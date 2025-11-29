Part 3 of what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and the second chapter of it is titled:

The War on Southeast Asia

Noam began his high-profile political activism during the Vietnam War, with his essay on the responsibilities of intellectuals. It was published in 1967, the year after Ed Herman’s first book on Vietnam. Noam began the chapter by noting how the Ken Burns documentary titled The Vietnam War depicted the war as an American tragedy that arose from good intentions from “decent people.” Noam noted how that paradigm was set by New York Times journalist Anthony Lewis, who framed the bludgeoning of Indochina as “blundering efforts to do good.” That is the “mistake” excuse that Klaus Barbie and Hermann Goering used regarding the extermination of Jews. As Noam often remarked for more than 50 years, nations and empires only make “mistakes” and never commit crimes.

Noam then cited magazines, historians, and politicians who attributed Vietnam to benevolence gone awry. Noam wrote:

“In fact, the true story of the Vietnam War was not the story of noble motives in pursuit of a futile objective. It was a story of crime, committed for indefensible reasons.”

Noam discussed the transformation of Daniel Ellsberg from a Vietnam skeptic in 1961, as far as whether the USA would succeed. Ellsberg initially believed in the USA’s good intentions. Even after the escalation in 1964, Ellsberg continued to believe in the noble mission of the United States in Vietnam. It was not until Ellsberg began working on what became known as the Pentagon Papers that he realized that he was wrong. He finally realized that the Vietnam War was a great, evil crime. Ellsberg’s transformation reminds me of Ralph McGehee’s. Very few people had that awakening and then did something about it, like Ellsberg and Ralph did.

Noam laid bare the Big Lies of the USA’s charade of trying to protect Vietnam from communism. The USA helped France try to recolonize Vietnam immediately after World War II, and when France failed, the USA took over. Hồ Chí Minh approached Woodrow Wilson in 1917 and submitted a paper at the postwar Paris Peace Conference after World War I, as he argued for Vietnamese independence. Hồ was involved in resistance to Japan in World War II and is seen by the Vietnamese as George Washington is seen in the USA today, as the father of his nation. Hồ wrote to Harry Truman in 1946, asking for help against the French attempt to reconquer Vietnam. Truman not only did not help Hồ, the USA almost completely funded and armed the French attempt to reconquer Vietnam. When the Vietnamese defeated the French in 1954, then the USA got involved. In Eisenhower’s memoirs, he wrote:

“I have never talked or corresponded with a person knowledgeable in Indochinese affairs who did not agree that had elections been held at the time of the fighting, possibly 80% of the population would have voted for the Communist Hồ Chí Minh.”

Faced with that reality, the USA undermined the Vietnamese elections that the Geneva settlement had prescribed, to prevent Vietnamese democracy from arising. The USA used a puppet, Ngô Đình Diệm, to rule Vietnam from 1955 until he had outlived his usefulness and the CIA had him murdered weeks before JFK’s murder, which shocked JFK.

The ruling class of South Vietnam openly admitted that they were not popular with the Vietnamese people. Noam wrote that JFK escalated the war in 1961-1962, and by the 1965 land invasion, 150,000 Vietnamese citizens had already died. War correspondent Bernard Fall, who died in Vietnam and was fiercely anti-communist, said that Vietnam was “threatened with extinction” as the “countryside literally dies under the blows of the largest military machine ever unleashed on an area of this size.” The USA outdid the Nazis at times, and the war escalated under Nixon. Nixon proclaimed, “We will not be humiliated. We will not be defeated.” Millions of peasants died, mostly in South Vietnam, the very people that the USA was supposedly protecting from communism. Forests and fertile fields were rendered into moonscapes in what one Vietnamese scholar said was a “deliberate destruction of the environment as a military tactic on a scale never seen before.”

Part of the American logic of bombing South Vietnam was driving the peasants to “safety” in what were essentially concentrations camps (“strategic hamlets”), to deprive the communists of human resources. What the USA practiced in Vietnam began in World War I and has reached its apotheosis today in drone warfare. The “warriors” sit behind computer screens in the USA and rain death onto the USA’s unfortunate targets, with plenty of “collateral damage” such as wedding parties and other social gatherings. That practice is intended to ensure that American casualties are minimized and enemy casualties are maximized.

General Westmoreland, who ran the Vietnam operation, was deeply racist. His attitude was reflected in the “mere gook rule” attitude that American soldiers had toward the murders, rapes, and other abuses of the Vietnamese.

