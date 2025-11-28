Part 1 of what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and the first chapter of it is titled:

Disciplining the Global South

I have written on the material in every chapter of Noam’s book, and many of the situations that I wrote about I first encountered through Noam’s work. I’ll sometimes link to my renditions of them. Because Noam was a scholar, his claims are heavily supported by documentation, and declassified documents often form the bulk of Noam’s support in this book. Those documents were declassified long after the events, when they didn’t matter any longer for the events that they were related to, but they cast a clear light on how American officials thought and acted.

What is called the Global South is generally from the Northern Hemisphere’s warm regions on southward, which to this day are largely unindustrialized and were conquered by Europe. Noam began his chapter with the American overthrow of Chile’s government, which had an elected Marxist as president: Salvador Allende. I have met and know of prominent people who were driven from Chile as children when Chile’s government was overthrown. Noam quoted the architect of Chile’s overthrow, Henry Kissinger, whom a close relative worked for as a spook, who nearly tried to recruit me into the family “business.” Kissinger wrote in his memoirs, “I cannot accept the proposition that the United States is debarred from acting in the gray area between diplomacy and military intervention.” The same year that Kissinger engineered the Chilean coup, he won the Nobel Peace Prize, of all things. Chile suffered through the reign of terror by the Pinochet dictatorship that toppled Allende.

Noam wrote of how declassified documents shed light on the CIA’s role in undermining Allende from the moment that he was elected, and how Kissinger lied to the Senate in 1974 about the American role. Kissinger explained to Nixon why Allende had to go:

“I don’t see why we need to stand by and watch a country go communist due to the irresponsibility of its people. The issues are much too important for the Chilean voters to be left to decide for themselves.”

Allende posed “threats” to corporate profits, so he had to go. Nixon wanted to make Chile’s economy “scream” in pain before Allende’s overthrow. Pinochet was lavished with American support during his bloody dictatorship (and hagiographic mainstream media treatment), which lasted until 1990. Noam wrote that, as Nixon admitted, Allende presented the threat of a “good example,” which might inspire other nations to leave the capitalist orbit.

Noam wrote that George Kennan and others realized that Western industrial societies needed to be rebuilt to provide corporate opportunities, and that the world’s working class would pay for it all in blood and toil. The biggest obstacle was anti-fascist resistance, which resumed the USA’s love affair with Nazis. The USA suppressed democracy movements globally and often put fascists and Nazi collaborators back in power. The Soviet Union posed no military threat to the West after World War II, as it was a devastated nation that lost tens of millions of people in the war. The threat that the Soviet Union presented was an alternative to the capitalist West that could attract other nations, especially those that were throwing off the shackles of colonial powers that were weakened by World War II.

One of the USA’s first postwar tasks was ensuring that communists did not win elections in Italy, to put fascists back in power. The CIA helped rig Italian elections for a generation and was prepared to overthrow the government if the communists ever won national elections. Between 1946 and 2000, the USA interfered in more than 80 elections globally.

The UK controlled Greece when World War II ended but was unable to maintain control, as a leftist revolution was underway. In 1947, the USA joined the fray and waged a war that killed 160,000 people in Greece, and hardly any Americans have ever heard of that slaughter. The American “success” in Greece became a model for what the USA did in Vietnam. Adlai Stevenson explained to the UN in 1964 that “The point is the same in Vietnam today as it was in Greece in 1947 and Korea in 1950.” Noam wrote that Reagan used the same model in talking about Central America and many other places. The enemy was democratic governments that would not be subservient to American interests.

Noam wrote that in 1947, Japan was going democratic under MacArthur’s military occupation, but the USA quickly suppressed labor unions and other bodies that advocated democratic rule. Nearly 30,000 leftists were purged from public- and private-sector jobs as a fascist system was installed, which historians called a victory of capital over labor. The USA shepherded Japan’s move to the right and embraced many who architected Japan’s actions in World War II.

