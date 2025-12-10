My eleventh post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and this chapter is titled:

Nuclear Threats and Climate Catastrophe

In September, I made posts (1) on the most recent assessment of where Earth’s key variables stood for an inhabitable Earth. All of them were environmental measures that humanity is impacting. The variables in an emergency state are genetic diversity and nitrogen and phosphorus pollution. Those are all related to farming and/or driving Earth’s species to extinction.

Noam’s chapter was on environmental catastrophe and the threat of a nuclear holocaust, as the USA leads the way on inflaming those existential threats. The USA had long been the world’s leading burner of hydrocarbon fuels, which is causing Global Warming. China has galloped past the USA, especially in coal (more than the rest of the world combined), and China’s now stands at about twice American fossil fuel consumption (but less than half on a per-capita basis). Combined, China and the USA burn nearly half of Earth’s fossil fuels.

Noam wrote: “Without understanding and addressing these two threatening crisis of our time, organized human life will not survive our century.” Noam stated that we could also take Earth’s species with us. I agree.

The next section of his chapter was titled, “The omnicidal madness of nuclear weapons.” Noam discussed Steven Pinker’s “long peace” idea, which Ed Herman and David Peterson critiqued. Pinker argued that we are in an unprecedented era of peace, which Noam wrote was, “exactly backward. The idea of a ‘long peace’ depends on minimizing the many millions of deaths in warfare that have occurred since the end of World War II, including the countless bloodbaths for which our country is directly responsible. It is more accurate to describe this era as by far the most dangerous time in human history, with extreme violence a greater threat than ever before.”

This is a huge, contentious issue, and it is somewhat paradoxical. As far as the daily lives of people go, especially those who live in industrialized societies, humanity is far more peaceful it used to be. Noam blurbed a book by a “peacenik” anthropologist who argued that humans were peaceful in the distant past. I disagree. People were far more likely to die violently in the distant past than they are today, but only if we discount the chance of a nuclear holocaust. I have been dismayed by some of Noam’s blurbs over the years. The paradox is that Westerners have far less chance of dying violently than people did when they were hunter gatherers or peasants, as far as their daily lives go, but we also all live under the specter of a nuclear holocaust, and on that score, Noam is right.

Noam wrote: “The idea that we’re in a period of peace is a dangerous illusion. Nuclear weapons are not just lying around unused and in the background. They are in use at every moment to frighten adversaries just as a robber who points a gun at a store owner is using a gun, even though he doesn’t fire it. What is misleadingly and euphemistically called ‘deterrence’ is more accurately understood as a constant threat of extreme violence. Situations look more peaceful than they are if we do not understand the role of threats.”

In the next section of the chapter, Noam discussed dropping nuclear weapons on Japan, when the USA demonstrated that “we would soon be capable of destroying virtually all life on Earth.” Noam observed that technical feats eclipsed “moral capacities” and “showed how the godlike power to smite whole cities could be unleashed by a country that saw itself as humane and righteous.”

Noam wrote that the atomic bombings of Japan “sparked an arms race that nearly ended life on Earth for good.” When Robert Oppenheimer (the “father of the atomic bomb”) and Joseph Rotblat (who was a Manhattan Project physicist) began warning against nuclear weapons, the USA smeared both men as Soviet agents. Noam wrote of the Mainau Declaration of 1955, signed by Werner Heisenberg, Max Born, and dozens of other Nobel laureates, which stated: “All nations must come to the decision to renounce force as a final resort.” Otherwise, they will “cease to exist.” Also in 1955, Albert Einstein and Bertrand Russell warned that the human species faced a choice, either an “end to the human race; or shall mankind renounce war?”

The UN’s first general resolution in 1946 was to eliminate “from national armaments of atomic weapons and of all other weapons adaptable to mass destruction.” Noam wrote that, “the United States was unwilling from the start to consider giving up a formidable means of coercing others.” The USA had plans in the late 1940s to obliterate the Soviet Union with atomic weapons. By 1946, about half of Americans wanted to renounce atomic weapons, as it was clear that the American nuclear monopoly would not last forever. Noam wrote of the American and Soviet insanity, as both nations built more than 30,000 weapons each, which were easily enough to make Earth uninhabitable.