I vividly remember the TV news when I was around ten years old, with the TV’s talking heads announcing the daily death counts, as the USA killed ten times as many “enemies” as American soldier deaths, as the skewed casualties supposedly showed that the USA was prevailing. The My Lai Massacre was a typical slaughter of a village in those days. The only difference was that My Lai was eventually publicized, and Seymour Hersh broke the story a year after it happened.

Former Vietnam solder Philip Caputo wrote of his instructions:

“Your mission is to kill VC. Period. You’re not here to capture a hill. You’re not here to capture a town. You’re not here to move from Point A to Point B to Point C. You’re here to kill Viet Cong. As many of ‘em as you can.”

Noam then had a section titled, “The ‘sideshows’: Laos and Cambodia.” Noam noted that it was misleading to call what happened in Indochina the Vietnam War. USA dropped one ton of explosives for every person who lived in Laos, and 10% of the Laotian population died. When JFK was president, Ike handed him the “grenade” of Laos, and JFK defused the situation, allowing Laos to become fairly neutral. RFK later told Ellsberg that JFK intended to handle Vietnam like he did Laos, and that JFK would have never allowed ground troops in Vietnam. Jack and Bobby visited Indochina in 1951 and were determined that the USA would not repeat what the French were doing there. Laos became the most bombed nation in history, with more bombing than the bombings of Japan and Germany combined.

Laos became a model for subsequent “secret” wars, in which the president and CIA could wage wars without Congressional oversight or public awareness. Laos is still one of the most contaminated places on Earth, with about 10,000 children killed after the war ended by initially unexploded bombs.

Noam wrote on the effort to dispose of still deadly bombs and noted that in 1969 it was revealed in Senate testimony that there was no military rationale for bombing Laos: it was just to give the planes something to do. At the current rate of disposing of the unexploded bombs, it will take another century to clean them up, and there are dozens of explosions annually. Laotian schoolchildren are taught to recognize such bombs.

Noam then covered Cambodia and quoted Kissinger’s instructions to General Alexander Haig that Nixon wanted a “massive bombing campaign on Cambodia. Anything that flies, on anything that moves.” Hundreds of thousands of Cambodians died under that bombardment, which led to the rise of the Khmer Rouge. Noam noted that when Pol Pot came to power, the USA encouraged China to support his regime. Kissinger said after their revolution was successful, “We will be friends with them. They are murderous thugs, but we won’t let that stand in our way.” But Noam and Ed were tarred and feathered as Khmer Rouge supporters, in a smear campaign that lasts to this day. Even after the Vietnamese defeated the Khmer Rouge and sent Pol Pot into exile and the genocide became undeniable, the USA still supported Pol Pot as a counterweight to the hated Vietnamese.

The overthrown king of Cambodia, Norodom Sihanouk, laid the destruction of Cambodia entirely at Nixon and Kissinger’s feet. Noam called the war against Southeast Asia, from 1945 to 1975, one of the greatest crimes of the 20th century, and that is saying something. For every American who died in the war, about 40 Vietnamese died.

One point that Noam has made for many years is that what happened in Southeast Asia was not exactly a defeat for the United States. While the communists eventually prevailed, the region was so devastated that it would not present the threat of a good example. The Godfather made an example of the disobedient. Johnson advisor Walt Rostow later explained that while what “Johnson did was more costly perhaps than it needed to be,” the outcome was that Johnson “saved Southeast Asia and we hold the balance of power in Asia today.”

Noam finished the chapter by noting that none of the USA’s noble rhetoric withstood minimal scrutiny. It was not a war to help the South Vietnamese (they were the bulk of the casualties), to give them “democracy,” and the USA knew it the moment that it supported France’s reconquest efforts. The USA did not “defend” Vietnam but invaded it, and there will never be war-crimes trials for the USA, even though it outdid the Nazis at times.

Noam discussed the experience of Vietnam veteran W. D. Ehrhart, who joined the anti-war movement when he arrived home. Ehrhart eventually realized that he had been brainwashed by John Wayne movies, thinking that the Vietnamese would welcome him. He discovered that the Vietnamese hated him, for good reason, as he was there to help “restore the colonial subordination of the Third World.”

Noam noted that few Americans have ever faced up to what was done to Indochina, and the USA has never even apologized, not even the “human rights” president Jimmy Carter, when pressed on the issue. Carter defended the USA with the Big Lie that the destruction was “mutual” between the USA and Vietnam. I don’t recall that my neighborhood was napalmed. Noam concluded the chapter by observing that the grim history of the USA’s crimes in Indochina had to be reshaped so that the state did not have to deal with future domestic dissidence. In the conclusion of the second volume of their 1979 work, Noam and Ed noted that the reconstruction of imperial ideology in the wake of the Indochina wars “worked brilliantly.”