, with barely any attention paid to the cost to Iraq and the surrounding countries.”

Noam then did a little survey of Saddam Hussein’s reign from the 1970s, noting that Hussein was a favored partner as long as he was useful, such as his war on Iran. Noam could have gone back to the 1950s, when the CIA protected Hussein after his participation in a failed assassination attempt on Iraq’s Prime Minister. The CIA put him up in a safe house in Cairo. When Hussein finally seized power in the 1970s, Noam observed, “Hussein’s brutal rule was tolerable to the extent that he aided U.S. goals in the Middle East, and intolerable to the extent that he challenged those goals.” That is a familiar theme throughout Noam’s book. Noam wrote that the USA “happily armed and assisted Hussein during the worst of his crimes.” When Hussein used chemical weapons (and he got materials from the USA for them, and the USA suspected what they would be used for), the USA covered for him. The CDC gave Hussein samples of several diseases to use for biological-weapons development. Noam wrote, “in keeping with Godfather logic, the U.S. accepted Hussein when he followed our rules and turned on him when he disobeyed.”

Noam discussed when the USA blew an Iranian airliner out of the sky, killing all 290 people aboard. George Bush the First, who was president at the time, declined to even apologize, and said, “I will never apologize for the United States. I don’t care what the facts are. I am not an apologize-for-America kind of guy.”

During the war with Iran, when Hussein’s military used chemical weapons, the CIA tried to cover it up. American officials were well aware of what Hussein was doing, and Foreign Policy noted that what the internal documents showed was “tantamount to an official American admission of complicity in some of the most gruesome chemical weapons attacks ever launched.” Noam quoted American officials who justified the chemical attacks. When Bush the Second cited Hussein’s chemical weapons crimes as justification for the upcoming invasion of Iraq, he never admitted that the USA was fully complicit at the time, even lying to the international community to cover it up.

Regarding the 1988 Halabja massacre, committed by Iraq with chemical weapons, the USA publicly accused Iran of the crime, while knowing full well that Iraq did it. When the USA later used Halabja as justification for invading Iraq, Joost Hiltermann wrote of the hypocrisy of it, as the Bush the First administration supported Hussein’s Weapons of Mass Destruction (“WMD”) program, “Giving the regime a de facto green light on chemical weapons use,” “turning a blind eye to Iraq’s worst atrocities, and then lying about it.”

Noam called Hussein’s regime “nightmarish,” but built with the USA’s “protection and support.” The USA loved Hussein when he attacked Iran in 1980, but a decade later, when the Soviet Union had disintegrated and no longer provided a balance of power in the Middle East, the USA used Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait as the pretext for the next 20 years of bloodshed. The American ambassador gave Hussein the alleged “green light” to invade Kuwait. Bush the First undermined all attempts to negotiate an end of the conflict. Why negotiate when one possesses superior means of violence? Bush the first constantly compared Hussein to Hitler in the run-up to the short-lived “turkey shoot” war, as Iraq was no match for the world’s greatest killing machine. Noam noted the USA’s propaganda barrage, such as the fake incubator story.

Like father like son, Bush the First said that Hussein would “get his ass kicked.” As usual, the American boasts of precision weapons were belied by the reality on the ground. I had a personal encounter with that carnage inflicted on the women and children of Iraq that was carefully hidden from Americans. Noam discussed some of the American atrocities, such as bombing a bomb shelter full of women and children, which killed 400 people. The American government lied about it, when it could not cover it up. The Highway of Death was another American war crime during its “turkey shoot.” Iraqi conscripts were buried alive by American bulldozers. A genocidal songbook by American soldiers was leaked. American pundits called for dropping nuclear weapons on Iraq.

Arguably the greatest war crime that the Americans made was targeting Iraq’s infrastructure, including water-treatment facilities. Then the USA followed it up with economic warfare to prevent the repair of the infrastructure, which contributed to the deaths of about a half million children, which Secretary of State Madeline Albright said was “worth it.” Two UN aid officials in a row called the USA’s economic war against Iraq “genocidal.”

Bush the First called for an Iraqi uprising against Hussein, but when they did, the USA militarily supported Hussein’s brutal response that killed tens of thousands of people, as in Noam’s words, the Bush administration had “quietly decided that it actually preferred a weakened Hussein to an unknown alternative.” As Noam said, the Bush administration and pundits said that they did not necessarily want Hussein, but “any dictator would do.” As Colin Powell explained, “Our practical intention was to leave Baghdad enough power to survive as a threat to an Iran that remained bitterly hostile to the United States.” That was American idealism in action.

