My fourteenth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is about what Noam called “understanding the power system,” and this chapter is titled:

International Law and the “Rules-Based Order”

One of Noam’s first books that I read was What Uncle Sam Really Wants, and it may still be the best introduction to his work. I remember being struck by Noam’s statement that by the standards of the Nuremberg trials, every postwar American president should have swung from a noose. But war crimes trials are only for the losers of wars.

In this series of posts, I hope that it has become obvious that the USA disregards international law, and especially the UN, whenever it wants to. That chapter began with the 1989 invasion of Panama, which happened just when I was beginning my studies. Like Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein, Noriega was on the CIA’s payroll before he outlived his usefulness.

Noam discussed the devastation of the world wars and the establishment of the UN. The UN’s charter is explicit that military force can only be used after UN approval and only in self-defense. Any other military violence is a war crime. The UN’s charter is the foundation of today’s international law. I have listed some of the UN’s votes on humanitarian issues, and the USA often stands alone on Earth in voting against them. Noam noted how the UN has voted annually since 1992 to condemn the USA’s economic warfare against Cuba. The 2022 vote was 185-to-2, as only Israel voted with the USA. Noam ended that section with:

“A country with basic respect for the rule of law would, in the face of such overwhelming opposition from the entire international community, change its policy. Instead, the U.S. issues the same challenge to the UN that Andrew Jackson infamously gave to the Supreme Court: they have made their decision, now let them enforce it. This defiance persists under Democratic and Republican presidents alike.”

In the next section, Noam discussed the USA’s proxy war against Nicaragua in the 1980s, using the Contras, which killed tens of thousands of Nicaraguans. Nicaragua went to the World Court and won. The USA simply disregarded the ruling and escalated the war. Nicaragua then went to the Security Council and the General Assembly. Only the USA vetoed the Security Council resolution, and only Israel voted with the USA in the General Assembly.

Noam discussed how the USA constantly disregards international law with its invasions, genocides, and the like. The USA has refused to join the International Criminal Court (“ICC”), and even passed a law informally called The Hague Invasion Act, which authorized the USA’s military to invade the Netherlands if one of its citizens was held and prosecuted at the ICC.

Noam noted that the USA called for Putin to be prosecuted by the ICC over his invasion of Ukraine, and American officials served up sophistry to justify the call for Putin’s prosecution in a court that the USA refuses to recognize. Noam then had a section on the USA’s undermining of international agreements to ban cluster bombs, as an example. More than 100 nations have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, and the USA is naturally not one of them. The USA dropped over a thousand cluster bombs on Afghanistan while American officials defended their use. Noam again noted American hypocrisy when it called out Russia for using cluster bombs in Ukraine. The USA has also undermined the Biological Weapons Convention, and Noam provided a few more examples where the USA often stands alone on Earth in not joining international treaties, such as on the rights of women, children, and the disabled, the use of landmines, and global warming. It took over 40 years for the USA to ratify the Genocide Convention, and even then it exempted itself from any genocide charges.

Noam discussed how the USA regularly uses its veto power in the Security Council to defy the rest of humanity on issues such as South Africa’s apartheid regime and Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Noam quoted an author in Foreign Affairs who stated that the USA rejects international treaties “as if it were sport.” Noam noted how the rest of the world accepts that the USA won’t join international treaties and will do whatever it wants.

Noam then had a section on the disregard for domestic law by American presidents. Noam noted the gross human-rights violations at the Guantanamo Bay prison on Cuba, and observed that the only reason for that prison was to violate American laws. Noam wrote about how American presidents attack nations in violation of the USA’s War Powers Resolution. Obama ordered the murders of American citizens abroad, and later boasted the he was “really good at killing people,” as he went through his “kill list.” Noam observed that “This ‘strangest of bureaucratic rituals’ is, after all, possible only by eliminating the basic legal guarantees that date back to the Magna Carta.” Obama used specious logic to justify the attacks on Libya, which has been a catastrophe for that nation.

Noam then discussed how the American republic is supposed to work, with Congress making laws and the president executing them. But presidents frequently think that laws do not apply to them, as Richard Nixon said: “If the president does it, it’s not illegal.”

Noam then discussed another pertinent example: American law bars aid to nations that systematically torture. As Noam and Ed tallied in their first uncensored book together, most of the world’s torturer regimes received aid from the USA, and the USA even taught torture techniques to those bloody regimes. When Colombia had the worst human rights record on Earth, billions of dollars of American aid poured into it. Turkey also committed heinous human rights violations, especially on its Kurdish minority, with thousands of towns and villages destroyed, with tens of thousands killed, and 80% of Turkey’s weaponry was provided by the USA.

Noam discussed the example of Egypt in 2023, as it was a prodigious violator of human rights and a huge recipient of American military aid. Members of Congress pleaded with Biden to withhold aid, which he was legally required to do, but, in Noam’s words, Biden simply “waived” the law, citing national security reasons. Noam noted the simple lawlessness of continuing to arm a regime such as Egypt’s, but it does not matter.

Noam then discussed how it has become difficult to know when presidents break the law any longer, and the Snowden case was one of Noam’s examples, as Snowden exposed programs for spying on Americans that were “far beyond the scope of anything Congress had authorized, which may well have been unconstitutional.” Noam stated that Snowden should have become an American hero, not living in exile in Russia. Noam noted how American whistleblowers are regularly prosecuted. I remember when Bush the Second began attacking whistleblowers, in defiance of American law, and Obama was even worse. This is one of many topics in Noam’s work that I already knew all too well. I could write the book on the corruption of the USA’s legal system, simply from my own experiences. So, this American corruption extends far past the Oval Office.

