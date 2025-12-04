My seventh post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and this is a continuation of this chapter:

The United States, Israel, and Palestine

The next section of the chapter was titled” Gaza, 2018.” Noam discussed the Gaza protests of 2018 and 2019, when Gazans marched to the border of Gaza and the rest of Israel to demonstrate their “right to return to the territory from which their families were expelled in 1948, as well as against the blockade of Gaza and the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.” Israelis could not countenance such demonstrations, and Israeli snipers murdered hundreds of protesting Palestinians and wounded thousands. Every few minutes, another shot would be heard, and another Gazan would fall. The UN condemned Israel’s murders of protestors, and the UN’s Human Rights Council released a damning report on it. Of course, the USA vetoed a Security Council resolution that called for an inquiry into Israel’s murders. Netanyahu shrugged off the UN reports with his usual lies, and the New York Times accused Gazans of exploiting their murders for “political ends.”

The last section of the chapter that Noam wrote was about the USA’s unconditional support for Israel, no matter what crimes it commits. Noam wrote of how a member of the “Squad,” Ilhan Omar, in 2019 caused a furor when she noted that all members of Congress were expected to show unwavering support for Israel. Omar was accused of anti-Semitism and attacked in media venues, including the New York Times. Noam wrote: “For the past fifty years, Israel has been pursuing the construction of ‘Greater Israel,’ taking over what is valuable in the West Bank step by step, while concentrating the Palestinian population centers in ever smaller and more isolated enclaves.”

Noam wrote that the century-long process of dispossessing the Arabs of Palestine has been successful and will continue to be as long as the USA supports it. Noam noted how pundits try to make the issue complicated, when it is really quite simple: Palestine was conquered by a major military power, with the support of the world’s superpower, and it has committed endless atrocities against the conquered people.

Noam finished his chapter with:

“The United States has long had a choice: Will it insist that Israel operate in accordance with basic democratic values and international norms, or will it fund and encourage the immoral, illegal, and self-destructive project of building a permanent apartheid state? Only through domestic public pressure in the U.S. can the pattern of this country’s policies be disrupted.”

As I have stated, Noam finished the chapter before his debilitating stroke in 2023, before the Hamas’s uprising a few months later. So Noam’s co-author, Nathan J. Robinson, wrote a postscript as of April 2024.

Robinson quoted Noam, when Noam observed that Israel is far less secure than it would have been if it had allowed for a demilitarized Palestinian state. Noam stated that so-called defenders of Israel actually harmed Israel by encouraging its murderous treatment of Palestinians, making Israel into a pariah state that is morally degenerate. Noam argued that anybody who really wanted to help Israel would insist that the occupation and siege of Gaza ended.

The Robinson covered the massacre inflicted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which killed over a thousand people, and hundreds were taken hostage. Israel’s retribution was swift and merciless. Before long, Gazans were starving and 90% of them did not eat every day. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof stated that Israel’s killings of Gazan civilians were similar to the genocide in Rwanda.

Israeli officials openly declared that they did not care what happened to Gazan civilians, and some stated the ethically bankrupt logic that Gazans were fair game, as they had voted for Hamas. Robinson discussed how Israeli magazine +972 reported that Israel intelligence admitted that Israel readily killed hundreds of civilians in order to kill a Hamas commander. Robinson noted the within months, more Gazan children were killed than all children killed in all wars globally in 2023. Robinson wrote: “More aid workers were killed in Gaza in 2023 than were killed in all the world’s combat zones combined in any previous year over the last three decades.” The official Israeli Twitter account actually mocked Palestinian casualties, suggesting that they were faking it. West Bank “settlers” took advantage of the situation and murdered hundreds of Palestinians.

Many current and former Israeli officials called for ethnic cleansing. Netanyahu planned to “thin” Gaza’s population to a “minimum.” Israel’s agriculture minister said that Israel was “rolling out the Gaza Nakba.” Officials called for outright genocide, as “human animals must be treated as such.” A 95-year-old Israeli Army reservist stated, in true Nazi style: “Don’t leave anyone behind. Erase the memory of them. Erase them, their families, mothers and children. These animals can no longer live.” On October 8, 2023, the New York Times quoted an American Congressman who advocated making Gaza “like Nagasaki and Hiroshima” (Israel did). Robinson presented several blood-curdling quotes from advocates of a Gazan genocide.

Robinson noted how Joe Biden fully supported the attack on Gaza. The USA kept supplying Israel with 2,000-pound bombs, even while asking Israel to use smaller weaponry. A letter of protest even came from members of Biden’s State Department.