By the time that Bush the Second invaded Iraq, the USA had already killed more than a million Iraqis, largely children. Noam noted that the USA also used cluster weapons on Iraq, which are particularly evil weapons that have been banned by various organizations. The USA also used uranium weapons (later used on Yugoslavia), so the WMD charge against Hussein was rich with irony, as parts of Iraq nearly glow at night now.

The next section of Noam’s chapter on Iraq was about how effortless the invasion of Iraq was. All of the buildup of the threat that Iraq posed to the world was a series of Big Lies. Noam noted how the USA immediately “squandered the goodwill” that the Iraqi people might have had toward Hussein’s removal by a brutal occupation. Iraqis were wantonly slaughtered on city streets, at checkpoints, etc.

Noam discussed the outrage of the Abu Ghraib prison, which was Hussein’s torture center that the USA then ran, as it even exceeded Hussein’s outrages. Noam noted that while the government tried to blame lower-level personnel for the tortures and murders at Abu Ghraib, the authorization for the “enhanced interrogation techniques” came straight from secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld.

Noam discussed the American siege of Fallujah in 2004, which has been compared to Hitler’s attack on Stalingrad.

Noam wrote: “There has never been, and likely never will be, a full meaningful account of what was done to Iraq.” Noam noted that what information we have comes from leaks, such as Chelsea (formerly Bradley) Manning’s leak of a video in which laughing soldiers slaughtered Reuters reporters and others. Noam wrote: “Some of the tragedies were accidents, albeit accidents of the kind that are inevitable when heavy firepower is used by those with little regard for civilian losses. Some were deliberate. But the war itself was the ultimate crime.”

The next section of Noam’s chapter on Iraq was the incessant lying by the Bush administration in the run-up to the invasion, such as there would soon be a “mushroom cloud” over New York City if Hussein was not stopped. The WMD drumbeat was nauseating for me to witness in the run-up to the invasion. It was all lies, and Noam mentioned this accounting of them. I went on the record during the drumbeat, and it has aged well.

Even some officials expressed their shock over the level of lying, such as General Anthony Zinni, who never saw a credible shred of evidence of Hussein’s WMD program. I lost friendships over the lies. Noam mentioned the completely fictional idea that Hussein had something to do with 9/11. Hussein was the sworn enemy of the jihadists, as a secular tyrant. Bush later backpedaled on the 9/11-Iraq link, stating that he never said it. In Bush’s infamous “Mission Accomplished” speech, he said that he had “removed an ally of al-Qaeda.” Noam quoted the more honest war cheerleaders, such as Kenneth Pollack who stated before the invasion, intelligence showed that Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11, and that Hussein did not want to be involved with al-Qaeda and get dragged into a war with the USA.

Noam discussed that in the wake of no WMDs found in Iraq after the laughably easy invasion, the rational suddenly shifted from the imaginary WMD threat to bringing democracy to Iraq. Noam quoted Augustus Richard Norton, who wrote: “the Bush administration increasingly stressed the Democratic transformation of Iraq, and scholars jumped on the democratization bandwagon.” But, as Noam noted, only 5% of Iraqis thought that the invasion was to help Iraqis. The rest saw it instead as an oil grab and “reorder of the Middle East to serve U.S. and Israeli interests.” In 2004, virtually all Iraqis saw the Americans as “occupiers,” not “liberators.” Noam wrote: “In a sign of how much the U.S. respects Iraqi democracy, when the Iraqi parliament voted to expel U.S. troops in 2020, Donald Trump responded by threatening the country with sanctions.”

Noam discussed the ludicrous idea of American altruism regarding Iraq’s invasion and occupation, and noted how the USA has always installed and supported dictatorships that catered to American interests. Hussein’s crimes that the USA used to justify the invasion were all committed with American support. Noam listed the Iran’s Shah, Chile’s Pinochet, the Saudi royal family, Indonesia’s Suharto, and Uzbekistan’s dictator as examples of warmly embraced dictators, no matter what human-rights abuses and genocides they might have inflicted.

Noam discussed that if the welfare of Iraqis was really an American priority, the government would have heeded the many warnings that a humanitarian catastrophe would likely follow an American invasion, which were proven out. Excess Iraqi deaths since the invasion of Iraq have run into the millions and destabilized the region, as the USA worked through its hit list. Noam quoted various American officials who admitted that Iraqi democracy was the last thing that they wanted. As early as June 2003, the USA canceled elections in Iraq, as those who opposed the occupation would likely win.