When the USA entered Korea in 1945, it quickly put down the anti-fascist resistance against Japan and brutally suppressed those democratic forces with Japanese collaborators and actual Japanese fascists from World War II. Noam noted that about 100,000 South Koreans were murdered before the Korean War began, as South Korean fascists worked under American command.

The next section of the chapter was titled, “The Threat of a Good Example.” Noam quoted Dean Acheson, Truman’s Secretary of State, who stated in 1963 that U.S. strategy is to prevent any challenge to the “power, position and prestige of the United States.” Even the tiniest and least threatening nations were not immune from such treatment, and Noam provided the example in British Guiana, in which the Kennedy administration approved a covert operation to ensure that a leftist dentist would not win the election, as a “second Cuba” was intolerable. The USA initiated a reign of terror in British Guiana to subvert its election. The USA turned a democratizing nation into a nightmare of violence and repression, and the threat of a good example was averted.

Noam then provided the example of the Congo, as its first elected leader was murdered by the CIA and friends. This is an area where I have a bit of a bone to pick with Noam. Patrice Lumumba was murdered during Eisenhower’s administration, and Ike approved Lumumba’s murder during a briefing with Allen Dulles. JFK had a love affair with Africa, and treated it better than any American president before or since. From Truman to Nixon, JFK was the only president who did not privately call black people the N-word.

Lumumba was murdered three days before JFK took office, and a future CIA station chief drove around Congo with Lumumba’s body in his trunk, wondering how to dispose of the body. He figured it out, as Lumumba’s body was never recovered. I posted up a photo taken by the White House photographer, of JFK’s anguish when he heard the news about Lumumba’s murder, after he had been president for weeks. In fact, JFK had his brother Teddy circulate a memo in the federal government, calling for Lumumba’s release. They did not know that Lumumba was already dead, it was the first of many times that JFK was not in the loop on vital federal actions, and the last time resulted in his murder.

Noam wrote what I consider a misguided book (Rethinking Camelot) that argued that the CIA would not have had any motivation to kill JFK. The CIA had plenty of motivation, as JFK was a lukewarm capitalist and imperialist. JFK fired Allen Dulles, who led the CIA, over the Bay of Pigs debacle, and Dulles led the cover up of JFK’s murder. Dulles had strange associations with JFK’s murder, and Rodney Stich heard that Dulles helped plan the JFK hit, which is not surprising. Dulles despised the man who fired him.

For me, the lesson of the JFK hit was the permanent demotion of the American presidency, not who did it, although my money is on the Eastern Oligarchy and MIC (and Israel may well have been involved). All presidents since JFK were puppets and knew it, and Noam might even agree with me on that. Sitting American presidents are far down the hierarchy of power on Earth, farther down than Noam thinks. In my journey, we encountered capitalism on steroids, although the American left generally denies that those interests even exist, Noam included. That is part of the Left’s delusions (the right and the mainstream have different delusions).

Noam then mentioned how Vietnam was made an example of, as they threw off colonial rule. Noam wrote that the so-called “domino theory” was true in a way, in that if Vietnam was successful in throwing off white rule, it might inspire its neighbors to do the same. Then the West would lose capitalist access to “oil, rubber, and tin” (as per the Pentagon Papers). The threat that Vietnam posed was the threat of a good example, and they paid dearly, with millions of deaths from the USA’s murder machine, in what is rightfully called a genocide.

In Noam’s words, the official rationales of the “threat” that Vietnam, a nation of peasants, presented, were “too ludicrous to consider.” Noam wrote that the Guatemalan experiment with democracy was another such “threat,” which the CIA took care of in 1954, and instead instituting a genocidal reign of terror for generations.

The next section of the chapter was titled, “Cuba: The Infernal Little Republic.” Noam began that section with Castro’s revolution and how the Eisenhower administration immediately began plotting Castro’s overthrow, with many assassination schemes. Noam even mentioned Operation Northwoods, to frame Castro to justify an invasion, which was the Pentagon’s counterpart of what E. Howard Hunt of the CIA came up with, which most of the world is oblivious to, Noam included.

