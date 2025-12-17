My fifteenth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is about what Noam called “understanding the power system,” and this chapter is titled:

“How Mythologies are Manufactured”

I first heard about censorship of Orwell’s Animal Farm through Noam, and Noam began the chapter with it. Animal Farm was a satire of the Soviet system, and Orwell had a difficult time finding a publisher during World War II, as it made fun of the UK’s ally of the moment. In the preface, Orwell discussed censorship in the West, which was generally not done by the government, but by private interests. As if to prove Orwell right, the publisher suppressed that preface, which was only discovered many years later and still has never been restored to its rightful place. Noam got a lesson in private censorship when the publisher put its own subsidiary out of business to prevent the publication of Noam and Ed Herman’s first joint book.

Noam wrote: “The press can be free in the sense that the government does not interfere with it. But if those who own the press choose not to elevate certain viewpoints, those viewpoints stand little chance of reaching the public.”

Noam wrote that the media will “reliably reflect the assumptions and viewpoints of U,S. elites.” Ed said the same thing. Noam and Ed also wrote that most of those who work for media organizations internalize those perspectives are not even aware that they have been brainwashed.

Noam wrote that a key assumption was that the USA deserves to dominate the world. Almost nobody in the public eye even questions that assumption, in government or the media. Noam wrote: “Even when there are debates over the wisdom of U.S. usage of force, rarely is any question raised of whether the U.S. has the right to use force.” Noam then discussed the invasion of Iraq, how no media figures challenged the American invasion on legal and ethical grounds, and only focused their criticisms on how successful it was. This reflects a longstanding issue of Noam’s, on how aggressors never commit crimes in their eyes, only mistakes. Noam began his book with it. Ed wrote about it in 1970, and Noam and Ed wrote about it in 1979, about the American invasion of Vietnam, which the mainstream media has never called an invasion. Even the Nazis did it, as crimes were called mistakes.

Noam wrote at length on that phenomenon, as the goals are assumed (domination), and the only “debate” is whether the tactics achieve them. The hawks and doves are united on the goal of domination and never even think to question it. Noam gave examples of Nicaragua and Afghanistan, and finished the section with:

“Countries suffering from the long-term effects of our ‘interventions,’ from Haiti to Laos, are covered superficially or not at all. The ‘unpeople’ of the world might as well not exist.”

Noam’s next section was titled, “Terrorism: Anatomy of a propaganda concept.” Noam and Ed discussed the USA’s peculiar notion of “terror” in their first joint effort. Noam began the chapter by recounting a famous story of when Alexander the Great asked a pirate what justified his actions, and the pirate noted that Alexander did the same thing, but on a vast scale. Noam concluded, “Identical behavior can get one labeled a pirate or a great emperor.”

Noam quoted the Department of Defense’s definition of “terrorism,” but noted how it perfectly described what Bush the Second, Kissinger, and Obama did. Noam discussed how the official definitions are ignored in American discourse, because they applied to all presidents. Ed wrote books on this subject. Noam wrote:

“Even a cursory examination of how the word ‘terrorism’ is actually used in the United States reveals, therefore, that there is an implicit premise: terrorism is, by definition, something done to us or our allies. It cannot be done by us or our allies. The idea of terrorism by the U.S. is doctrinally inadmissible, regardless of the facts.”

Noam discussed how the USA has designated Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism, but Cubans have suffered from American terror for generations. The USA actually harbors people who stand accused of terrorism in Cuba and Haiti, and refuses to extradite them for trial. Noam noted at the USA accused Putin of aerial terrorism, but described American aerial terrorism in Iraq as “shock and awe.”

Noam ran through examples of this double standard and concluded that “terrorism” has “no place in honest discourse.” That is similar to how “genocide” has become a political football, and the double standards can become so surreal that Ed began using “chutzpah” to describe it. Noam quoted professor Michael Stohl, who wrote: “We must recognize that by convention [violence inflicted by ‘great powers’] is “normally described as coercive diplomacy and not as a form of terrorism,” even though it often means “the threat and often the use of violence for what would be described as terroristic purposes if it were not great powers who were pursuing the very same tactic.” Noam noted that even “great powers” only applies to “favored states,” which Russia isn’t.

The next section was devoted to other kinds of government and media hypocrisy, such as the “hierarchy of victims” that the media uses. This goes back to Ed and Noam’s worthy and unworthy victims idea, and Noam mentions Ed’s famous study in Manufacturing Consent, in which the killing of a “worthy” (victim of an enemy) priest received more than 100 times as much coverage as an “unworthy” (victim of an ally or us) one.

