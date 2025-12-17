My sixteenth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is about his final chapter, which is titled:

“Hegemony or Survival?”

While reading the book, I was aware that quite a few of his statements were titles for his books, and Hegemony or Survival was published in 2003 after the invasion of Iraq. One of Noam’s themes is that for the people who run the USA, they rank hegemony over survival. In my interview last summer with Green Party members, I said that the people who run the world would rather blow up the planet than give up their power. My observation is at the global level, while Noam’s is at the national level. I came to my understanding via a different path than Noam did, but they are the same observations.

Noam began the chapter by noting the USA’s extraordinarily blood-soaked past, as the USA has been at war for more than 90% of its history. Noam noted that the Founding Fathers regarded the USA as an “infant empire,” and my American Empire essay was specifically intended to show how the American Empire grew. If I find the time and the stomach for it, I will update that essay, but my other writings are adequate for now on the past 20 years of imperial behavior.

One of Noam’s influences was Bertrand Russel, whom Noam quoted: “Much that passes as idealism … is disguised love of power.” Noam wrote:

“Indeed, U.S. history can be traced along two parallel tracks: the track of rhetoric, appearing in newspapers and presidential speeches, and the track of fact, as experienced in the lives of the victims. In every age the press is full of pious statements. Meanwhile, beyond the annihilation of the indigenous population, the U.S. conquered the Hawaiian Kingdom and the Philippines, seized half of Mexico, intervened violently in the surrounding region, and (since World War II) extended its resort to force throughout much of the world. The number of victims is colossal.”

Noam discussed that in the USA’s declassified high-level planning documents, the planners were frank that the purpose of American postwar foreign policy was to enslave the world, especially new nations that were emerging from their colonial past. The resources and labor of those nations were intended to be used by American capital, not to benefit the domestic populations of those nations. To that end, the USA generally overthrew the nascent democratic governments and installed and supported military dictatorships that often slaughtered their domestic populations on behalf of the USA.

Some kinds of weak democracies were allowed, as long as they were subservient to American interests. My summary of Noam’s book so far I hope has made that clear. Noam has said that William Blum’s Killing Hope is the best single volume, by far, on American imperial behavior since World War II, and I once had the pleasure of corresponding with Blum. The litany chronicled in Killing Hope is a grim one. Noam discussed the many American atrocities in World War II, but only the losing Germans and Japanese faced war crimes trials.

Noam noted that in spite of all the evidence, the “myth of American idealism has persisted.” The point of Noam’s book is that that myth threatens humanity’s future. Noam wrote:

“Sometimes, foreign policy is portrayed as vacillating between ‘Wilsonian idealism’ and ‘Kissingerian realism.’ In practice, the distinctions are mostly rhetorical. Every great power toys with the rhetoric of benign intentions and sacrificing to help the world. Our belief in our own exceptionalism is the most unexceptional thing about us.”

Noam noted how there was almost no foreign-policy difference between Trump and Biden, and Trump’s former secretary of state said, “continuity is the norm, even between presidents as different as Trump and Biden.”

The next section of Noam’s chapter was titled “on good intentions,” and Noam wrote: “No ruling powers have ever thought of themselves as evil. They believe they are good, and it is their opponents who are evil.” Noam argued that the imperial aspects of the American system are obvious for those with eyes to see, but that the reality is “suppressed, ignored, or denied.” Noam wrote that it is all predictable, as it is how nations and empires have always acted and is reflected in the dominant ideologies and institutions.

Noam argued that to profess good intentions is irrelevant. The behaviors of other nations are not judged on their intentions, but the results of their actions. This is like Jesus’s “by their fruits you will know them.” Noam wrote: “We recognize that even the worst monsters may have convinced themselves that they are engaged in something morally worthy.” Noam noted John C. Calhoun’s flowery defense of slavery as the best thing that ever happened to the slaves, and Noam remarked: “Do we care whether Calhoun was sincere in believing this? Does it mitigate anything if he was?”

Noam emphasized that deeds, not intentions, should be our guide, and wrote:

“If Fidel Castro had organized or participated in multiple assassination attempts against the United States president [ahem], or tried to destroy livestock and crops, he would be the very symbol of barbarian evil. Yet we’ve claimed the right to do just that to Cuba. We also took it for granted that we had the right to put missiles in the Soviets’ backyard. But when they tried to exercise the same right, we nearly started World War III. The inconsistencies are barely noticed.”

Noam wrote that examining the true nature of one’s society is rarely a pleasant task, but we “must engage in the exercise, because the danger of maintaining our delusions continues to grow.”

Noam noted how after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the USA was increasingly seen globally as the “rogue superpower.” But Americans are brainwashed into thinking that our international aggression is defensive. Noam noted that the USA spends more on its military than the next ten nations combined, and stated that “defense” should always be seen as “offense” regarding the American military. Noam continually remarked that the USA is doing what all empires did, and that the danger was seeing ourselves as different. Noam noted how the USA is trying to militarize space, in defiance of a 1967 treaty, and is developing AI-driven robotic killers (like something out of The Terminator).

