My sixth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and the fifth chapter of it is titled:

The United States, Israel, and Palestine

Noam is Jewish, lived in an Israeli kibbutz as a young man, and I imagine that his motivation to criticize Israel was similar to why he criticized the USA: he felt obligated to. Noam’s debilitating stroke happened a few months before the current genocide in Gaza began. Consequently, Noam’s co-author, Nathan J. Robinson, left the chapter as originally written but added his own addendum for events since October 2023.

Robinson wrote in the chapter’s preamble: “Chomsky argued long before October 7 that a ‘civilized reaction’ to the Israel Palestine conflict would be: ‘The U.S. and Israel could end the merciless unremitting assault and open the borders, and provide for reconstruction – and if it were imaginable, reparations for decades of violence and repression.’”

The chapter began with a quote from Nancy Pelosi: “If Washington, DC, crumbled to the ground, the last thing that would remain is our support for Israel.”

Noam discussed that the USA’s close relationship with Israel is partly from similar origin stories, of fleeing European persecution to “settle” virgin lands – well, once the natives were disposed of. Noam cited a British politician who noted that Americans were very familiar with the great task of wiping out the natives so that the lands could be “settled.”

Noam stated that the relationship between the two nations also had practical dimensions – namely, controlling Middle East oil. The violence that the Zionists unleashed on the Palestinians in 1948 impressed the Joint Chiefs of Staff so that it described the new nation as only second in the region to Turkey’s military prowess. The Joint Chiefs noted that the rise of Israel could counterbalance the decline of British power in the region. Long ago, I studied what led to the Jewish Holocaust, but I recently read the British Mandate chapter of this book. The British had a genocidal attitude toward Palestinians before World War II began, and one British official even boasted that the British could teach Hitler some lessons on how to run concentration camps. It was a stunning read, especially in light of today’s events in Israel.

In the 1950s, the National Security Council advised that the USA support Israel as the last Western counterbalance to Arab nationalism, and the 1967 Six-Day War was a watershed in Israeli-American relations, as Israel smashed the Arabs. Israel has had American carte blanche ever since. Noam described Joe Biden as honest when he stated that Israel protects American interests in the region. While the Shah was in power, the Senate’s oil expert, Henry Jackson, remarked that Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Iran protect American oil interests by keeping “radical” Arabs in line. Noam stated that as long as Israel served American interests, the USA supported Israeli land grabs and its transformation into a wealthy industrialized nation.

Noam said that so-called Israeli crimes are really “U.S.-Israeli crimes.” The USA supports all Israeli actions and can curb Israeli violence when expedient. Noam stated that the USA consequently bears responsibility for Israeli actions.

Noam then had a section titled, “Gaza, 2022.” He described the ruined and ended lives of Gazans by the wanton slaughters perpetrated by Israelis, and that was a year before the events of October, 2023.

Noam’s next section was titled, “Origins of a century-long conflict.” Noam identified the main obstacle to establishing what became Israel: a half-million people already lived in Palestine. In 1900, Palestine was 95% Arab, with a small Jewish minority. Noam wrote:

“The inconvenient existence of a large indigenous non-Jewish population across all of Palestine meant that those early Zionists who wanted to establish a Jewish state had to either give up the idea altogether, impose minority rule, or embark on a program of ethnic cleansing. The demographic reality of turn-of-the-last century Palestine meant that implementing the Zionist dream would turn out to be violent, undemocratic, and racist business.

Noam discussed that that grim reality was partly why Zionists were split on creating a Jewish state. Noam quoted Palestinian exile Fawaz Turki who observed that Israel’s “miracle in the desert” was accomplished at the expense of people “who were made to pay the price of a crime that others had committed.”

Some early Zionist rhapsodized that Palestine was virgin territory there to be settled. But even some of them admitted that the land was occupied and farmed by Palestinians. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, various Jewish writers noted that Palestine had long been inhabited, and the mayor of Jerusalem begged the Zionists to “let Palestine be left alone.”

