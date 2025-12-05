My eighth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and this chapter is titled:

The Great China Threat

Noam began the chapter with Donald Trump’s taking a “sledgehammer” to American-Chinese relations between 2017 and 2021, taking them to “their lowest point in decades.” Trump officials used McCarthyite language to describe China, and how China was bent on ruining the “very way of life we have here in America and in the West.” Steve Bannon announced that China was the greatest threat that the USA ever faced. FBI director Christopher Wray announced that “the Chinese threat” imperiled “our health, our livelihoods and our security.”

Noam asked what threat China posed. Wray stated that China’s “ambition” is “to surpass our country in economic and technological leadership.” Noam stated:

“This is the true nature of the ‘China threat’: that the United States will no longer rule the world. A basic premise of our foreign policy is that we are fully entitled to do so indefinitely.”

A 2017 Trump strategy document declared that China sought to displace the United States in the vicinity of China. Noam asked how the USA would be “displaced” in Asia by China, when the USA is an ocean away. The strategy document never discussed why the USA and not China should be dominant in Asia. The USA’s solution in that strategy document to a rising China and Russia was to maintain an overwhelming military, to “overmatch” the “lethality” of those nations.

Another Trump planning document for the “Indo-Pacific” baldly stated one of the USA’s top priorities was to ensure that China did not create a new “sphere of influence.” Noam concluded, “In other words, we have to make sure that the largest Asian country does not have more power and influence in Asia than the much smaller United States.”

When Joe Biden ran for president, his anti-China rhetoric eclipsed Trump’s, and his campaign released material that was considered racist. An Atlantic opinion piece urged voters to back Biden in 2024 if they wanted to attack China, as “Biden has hit China harder than Trump ever did” and “inflicted acute damage on the country’s economy and geopolitical ambitions.” Noam wrote: “The entitlement to wreck the economies of other countries is, as usual, assumed.”

An official formerly in charge of Trump’s China policy stated that the Biden administration “views Chinese indigenous innovation as a per se national security threat” which was “a big leap from where we’ve ever seen before.” Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that China’s rise was “the most serious long-term challenge to the international order.” The USA’s solution is to heavily militarize American allies near China. Obama began the “pivot to Asia,” as he declared that “The United States is a Pacific power, and we are here to stay.”

The New York Times observed that The Trump and Biden administrations had to “grapple with the question of how to maintain America’s global dominance at a time when it appears in decline.” Noam wrote that, “A desire to ‘maintain global dominance’ is treated as a perfectly legitimate and benign aspiration.”

After the Chinese Revolution of 1949, American politicians accused each other of who “lost” China. Noam stated that, “The terminology contains the tacit assumption that the United States owned China. The idea of China being out of our control was horrifying.”

Noam discussed how the American response was to surround China militarily. China has no illusions about American goals in the region.

As usual, Noam said that China has many blemishes that its critics can point to, such as its treatment of the Uyghur population and its violations of international law in the South China Sea.

Noam then discussed Chinese practices, such as copying American technology then undercutting it in the marketplace, using debt to dominate other nations, and using American politicians to gain friendlier terms toward China. Noam remarked:

“The problem with the list of charges, however, is that they either plainly pose no threat to the United States or are actions we ourselves claim the right to engage in.”

Noam stated that China’s human-rights violations of Uyghurs, while horrible, pose no threat to the USA, and he noted that the USA’s reaction to human-rights abuses is entirely dependent on who commits them. Saudi Arabia’s terrible human-rights record is not used to warn of the “Saudi threat,” but China’s human-rights crimes somehow threaten the world.

Noam discussed that some charges against China, such as debt traps, are exaggerated, while others “Might as well be lists of events in American history.” Noam noted that American industrialization was greatly assisted by intellectual-property theft from Europe. Noam wrote that Alexander Hamilton called for “a federal program to engage in industrial theft from other countries on a grand scale.” Only after becoming the world’s greatest industrial power did the USA begin advocating intellectual-property rights. The charges of Chinese influence-peddling and economic warfare are quite hypocritical, as the CIA openly advocates it. China’s attempt to create a sphere of influence around it is no different from how the USA treated the Western Hemisphere as its imperial backyard.

The former prime minster of Australia stated, “By its mere presence,” China is an “an affront to the United States.” Noam conclude that the “threat” posed by China is its existence. When China opened its first foreign military base in Djibouti, at the entrance of the Red Sea, it was treated as a threat to American and European dominance. The USA has more than 700 foreign military bases. When China explored opening a second base in the Solomon Islands, the USA began pressuring the Solomon Islands, in what Chinese officials called an “attempt to revive the Monroe Doctrine in the South Pacific.” Noam listed a litany of Chinese “offenses” that the USA regularly engages in, but they receive unremitting American condemnation. Noam stated that those situations illustrate that “we do not seriously care about the ideals we profess.” China sees American hypocrisy very clearly. A Chinese official noted, “When international rules happen to be consistent with U.S. interests, they are cited as authority. Otherwise they are simply ignored.”

Noam discussed the case of Taiwan and China’s ominous stance. He surveyed the issue, but noted that Taiwan itself considers it to be China’s legitimate government (in exile), and Taiwanese officials do not like Taiwan being referred to as Taiwan, but as part of China. Noam advised that if the USA really cared about Taiwan’s independence and Taiwan’s people, it would not be used as a pawn with China today. Noam stated that Taiwan’s fate needs to be worked out with China, not as an American pawn, as the Taiwanese will be the biggest losers if it comes to war.

Noam noted that instead of fostering friendly relations between Taiwan and China, the USA has been encouraging Taiwan to become a “missile-covered ‘porcupine’ that can resist a Chinese invasion.” Biden stated that he would go to war over Taiwan, and American actions are increasing the likelihood. Noam noted that China has wisely pursued a peaceful strategy with Taiwan, as any war would be harmful to China. But American officials are planning on a war over Taiwan. Noam ended the section with, “Rather than war being unthinkable, a diplomatic solution is unthinkable.”

The next section of the chapter was a discussion of the farce that the USA’s actions around China are “defensive” in nature. There is no Chinese fleet anchored off of Los Angeles, conducting military exercises. Noam noted that American writers cited the bellicose stance of Biden as a reason for why China was increasing its nuclear arsenal. John Mearsheimer said in 2005 that the USA “does not tolerate peer competitors” and is “determined to remain the world’s only regional hegemon.” Noam wrote:

“The United States intends to rule the world, even if that requires escalating the threat of a war that will be possibly terminal the human civilization.”

Noam stated that reducing the tensions with China would require American introspection and honesty, but those qualities are rarely seen in American officials, or any officials, really. Noam said it gently, but American hypocrisy on these issues is stunningly obvious, and just ceasing the hypocrisy might end the crisis.

The last section of the chapter was a discussion of just how dangerous the situation is. China and the USA are currently involved in an arms race, which even Henry Kissinger said is leading to another world war. China never has posed a military threat to the United States. If any war breaks out, it will be about the USA’s trying to maintain its empire in the face of a rising China.

Noam ended the chapter with:

“There is little hope for the planet if the two leading powers cannot even discuss how to solve our most urgent problems. This is the road to disaster. The United States needs to stop needlessly stoking conflict, think about how things look from the Chinese perspective, and work sincerely to understand and collaborate with the country of 1.4 billion people we have to share the planet with.”