Noam then ran through a litany of what the USA could do, if it lived up to its ideals: follow the UN charter, accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and World Court, sign and implement the Kyoto global warming treaty, stop vetoing Security Council resolutions, adhere to the rhetoric of the Declaration of Independence, and prioritize humanitarian spending over military spending. Noam ended that section with:

“For anyone who believes in democracy, all of these are mild and conservative suggestions. They are mostly supported by the overwhelming majority of the population. They just happen to be radically different from existing public policy.”

Noam’s next section was titled: “The responsibility to act.” He began with:

“Once we see the consequences of the attempt to impose U.S. hegemony through force, we have an obligation to oppose it. It is the fundamental duty of the citizen to resist and to restrain the violence of the state. It is cheap and easy to deplore the crimes of others, while dismissing or justifying our own. An honest person will choose a different course.”

Noam noted that with the USA’s unprecedented wealth and freedom, its citizens should at least have some “understanding of how power works and ask basic moral questions.” Noam wrote that even average people, the unheroic of us, can still contribute to turning the tide, and noted that mass movements relied on such people. Noam wrote that such courage exists, and “Wherever there is injustice, there are also people trying to stop it.”

Noam wrote of attempts to organize labor in the 19th century, which were ultimately unsuccessful but their work influences us today, and the often-vilified labor movements in the United States were instrumental in turning the United States from fascism (sort of) to a nation that has Social Security and collective bargaining.

Noam then discussed the 1960s and it’s activism, which “Made the United States a better country, in ways that are permanent. Today, there is greater sensitivity to racist and sexist depression, more concern for the environment, more respect for other cultures and for human rights.”

Noam noted that there have been impressive efforts to improve understanding of American history and “present-day injustices.” Noam then cited his pal Howard Zinn’s work. But there is pushback from the cultural managers, to help “ensure that young people are only exposed to propagandistic narratives that uncritically celebrate and venerate the United States.”

Noam noted how rising protest in the USA helped end the Vietnam War, and how the Reagan administration had to operate secretly in Central America because there was little public support for such imperial adventures. Noam wrote that the invasion of Iraq spurred history’s greatest antiwar protest. It didn’t stop the war, but there was less tolerance of atrocities, which Noam attributed to the “civilizing effects” of the 1960s.

Noam noted the heroic actions of Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning and Edward Snowden, and the heavy price that they paid. Noam wrote how Mordechai Vanunu spent nearly two decades in prison (and most of it in solitary confinement) for exposing Israel’s nuclear-weapons program. Noam mentioned Rachel Corrie’s death (a close friend knew her, and she was quite unassuming).

Noam said that such heroic acts, which were regularly fatal, “give a false impression of how movements succeed.” He quoted Zinn, who wrote: “what matters are the countless small deeds of unknown people, who lay the basis for the significant events that enter history.”

Noam then listed some inspiring acts, performed by Palestinians, Kurds, and Zapatistas. Noam noted how environmental activists in the 1960s spurred a Republican administration (Nixon’s) into addressing pollution. Noam wrote that current activism had forced the Biden administration into more progressive stances, which was also how the New Deal came about.

Noam noted that escaping the propaganda system was not difficult, with “a little honest effort,” and how “The first step toward making change is to recognize the forms of oppression that exist.” Noam called for “revolutionary pacifism,” which recognizes the multifaceted evil in the world and refuses to be complicit with it. Noam noted that developing the requisite awareness is something that an average 15-year-old can do. Noam wrote: “We have to do a little work. We have to do some reading. But there is nothing too deep to grasp.” I agree. It isn’t rocket science.

Noam began his book’s final section with: “We are at a unique moment in history. Decisions that must be made right now will determine the course of our species’ future (If there is to be one). We have a narrow window to implement the measures necessary to avoid a cataclysmic destruction of the environment. Unfortunately, the ‘masters of mankind’ in the world’s most powerful state have been hard at work to close that window and to ensure that their exorbitant short-term profit and power will remain untouched as the world goes up in flames.”

Noam also discussed the nuclear “Doomsday” that humanity is on the brink of. Noam noted that in a recent poll of issues to rank in urgency, nuclear war did not even make the list and climate change was ranked almost last (only 13% of respondents named it a top priority).

Noam wrote that an extraterrestrial observer would conclude that we are a species bent on suicide, and that nearly ten thousand years of civilization may soon come to an “inglorious end,” and that “higher intelligence” may be an evolutionary dead-end. Noam wrote:

“We are a new species, having been around for a mere second in the evolutionary time scale, and so far we seem intent on proving the theory that intelligence leads to self-destruction.

“We are now engaged in an experiment to determine whether our humanity’s moral capacity reaches far enough to control our technical capacity to destroy ourselves. Unfortunately, the prospects look grim, and the observer might well conclude that the gap between moral capacity and technological capacities is too immense to prevent species suicide.

“But the observer could be mistaken. It is up to us to prove this judgment wrong.”

Noam noted the uncertainty of whether such efforts would succeed, but that inaction would guarantee catastrophe. He ended the book with: “Given the urgency of the crises we face, there is no time to lose.”

I have a lot to say about Noam and his likely final book, and that comes next.