Noam wrote that honest supporters of Zionism admitted that it was a colonial undertaking that would oppress the indigenous population. Noam cited the work of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the founder of Revisionist Zionism, that Palestinians, like all indigenous people, will resist colonial invaders to the end. Jabotinsky argued that any Zionist who thought that the settlement could be peaceful needed to leave the Zionist cause. Noam quoted several Israeli writers who admitted that Zionism would be a bloody business.

In my opinion, the Middle East’s fate was sealed when Winston Churchill changed the British Navy from coal to oil in 1911. In 1916, the British and French conspired to dismember the Ottoman Empire and turn it into controllable oil states. In 1917, the British Empire endorsed Zionism with the Balfour Declaration, and the brutal British Mandate soon began. Noam quoted Churchill, who wrote that the Zionists, “Take it for granted that the local population will be cleared out to suit their convenience.” A 1919 American commission also noted that Zionists “Looked forward to a practically complete dispossession of the non-Jewish inhabitants of Palestine.” The commission noted that nearly 90% of Palestine’s non-Jewish inhabitants were against the Zionist program. Military experts knew that it meant prodigious violence would be needed to accomplish Zionist goals, as did that commission.

Noam noted how Zionists openly discussed how to get rid of the Arabs in Palestine, and David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, said in 1930: “I support compulsory transfer. I don’t see anything immoral in it.” It was an inevitable feature of Zionism.

Noam noted that the racist views of Arabs by Europeans were consistent with how the colonizers always viewed indigenous people. In 1929, an American journalist who supported Zionism changed his mind after a few months on Palestine, as the “settlers” considered the Arabs to be savages, and even used “Indian” rhetoric to describe them.

Noam wrote that for the next century, to this day, Zionists have portrayed Israel as an “outpost of civilization against barbarism.” Noam wrote:

“Just as American Indians were portrayed as scattered and nomadic, without real title to the land, so Arabs were portrayed as having little authentic connection to the place they inhabited.”

No people in history went quietly as their lands were stolen from them, and as Zionists kept taking land, it led to the Arab Revolt in the 1930s that the British defeated with extreme violence.

Zionism arose from European anti-Semitism, and the Jewish Holocaust was the watershed moment in the modern Jewish history. The Jews have had a rough ride. As one pal noted, people often do unto others exactly as was done unto them. Zionists responded to genocide with genocide.

Noam wrote that Palestinian rejection of the 1947 partition is “often portrayed as “unreasonable,” but Zionists were very open that it was just the first step in their land grab. Rashid Khalidi wrote that it was “inconceivable that any people would have accepted giving up more than 55 percent of their country to a minority.” The Zionist plan was accurately seen as a disaster in the making that would destabilize the entire Middle East.

Noam wrote that the 1948 war that the Zionists inflicted, known as the “Nakba” (catastrophe) among Palestinians, was intended to wipe out any resistance, as 700,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes, including Sam Husseini’s father.

The next section of Noam’s chapter was to show the “colonial aspects” of today’s Israel, because Palestinian resistance is often portrayed as anti-Semitism. Noam has long noted that Zionist apologists unfailingly depict any criticism of Israel as anti-Semitic. David Ben-Gurion admitted that the Zionists were the “aggressors” and that Palestinian resistance is because “the country is theirs.” Noam noted that Israel has had to flip reality on its head, Orwell-style, to depict the people they are dispossessing as the aggressors. Menachem Begin told Israelis in 1969:

“If this is Palestine and not the Land of Israel, then you are conquerors and not tillers of the land. You are invaders. If this is Palestine then it belongs to the people who lived here before you came. Only if it is the Land of Israel do you have a right to live in it.”

Noam’s next section chronicled events since 1948 and the Palestinian struggle. Noam stated that Palestinians have lived under a brutal military occupation since 1967. Noam cited Amnesty International, which stated in 2017:

“Israel’s ruthless policies of land confiscation, illegal settlement and dispossession, coupled with rampant discrimination, have inflicted immense suffering on Palestinians, depriving them of their basic rights… People’s lives are effectively held hostage by Israel.”

Amnesty International then stated that Israel demolished tens of thousands of Palestinian properties to make way for its illegal settlements, and noted that Israel has a “Long record of using excessive and often lethal force against Palestinian men women and children” in a “cycle of impunity” that has lasted for most of a century.