The next section of that chapter was about postwar presidencies. As I previously mentioned, all postwar presidents would have swung from a noose if the standards of Nuremberg had been applied. Noam then provided examples of those crimes, from Truman to Biden. Here is a brief recap:

Truman: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, the “Grand Finale” bombing, the invasion of Greece that killed 160,000 people, accompanied by widespread torture chambers;

Eisenhower: The bombing of North Korea killed off 20% of the population (Truman began it and Ike finished it), the coups in Iran and Guatemala;

Kennedy: Escalating the Vietnam conflict, including the authorization to use napalm, and beginning to bring Latin America under dictatorships;

Johnson: The huge escalation of the Vietnam War, and my reading of Latin American policy is that Johnson was the primary instigator of that, including sending the Marines to the Dominican Republic to ensure that it did not go “communist;”

Nixon: Further escalating the war in Indochina and supporting Pakistan’s killing of Bengalis, which reached genocidal levels (Nixon armed Pakistan over defiance of Congress’s weapons embargo, and Nixon was well aware of the genocide as it happened); and overthrowing Chile’s government did not even make Noam’s litany;

Ford: His short reign still managed to rack up big crimes, such as green-lighting the Indonesian invasion of East Timor and presiding over Operation Condor in South America; Ford tried to block the Church Committee’s investigation, which was the first and last time that the CIA was subjected to much government scrutiny;

Carter: He kept supporting the genocide in East Timor and his support for Somoza in Nicaragua foreshadowed the decade of Central American genocide under Reagan and Bush the First, Noam noted “human rights” Carter’s support for many of the most repressive regimes on Earth, including the Shah’s Iran, Park’s South Korea, Pinochet’s Chile, Suharto’s Indonesia, Mobutu’s Zaire, and Brazil’s serial dictatorships; Noam did not even mention baiting the Soviet Union into Afghanistan;

Reagan: Noam noted that the World Court’s ruling on Reagan’s attack on Nicaragua, which costed tens of thousands of lives, made an enumeration superfluous, and Noam did not even mention the rest of Central America; Reagan strongly supported South Africa’s apartheid regime and even put Nelson Mandela on the USA’s terrorist list, a distinction that was not lifted until 2008 by Congress, so that Mandela could freely visit the USA; not even mentioned was the support for bin Laden and friends in Afghanistan and Saddam Hussein in his war against Iran;

Bush the First: Noam stated that he already mentioned Panama’s invasion and the atrocities of the first Gulf War, so he did not need to recap them;

Clinton: He almost immediately began bombing Baghdad; half of his military aid went to Colombia when it had the worst human rights record on Earth; he bombed a pharmaceutical factory in Sudan while falsely claiming that it was going to be used for chemical weapons; Noam did not mention bombing the former Yugoslavia or Clinton’s role in the Rwandan genocide, Ed Herman called Clinton the world’s leading active war criminal after he deposed Suharto; Noam did not even mention the genocide of Iraq’s children, which his secretary of state, Madeleine Albright, said was “worth it”;

Bush the Second: Noam stated that he already covered the invasion of Iraq, so did not need to belabor it; Noam discussed how Bush decided that the Geneva Conventions against torture did not apply to Taliban or al-Qaeda prisoners, and Amnesty International (an imperial tool itself) recommended Bush’s prosecution for that; Noam went into a long discussion of the Bush regime’s use of torture;

Obama: Noam how Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize soon after his inauguration, and during his Nobel acceptance speech, Obama defended the American military but said that he had “ordered the prison at Guantanamo Bay closed,” but it remains open today; Noam noted that Obama had “a mountain of evidence” of the Bush regime’s torture programs, but Obama shrugged it all off, stating that he was “looking forward” instead of backward; his “don’t look backward” approach is never applied to any other crimes; Noam then discussed Obama’s drone strikes around the world to kill people, even Americans; Noam didn’t even mention Libya, Syria, or overthrowing Ukraine’s government;

Trump: Noam stated that Trump escalated the criminality, such as boasting of sending federal agents to murder an Antifa member; Trump’s assassination of Qasem Soleimani announced that any foreign officials on Earth were fair game; Trump waged an economic war against Venezuela, which “coincidentally” has the world’s largest oil deposits; that warfare killed tens of thousands of Venezuelans, partly from starvation, and displaced millions (Trump 2.0 resumed the attacks); Noam compared Trump’s stance toward Venezuela versus Putin’s with Ukraine, and noted that there were not significant differences (although the USA has not invaded Venezuela quite yet);

Biden: Biden’s term had not ended when Noam finished writing the book, but Noam mentioned many violations of international law, such as his air strikes on Syria, giving cluster bombs to Ukraine, and supporting Israel’s assault on Gaza (that was written before October 2023); and that while Biden was better at global warming rhetoric than Trump, Biden was proud that oil production increased during his reign.

Noam ended the section by arguing no postwar president should have escaped prosecution and conviction for their international crimes, according to the UN Charter. Also, treaties become the law of the land, according to the USA’s Constitution, so the innumerable instances of international violence that all postwar presidents approved of also violated the Constitution.

The chapter’s final section was about the USA’s resort to a “rules-based order,” which is essentially American rules, made on a whim. I remember a few years ago becoming aware of the media’s talking heads that stressed the “rules-based order,” and I really had not heard of it before. Emphasizing the “rules-based order” is just more sophistry to disregard international law, the UN in particular. Noam wrote that international law is “in many ways inadequate and unfair,” such as the Security Council and the veto powers of a few nations. Noam ended the chapter by observing that the USA rides roughshod over international law and rarely even bothers to justify it. Noam ended the chapter with, “The right to rule is assumed.”