JFK was devastated over how he had been duped into approving the Bay of Pigs debacle, and he never again trusted the CIA or his military advisers. It is true that under JFK, Cuba was embargoed and subjected to terror operations. JFK owns some of that, but he was constantly trying to corral his Strangelovian military advisers. He overrode his advisors and prevented the Cuban Missile Crisis from becoming a nuclear holocaust. Cuba is under economic attack from the USA to this day, as the USA defies the rest of the world. Cuba represented another threat of a good example that could “infect” Latin America. That is the reason for more than 60 years of attacks from the USA. Noam traced the American stance toward Cuba to the Monroe Doctrine of more than two centuries ago. Cuba had been a virtual colony of the USA since the Spanish-American war, and to this day, the USA’s illegal prison at Guantanamo Bay on Cuba still operates, although Obama boasted that he shut it down.

The next section of the chapter was titled, “Our Little Region over Here.” Ever since Monroe, the USA has considered Latin America as its imperial backyard. Its fabrication of Panama was an early instance of how the USA ran its empire. Noam wrote that “communist” meant any government that made its citizens’ welfare a priority.

Noam revisited Guatemala. When the slaughters began reaching genocidal levels, the “human rights” president, Jimmy Carter, cut off military aid to Guatemala in 1977 but still sent millions of dollars to Guatemala through backdoor military programs. Under Ronald Reagan, it was full-on genocide in Guatemala and El Salvador and a proxy war against Nicaragua, which had thrown off the imperial yoke. The US-backed Contras murdered tens of thousands of people. Noam noted that he could only scratch the surface of the USA’s support for Latin American murders, as the full account would take many volumes.

Noam mentioned Operation Condor, which was an American-backed killing program founded by Pinochet that lasted for several years in South America. Tens of thousands of people were murdered. Noam described some of the El Salvadoran atrocities (I have described some of them), and about 75,000 people were slaughtered in El Salvador and 200,000 in Guatemala. About the only reason why those dictatorships failed to achieve Nazi-level reputations was because those are tiny nations.

The next section was titled: “Constructive Bloodbaths: Indonesia and East Timor”. When Noam and Ed Herman wrote their first book together, they developed a bloodbath framework that Ed used for the rest of his life. Some background is warranted. Their first joint book, printed in 1973, was subjected to one of the most outrageous censorship incidents ever. In 1979, they published a two-volume work that built on the censored one. The Indonesian coup and resultant genocide was a “constructive” genocide in the 1973 book, while the East Timor genocide was a “benign” genocide in their 1979 work. Noam did not present the framework in his latest book, and the classification of the East Timor genocide changed in this latest book. Also, the East Timor genocide was compared to the Cambodian genocide (“nefarious”) in their 1979 work, to show how similar bloodbaths had radically different treatments, depending on who inflicted them. In the documentary Manufacturing Consent, a segment is devoted to the East Timor genocide and the American media’s treatment of it, and it compared East Timor’s treatment to the Cambodian genocide. The Cambodian genocide (“nefarious”) received heavy media coverage, while the East Timorese genocide (“benign”) was rarely mentioned at all, although they both began the same year (1975) and were comparable in significant ways.

In the first volume of their 1979 work, Noam and Ed compared the discrepancy on the media’s attention on the Cambodian and East Timor genocides, they devoted most of the second volume to the media’s treatment of postwar Cambodia, and that volume was a precursor to their landmark Manufacturing Consent. But to this day, their writings on the media’s treatment of Cambodia have been used to smear Noam and Ed as supporters of the Khmer Rouge. That is vividly evident in Ed’s libelous Wikipedia biography.

I just grabbed a bunch of Noam’s books off my shelf, and I didn’t find any references to the smear campaign there, nor do I recall reading it in his books, but he did address it in this public talk and these interviews (1, 2). I think that Noam does not defend himself out of principle, such as he has never sued for defamation and has even defended the defamers. That reflects his commitment to free speech.