Noam then discussed the Cuban Missile Crisis, which was the closest that the world has come to a nuclear holocaust so far. Noam credited Khrushchev with ending the crisis and blamed Kennedy for escalating it. In all of Noam’s criticisms of Kennedy that I ever saw, he never mentioned that JFK inherited Strangelovian military advisers that he was constantly battling. The next year, JFK unilaterally began nuclear disarmament as he tried to end the Cold War, and that, more than anything, likely cost him his life. As I have previously stated, I consider Noam’s Rethinking Camelot to be a misguided effort. The CIA was definitely involved in JFK’s murder, and the man whom JFK fired over the Bay of Pigs disaster covered up the murder of the man he despised. Noam can’t go there, whatever his reasons are. I think that Noam would largely agree with me that presidents are puppets, but he can’t wrap his mind around the event that largely made them that way.

Noam then discussed the near-misses that the USA and Soviet Union had on accidentally triggering a nuclear war. A former American general in charge of nuclear weapons said that humanity had survived the nuclear era so far by “some combination of skill, luck, and divine intervention, and I suspect the latter in greatest proportion.”

Noam discussed American plans to kill hundreds of millions of Soviet citizens with nuclear weapons, which appalled that general and Daniel Ellsberg. John Foster Dulles crafted the “brinksmanship” strategy of threatening attack with nuclear weapons, and his protégé Richard Nixon, in his turn as president, invented his “madman theory.”

Noam noted how even Democratic presidents who publicly argued for disarmament did the opposite when in office. Noam discussed Biden’s 2022 Nuclear Posture Review that openly admitted that threatening nuclear attack is a “core part of U.S. foreign policy.” Noam wrote that China has a formal policy that renounces using nuclear weapons first, but the USA reserves the right to unilaterally nuke other nations. Noam finished that section with: “But the amount of mainstream debate within the United States on whether the existing nuclear policy encourages proliferation and endangers the world is approximately zero.”

The next section of the chapter was about nuclear disarmament movements, which Noam credited with all steps taken to eliminate nuclear weapons. Noam can always be counted on to minimize JFK’s efforts, and in this instance, JFK made what is arguably the greatest presidential speech since World War II, which was about nuclear disarmament and ending the Cold War. JFK followed it with action, and less than two months later, the first nuclear disarmament treaty was signed (and a few months later, JFK was murdered). Noam wrote about Nixon’s nuclear insanity, which included one drunken night when he ordered North Korea to be nuked, and Kissinger forestalled the order until Nixon sobered up the next day.

Noam discussed how American presidents have few constraints on ordering the use of nuclear weapons, and ended the section with, “But then as now, the world’s fate depends on the president not going berserk.”

Noam began the next section by noting that there is one surefire way to eliminate the threat of nuclear holocaust: eliminate the weapons. Noam noted that there are treaty-provided nuclear-free zones on Earth, such as Africa and in the Southern Hemisphere. Even the infamous Saddam Hussein offered to help make the Middle East a nuclear-free zone, but the USA was not interested, as it would then have to acknowledge Israel’s nuclear arsenal. In 2015, Obama blocked another attempt to the make the Middle East nuclear-free and he earned Netanyahu’s gratitude for his obstructionist effort.

Noam discussed global efforts to limit nuclear weapons, but the nuclear nations always reject them. Noam noted how the UN’s 2021 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has been ignored by all nuclear powers. Noam observed: “Regrettably that level of civilization still seems beyond the range of the most powerful states, which are careering in the opposite direction, upgrading and enhancing the means to terminate organized human life on Earth.” The USA has led efforts to undermine such treaties, and even Jimmy Carter “blasted” the USA’s intransigence. Noam cited several officials, from Harry Truman to Robert McNamara to Sam Nunn, who remarked on the insanity of this completely avoidable path to “Armageddon.” Noam ended his section on nuclear weapons with:

“Given the risk, it would be wrong, even criminal, to fail to do what can be done to constrain the production and use of these terrible weapons. But we must also bear in mind that unless we address the nationalistic and militaristic drives that push us toward catastrophic confrontation with other powers, we are simply delaying a terminal conflict. Only the timing is in doubt.”

I am going to end this post here. The next post will be on the USA’s contribution to making Earth uninhabitable.