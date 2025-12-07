My ninth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and this chapter is titled:

NATO and Russia after the Cold War

Noam began this chapter with noting that after the Soviet Union collapsed, the point of NATO was dubious. Noam asked, “Without any looming Soviet hordes, what was NATO for?” There were calls to honorably retire NATO, but Noam noted that NATO’s mission changed to “a U.S.-run intervention force with the worldwide mandate to secure the West’s strategic interests. Part of its mission was to maintain control of the international energy system.” NATO troops began guarding oil pipelines to the West, and Noam wrote that “NATO therefore laid claim to a worldwide jurisdiction.”

George Kennan was the architect of the containment policy toward the Soviet Union, which he admitted was not necessary when NATO was founded. Kennan warned that expanding NATO toward Russia would initiate a “new cold war.” Kennan observed that when Russia reacted to NATO’s expansion, NATO supporters would use it to prove that Russians were still a threat, even though NATO’s expansion predictably elicited a Russian response. One political scientist observed, “NATO exists to manage the risk created by its existence.” A Clinton advisor warned that expanding NATO would ruin Europe’s chance for lasting peace. In 1995, in a Foreign Affairs article, a political scientist wrote that the test of the success of NATO’s expansion would be “its effect on the peaceful coexistence of Ukraine and Russia.” A Cato Institute scholar wrote that “analysts committed to a U.S. foreign policy of realism and restraint have warned for more than a quarter-century that continuing to expand the most powerful military alliance in history closer and closer to another major power would not end well.”

Noam noted that American officials in 2022 admitted that the USA was fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Noam warned that it could lead to nuclear war.

Noam then had a section on NATO’s 1999 bombing of Kosovo. As I will get to later, I doubt that Noam ever trusted any national leader on Earth. I believe that he sees it as just the nature of nations. NATO’s 1999 bombing of Kosovo was a watershed moment in international relations. Yugoslavia was not a NATO nation, and NATO was intervening in a civil war for “humanitarian” reasons. Boris Yeltsin was the USA’s man in Russia, but the NATO attack on Yugoslavia, and especially Serbia, was a huge step in the souring of Russian relations after the Cold War was over.

Noam noted that the “humanitarian” aspect of the Kosovo bombings did not withstand minimal scrutiny. In a Foreign Affairs review on NATO’s Kosovo intervention, Michael Mandelbaum wrote that it was a “perfect failure” if its goals were truly humanitarian, as the people of the Balkans “emerged from the war considerably worse off than they have been before.” A Washington Post article claimed that “The U.S.-led NATO bombing precipitated the very humanitarian crisis that the administration claimed it was intervening to stop.”

Serbian atrocities escalated with the bombings. Some American politicians said that they “miscalculated” the Serbian response, but Wesley Clark, who commanded the NATO operation, said that the Serbian atrocities were “entirely predictable” and “fully anticipated.” Clark told the White House before the bombings that the Serbs would certainly attack the civilian population as a response. Noam quoted the “crazed” Thomas Friedman of the New York Times, who advocated bombing Serbia into a medieval state.

Human-rights groups documented nearly one hundred instances when NATO’s bombs killed civilians. As usual, nobody at NATO was ever held accountable for those crimes.

Noam noted the illegality of NATO’s bombing, as it defied international law. The UN prohibits force except for self-defense. What NATO did in the Balkans – an offensive war – was one of the main charges at Nuremberg’s Nazi trials.

Writing about the West in the former Yugoslavia, and the media’s treatment of it, was the one of the last great writing projects of Ed Herman’s life. I also wrote about it at length.

In 2000, Nelson Mandela said that the 1998 Iraq bombings and the 1999 Kosovo bombings were a threat to international law and were “introducing chaos in international affairs” and, in Noam’s words, “giving other countries license to do whatever they want.” Noam wrote a book on the Kosovo bombings titled The New Military Humanism. There has never been a clear-cut humanitarian military intervention in world history.