Noam discussed the findings of FAIR, which has been doing it for 40 years, of the media’s double standards of reporting, and a couple of examples should suffice. The media often reports on international violence as being inflicted by “Iranian weapons,” but never notes violence inflicted by “American weapons,” and there was more media coverage of a holiday Peloton ad than the new Pentagon budget.

Noam mentioned the media frenzy that accompanied coverage of a Chinese spy balloon, but in order to rationally assess the Chinese “aggression,” it would need to be compared to American spying. Noam discussed a 2010 incident in which the Chinese government discovered high-level infiltration by the CIA of China’s security and intelligence organizations. The Chinese reacted in alarm and began becoming more aggressive. Van Jackson said, “Nobody in American foreign policy talks about the fact that China stumbled onto the CIA having infiltrated them at the highest levels. Talk about surveillance, we’re worried about a balloon!”

Noam once again noted the selectivity, with endless puff pieces about Ukrainian soldiers (many of whom are neo-Nazis), while never giving such sympathetic coverage to Kurds in Turkey or Yemenis being attacked by Saudi Arabia, and Noam always marked the disparity in reporting on Israeli-Palestinian violence, as Ed did. Noam concluded the section with: “The value of a life is not determined objectively (with all persons treated equally) but in accordance with the priorities of U.S. foreign policy.”

Noam’s next section was titled, “The language of propaganda.” Noam cited Orwell’s famous essay, “Politics and the English Language.” Orwell wrote that “defense of the indefensible” was accomplished through euphemism. Bombing villages becomes “pacification,” ejecting people from their homes and land becomes, “transfer of population.” Noam stated that a glossary of propaganda was needed, to translate to Orwellisms into plain English. Ed devoted most of his Beyond Hypocrisy to that, and Noam provided examples: cluster bombs become “lethal aid,” imprisoned becomes “detained,” and torture becomes “enhanced interrogation.” Russian businessmen are called “oligarchs,” but the far richer and more influential American oligarchs are simply called “businessmen.” Noam noted that when the West bombs nations such as Serbia, the media calls the perpetrators the “international community,” even though nearly the entire world opposes the bombings.

Noam’s next section began with a lengthy quote of Ed, who noted that the extreme bias to serve elite interests is not a conscious conspiracy, but is:

“built into the structure of the system, and flows naturally and easily from the assorted ownership, sponsor, governmental and other interest group pressures that set limits within which media personnel can operate, and from the nature of the sources on which the media depend for their steady flow of news.”

Noam then made one his most trenchant observations, which I have seen regularly over the years:

“Journalists do not conspire to censor themselves. They are usually perfectly sincere and committed to their work. They may believe what they say, but if they held different beliefs, they wouldn’t be in their positions.”

Noam provided the example of Phil Donahue, whose show had a big audience (the biggest on MSNBC) but his show was canceled when he challenged the lies that girded the coming invasion of Iraq. When Chris Hedges issued “warnings in public forums about the chaos and bloodbath” that Iraq’s invasion would lead to, he was formally reprimanded by his employer, the New York Times, which regularly promoted lies to support the Bush administration’s lies (such as Judith Miller’s work).

Noam quoted journalists who admitted that they were Bush administration lapdogs in the run-up to the invasion. Noam noted that there was some self-reflection in the wake of the invasion, of relying on anonymous sources for journalism, which often turned out to be sources of outrageous disinformation, but a decade after the Iraq invasion, anonymous sources still abounded, and Noam finished the section with:

“Cable news guests often have direct ties to the military-industrial complex. Opinions remain confined within a narrow range; the same mechanisms that silenced Phil Donahue in 2003 continue to operate.”

Noam began his last section with one of his most famous quotes (Noam has many famous quotes): “Propaganda is to a democracy as the bludgeon is to a totalitarian state.” Noam quoted David Hume on how all rulers need public opinion on their side, which requires thought control. In totalitarian states, dissidents are harshly and even fatally oppressed, but in freer societies, “thought control operates differently.”

Noam discussed how the American press helps the government create new enemies and recasts American crimes as “self-defense,” as our crimes are swiftly consigned to the “memory hole.” Noam quoted Harold Pinter’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech, to wit:

“The crimes of the United States have been systematic, constant, vicious, remorseless, but very few people have actually talked about them. [… It is as if the crimes] never happened, even while it was happening. [The USA] has exercised a quite clinical manipulation of power worldwide while masquerading as a force for universal good.”

Noam’s book is littered with his famous quotes. Another is: “We have so much information and yet we know so little.” He said that the rise of the Internet has not helped the public much in understanding what is happening in the world, because the Internet is under corporate control. Noam ended the chapter with:

“A genuinely democratic media, operated in the interest of the public, could change this, and there are proposals for how one could be built. Until then, consumers of media should remember that their lack of knowledge is an important part of what allows the powerful to maintain their position.”