However, Noam minimized JFK’s stance on Indonesia. JFK respected the Non-Aligned Movement and planned to visit Indonesia in 1964, which would have been a first for an American president. Lyndon Johnson began reversing JFK’s Indonesian policy before JFK was even buried (as he did with JFK’s Vietnam policy), and Indonesia’s government was overthrown by the CIA and friends in 1965. Noam noted how Suharto’s genocides (he inflicted three – communists (mainly ethnic Chinese), East Timor, and Papua New Guinea) were all supported by the USA, and when the USA told him to step down in 1999, when he outlived his usefulness, he obediently did.

Noam’s next section was titled, “Successful Defiance: Iran.” Noam began with postwar Iran and the election of “old-fashioned liberal” Mohammad Mosaddegh as Iran’s Prime Minister. Mosaddegh nationalized Iranian oil, which the UK had a monopoly over in 1951. In 1953, the Dulles brothers architected the overthrow of Iran’s government on behalf of American oil companies. The Dulles brothers had been Rockefeller fixers for their entire careers. The American role in the coup was covered up for many years, and as John Perkins was taught in his training as an economic hit man, after the Iranian coup, the USA began privatizing covert action to make it less traceable to the American government. Hence my relative’s part-time spook career working for Henry Kissinger, when Kissinger had no official role with the American government.

Iran under the Shah had the worst human-rights record on Earth. The 1979 Iranian Revolution overthrew the Shah, and Saddam Hussein answered the USA’s call and attacked Iran the next year, which began a war that lasted several years and killed about a million people. As with Manuel Noriega and Osama bin Laden, while Hussein was doing the USA’s bidding, he was a respected ally (while committing atrocities), but he outlived his usefulness and did not reckon what the fall of the Soviet Union meant for the USA in the Middle East (carte blanche). Iran began its nuclear program under the USA’s guidance when the Shah reigned, and Noam noted the hypocrisy of the USA’s stance toward Iran and nuclear weapons, when Israel has a nuclear arsenal that the USA has turned a blind eye to for over 60 years. Noam noted that the USA’s stance toward Iran often invokes human-rights violations, but Noam wrote that it was laughable, as the most extreme fundamentalist regime on Earth is Saudi Arabia, and even murdering and dismembering a Washington Post journalist has not dimmed oil-rich Saudi Arabia’s star with the American government. My first public writings were about Iraq, and Noam’s section laid bare American hypocrisy in the Middle East. The only thing that really matters is the oil, and everything else is a sideshow.

That chapter’s last section was titled, “The Political Economy of Human Rights,” which was the title of Noam and Ed’s 1979 work. Noam began the section with a briefing that George Kennan gave to Latin American ambassadors, in which Kennan stated that a primary concern of U.S. policy was the “protection of our raw materials.” Noam observed that “our” raw materials are protected from the people who sit on them. This goes back to Noam’s “We own the world” observation. Kennan made no bones about the violence that the USA would unleash to protect “our raw materials” from the natives. Eisenhower had a panel on covert action, and the stated attitude was that anything goes in subduing the enemy, and Noam noted that the human-rights situation in nations is irrelevant.

Noam noted the same situation that Tom Cotton remarked on, in that human rights are irrelevant in American foreign policy, and they are only invoked for propaganda purposes. Noam discussed the Bahrain dictatorship as an example, in that its horrendous human-rights record did not prevent the Biden administration from signing a security pact with Bahrain. Bahrain was like Hussein’s Iraq, with a vicious Sunni ruling class in a predominantly Shia nation.

Noam finished that chapter with: “As a general rule, the United States opposes the criminality and violence of those powers we wish to contain and supports the criminality and violence of our valued partners and allies. There is a single standard, then: whatever serves our perceived interest is good, whatever undermines them is not.”