Some Israelis were brave enough to admit the obvious: the siege of Gaza was vengeance. Robinson surveyed some of the reports of mass murder and devastation in Gaza. The USA repeatedly blocked Security Council resolutions for a ceasefire. The International Court of Justice ruled that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. It seems that one reason why the Biden administration did not want a ceasefire was that journalists could then witness the devastation of Gaza and report on it.

In April 2024, seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli air strike which was almost certainly intentional, which scared aid organizations away from working in Gaza. And weaponry flowed unabated from Biden’s imperial larder to Israel all the while.

That ended the chapter, but a lot has happened since April 2024, and I will survey it, along with my own observations.

I have a complex relationship to the Israel issue (1, 2). I began studying Noam’s work in 1990, and one of the many ironies of Noam’s work is that while he was shut out from the mainstream media in the United States, other than being attacked or trotted out every four years to say, “Vote Democrat,” his views on Israel have been deemed crazy in the USA and marginalized, but he regularly graced Israel’s media, where he was a respected voice, as he was in the global media in general.

I don’t know if it is true today, but long ago I heard that Israelis could be divided into three categories regarding Palestinians. A third of them didn’t really care one way or another about Palestinians, as they tried to live their lives. They didn’t like the violence inflicted on Palestinians, if only because they could retaliate and put the indifferent at risk. Another third of Israelis knew that Israel was inflicting a great crime on Palestinians, not far removed from Hitler’s pre-Holocaust persecution of Jews. The Palestinian issue troubled them greatly (but not enough for many of them to be very active about it). The final third were people like Netanyahu, and the genocide of Palestinians was fine with them.

Sam Husseini has been my go-to source on what is happening in Gaza, and it has been grim reading. Journalists have been slaughtered by Israelis in unprecedented numbers. I have studied genocide too much, and several official organizations have called what is happening in Gaza a genocide. The Gaza slaughter easily meets Raphael Lemkin’s definition of genocide, and the numbers also bear it out. Ralph Nader made an estimate of 500,000 dead Gazans, out of a pre-genocide population of a little over two million. If it is a quarter of the population in two years, it is on its way to being the greatest proportional genocide since the Jewish Holocaust. East Timor’s was a greater proportion but over more years, so the Gaza genocide may have the steepest trajectory and could exceed a third of the population, which was what Indonesia did to East Timor’s citizens (with American support and weapons).

Ed Herman and David Peterson wrote a book on the politicization of the word “genocide,” and Noam wrote its foreword. Noam wrote that “genocide” has been so misused that he suggested that people stop using it “until the day, if it ever comes, when honesty and integrity can become an ‘emerging norm.’”

On the USA’s left, a big issue of contention is the USA’s role in Israel and vice versa. Noam had long called the USA-Israel relationship a marriage of convenience, and if Israel’s utility to the United States ended, Israel would be jettisoned like unwanted baggage. Others have argued that Israel is the tail that wags the American dog. Ed even hinted at it.

I’ll end the Israel issue for now with one last note, which is the issue of Israel and the JFK assassination, which I have written about plenty. It has become a hot topic in recent years, and I was in the middle of that controversy long ago. As I have written, John F. Kennedy was friendly to Arab nationalism, tried to resolve the issue of Palestinian refugees, tried to trim the feathers of the Israeli lobby, and tried to prevent Israel from developing nuclear weapons.

Israel was definitely a beneficiary of the JFK hit, and my friend who knew that Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill JFK three weeks after the assassination also put Mickey Cohen under surveillance as part of his professional duties. My friend repeatedly saw Cohen in the company of Jack Ruby and, years later, Menachem Begin. People do not have to connect many of those dots to put Israel in the JFK-assassination picture. My friend originated the “Israel-did-it” hypothesis, and my view is that Israel may have been involved, but I see them more as muscle than masterminds. My money is on the Eastern Oligarchy and Military-Industrial Complex as being behind the JFK hit. I don’t think it is all that important who was behind it. For me, the primary lesson of the JFK hit was the permanent demotion of the American presidency. The president could be killed in broad daylight in front of hundreds of witnesses, and it would all be covered up. Every president since JFK was a puppet and knew it.

Noam has always been dismissive that JFK was different from any other president, and I have seen a great deal of dismay on the left regarding Noam’s stance. Noam even wrote a book that argued that the CIA would not have had any motivation to kill JFK. Noam was wrong. The man whom JFK fired over the Bay of Pigs disaster, Allen Dulles, who led the CIA for several years, led the “investigation” of JFK’s murder. Dulles despised JFK, and had highly “coincidental” connections to Oswald. Oswald was part of a CIA operation to stage a fake assassination attempt to frame Castro, to justify an invasion of Cuba. I recently made a video on the subject.