Noam then had a section that discussed what the American motives were, when the stated rationales were all easily discerned Big Lies. In short, it was all about the oil, to the surprise of nobody whose head was not in the sand. The oil motivation has been clear from overthrowing Iran’s government, the “Carter Doctrine,” and onward. In explaining the first Gulf War, Bush the First was frank about it: “Our jobs, our way of life, our own freedom, and the freedom of friendly countries around the world would suffer if control of the world’s great oil reserves fell into the hands of Saddam Hussein.” Bush added: “We cannot permit a resource so vital to be dominated by one so ruthless. And we won’t.” Noam quoted General John Abizaid, who said: “Of course it’s about the oil. It’s very much about oil, and we can’t really deny that.” As Bucky Fuller said, if oil was priced at the benefit that humanity got from it, it would cost $1 million per barrel. I have roughly recalculated his estimate. Middle East oil is history’s greatest material prize, oil is at the root of all Western involvement in the Middle East, and it is idiotic to deny it. This is nothing new. Economic motivations have always been at the root of all wars, and nothing is bigger than oil.

But Rumsfeld was able to say with a straight face that the invasion had “literally nothing to do with oil.” A decade after the invasion, I did not see one pundit who stated that it was about the oil, even though the president, vice president, and secretary of state were all former oil executives. It is like the pundits are trying to pull a Jedi Mind Trick on the public, or they got Jedi-ed themselves.

The neocons who flogged for war, including Rumsfeld and Paul Wolfowitz, wrote to Bill Clinton in 1998 and stated: “If Saddam does acquire the capability to deliver weapons of mass destruction… The safety of American troops in the region, our friends and allies like Israel and the moderate Arab states, and a significant portion of the world’s supply of oil will all be put at hazard.” Chuck Hagel, the secretary of defense under Obama, said in 2007, “People say we’re not fighting for oil. Of course we are. They talk about America’s national interest. What the hell do you think they’re talking about? We are not there for figs.” Former chair of the Federal Reserve, Alan Greenspan said, “I am saddened that it is politically inconvenient to acknowledge what everybody knows: the Iraq War is largely about oil.” Those people get credit for admitting the obvious.

Noam even downplayed oil, stating that the invasion being just “for oil” is simplistic. He then discussed Bush’s many reasons for displacing Hussein, including his stance toward Israel. I have seen this limitation with Noam before, as he could not seem to rank causes. Ranking causes is common in science, even part of its reason for existence. Oil is the ultimate cause for the West’s involvement in the Middle East, and everything else is a sideshow.

Notorious neocon Richard Perle said about it all: “Having destroyed the Taliban, having destroyed Saddam’s regime, the message to others is, ‘You’re next.’” As Zinni said, the “neocons didn’t really give a sh*t about what happened in Iraq and the aftermath.”

In the last section of the chapter, Noam noted the devastation of Iraq and how “Those responsible for the worst crime of the century have never been indicted or prosecuted. The idea is never even mentioned in U.S. discourse.” In light of the Trump years, Bush has been rehabilitated by Democratic politicians, such as Harry Reid, who said, “I look back on Bush with a degree of nostalgia, with some affection, which I never thought I would do.”

Noam wrote:

“It says something disturbing about our media that a man can cause well over five hundred thousand deaths and then have his paintings flatteringly profiled, while the deaths go unmentioned. George W. Bush intentionally offered false justifications for a war, destroyed an entire country, and committed major international crimes. He tortured people, sometimes to death. Yet his public image is now a goofy grandpa for whom even Democrats are nostalgic.”

Noam noted the comfortable lives that those responsible for the Iraq war went on to lead, with zero accountability. The USA has a penchant for naming weapons after its victims, as if the Nazis named a new weapon the “Jew” or “Gypsy.” Along with the Apache helicopter, the USA named a new amphibious vessel the USS Fallujah, to commemorate what was arguably the greatest atrocity of the American invasion and occupation.

Noam noted that Bush’s “war on terror” quickly succeeded in “exacerbating the very problem it was ostensibly launched to combat. Reducing the threat of terrorist attacks on U.S. targets was never a serious priority for the Bush administration.” Noam cited one study that showed a 700% increase in terror incidents following Iraq’s invasion.

Noam wrote: “By fighting terrorism with terrorism, the United States handed jihadists an extraordinary recruiting tool. The CIA itself concluded that the Iraq occupation became ‘The cause célèbre for jihadists, breeding a deep resentment of US involvement in the Muslim world and cultivating supporters for the global jihadist movement.’”

Noam noted that when American civilian targets are attacked and radicalized Muslim-American jihadists are interviewed, they always cite American violence against Muslims and how they are motivated by the “feeling that Muslims are under attack.”

Noam finished the chapter with, “At the time of 9/11, Osama bin Laden was in a tiny area on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Thanks to the ‘war on terror,’ terrorism spread all over the world.”