Noam discussed the laughable idea that the USA intervened in Kosovo out of humanitarian motivation. Noam quoted several American officials who basically said that Slobodan Milošević had to go, he died in custody at the USA’s kangaroo court at The Hague, and the credible debate was whether it was criminal negligence (Ed Herman) or murder (Chris Black (1)). Western officials later admitted that the “negotiations” were intended to goad Milošević into war.

In the chapter’s next section, Noam discussed how the Kosovo intervention began a steep slide in American-Russian relations, beginning with Yeltsin’s dismay, and Yeltsin was largely a Western puppet who presided over the demographic catastrophe of post-Cold-War Russia (1).

Yeltsin had warned about NATO’s 1995 bombing of Bosnia and what could happen if NATO expanded to Russia’s border: “The flame of war could burst out across the whole of Europe.”

Russians saw NATO’s expansion as a direct threat to Russia, which the secretary of state in those years, Madeleine Albright, admitted in her memoir. In 2008, when NATO announced that Ukraine and Georgia would become NATO members, it was called a “unipolar” moment, in which the USA seemed to believe that it could shape the world to its liking. French and German leaders warned that the American/NATO disregard for Russian security issues was dangerous. Noam discussed WikiLeaks cables among American diplomats, including William Burns, who was the ambassador to Russia and later the head of Biden’s CIA, who wrote in 2007 that “NATO enlargement and U.S. missile defense deployments in Europe play to the classic Russian fear of encirclement.” Burns eventually stated that the admission of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO would present, “an unthinkable predicament for Russia.”

Not only did Russian officials see NATO’s expansion as a direct threat, but also a betrayal by Americans. Secretary of State James Baker famously stated, as the Soviet Union was disintegrating, “We understand that not only for the Soviet Union but for other European countries as well it is important to have guarantees that if the United States keeps his presence in Germany within the framework of NATO, not an inch of NATO’s present military jurisdiction will spread in the eastern direction.”

Noam cited Robert Gates, the secretary of defense under Bush the Second and Obama, who wrote in his memoirs that the USA was “Recklessly ignoring what the Russians consider their own vital national interests,” that incorporating many Soviet states into NATO was a “mistake,” and that announcing that Ukraine and Georgia would join NATO was a “monumental provocation.”

Noam then discussed that Russia’s fears were well-founded, as NATO kept engaging in illegal invasions, such as Afghanistan in 2001, NATO members invaded Iraq in 2003, and NATO overthrew Libya’s government in 2011, after only being authorized by the UN to prevent slaughters of civilians in a civil war.

Throughout his political work, Noam portrayed the situation that the USA used to justify violence, but simply reversed the actors and took stock. Noam wrote:

“To understand the Russian attitude, it helps to imagine how U.S. policymakers would react if a military alliance led by China began, over the course of decades, slowly admitting countries of the Western Hemisphere and providing them with weaponry and training. The United States has reacted to fears that countries are slipping out of its control with violence and even outright regime change. There was no reason not to expect a similar response from Russia to what Gates called a “monumental provocation.”

Noam then discussed Ukraine, and stated, “The West took the worst of all possible courses for Ukrainians. NATO declared that Ukraine would ultimately become a member, infuriating Russia, though it had no intention of actually admitting Ukraine to the alliance.”

In 2015, “realist” John Mearsheimer stated that the West was, “Leading Ukraine down the primrose path, and the end result is that Ukraine is going to get wrecked.” Noam noted that Putin told Biden that NATO’s expansion was largely behind “his decision to send troops to Ukraine’s border.”

As I have stated, Noam is not a fan of any national leader, and he called Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “a criminal war of aggression against a neighboring state” that “cannot be excused.” Noam wrote that “there is zero merit to Putin’s argument that U.S. hypocrisy justifies his own criminality. However, U.S. policy toward Russia over the last several decades made this decision more probable.” Even warmonger Thomas Friedman openly wondered why the USA “would choose to quickly push NATO into Russia’s face when it was weak.”

When Putin massed his troops on Ukraine’s borders and demanded that Biden commit to not allowing Ukraine to join NATO, Biden’s response was, “I don’t accept anybody’s red lines.”

I am going to end this post here, and the next post will be on the war in Ukraine.