Noam noted that a stack of similar reports could be presented on Israel’s major crimes, including, in the words of Eqbal Ahmed, “Torture, extrajudicial assassination, and collective punishment in the service of the mission to [dispossess] the Arabs of Palestine of the four fundamental elements – land, water, leaders, and culture – without with an indigenous community cannot survive.”

Israeli historian Benny Morris wrote that the reality of Israel’s behavior stands in stark contrast to the image that Israel presents, as the Israeli occupation, like other occupations, “was founded on brute force, repression and fear, collaboration and treachery, beatings and torture chambers, and daily intimidation, humiliation, and manipulation.”

Noam then spent a couple of pages on Gaza, again before the October 2023 events. Noam called Gaza the “world’s largest open-air prison.” In 2012, the UN warned that Gaza would be unlivable by 2020. Noam wrote that the Israeli officials openly advocated starving Gazans, and that 10% of Gazan children had stunted growth, two-thirds of infants had anemia, more than half of school children, and a third of pregnant mothers. In 2022, the NGO Save the Children wrote that, “Fifteen years of life under blockade has left four out of five children in the Gaza Strip reporting that they live with depression, grief and fear” and “the mental well-being of children young people and caregivers has dramatically deteriorated since a similar study in 2018.”

Noam mentioned the 2006 “crime” by Gazans: electing Hamas. Noam noted that with American support, Israel began a siege of Gaza, which included cutting off its water supply. Noam discussed Operation Cast Lead in 2008-2009, as “Some of the poorest people in the world [were] preyed on by one of the world’s most advanced military systems (using, of course, U.S. arms and protected by U.S. diplomacy).” Israelis continually slaughtered Gazans, as entire families died beneath the onslaught.

Noam noted how Israel’s land grabs are nearly universally recognized as illegal. Noam stated that Israel’s “violations of agreements, international laws, and basic civil rights are too legion to list,” but he provided some examples. He noted that Archbishop Desmond Tutu stated that Israel was an apartheid state, just as South Africa had been, and as Ben-Gurion warned about if Palestinians were not completely eliminated. A former Israeli attorney general even admitted that Israel “established an apartheid regime in the occupied territories.” Noam discussed Israel’s semantics games over the “Occupied Territories.” Then he surveyed the reports of human rights groups, which regularly reported on Israel’s human-rights outrages against Palestinians.

Noam’s next section began with:

“The day-to-day oppression of the Palestinians has been accompanied by a long-standing refusal on the part of Israel (backed by the United States) to engage in good-faith negotiations to resolve the conflict. Despite a popular narrative about Palestinian rejectionism and Arab intransigence supposedly causing Palestinians to miss numerous opportunities to have a state of their own (and certainly there have been serious failures by the Palestinian leadership), Israel has made it clear that it does not wish for a just settlement.”

Noam then surveyed Israeli actions to defeat any chance of forming a Palestinian state. Benjamin Netanyahu “Proudly bragged that ‘I’ve de facto put an end to the Oslo Accords,’” and that he was “Only pretending to go along with the idea of a two-state solution.” In 2015, Netanyahu said that “there would be no Palestinian state on my watch.” Noam discussed several instances when Israeli officials sabotaged negotiations.

Noam noted how many Israelis see that Israel is on the path to disaster, and former security official Ami Ayalon stated in 2003 that “We are taking sure, steady steps to a place where the state of Israel will no longer be a democracy and a home for the Jewish people.” Noam cited Israeli scholars who lamented Israel’s decline into “banana republic” status as it makes a mockery of human rights and democratic processes.

Noam then had a section on the USA’s role. More than half of the USA’s foreign military aid since 2001 has gone to Israel. Noam noted that the aid is all illegal, for Israel’s stupendous human-rights violations alone. Noam has noted previously that Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal also disqualifies Israel from receiving aid, but the USA has turned a blind eye to Israel’s nuclear arsenal to this day.

Noam noted that the USA has been the single greatest obstacle to a negotiated solution to the Palestinian issue. Noam traced it back to the USA’s veto in 1976 of a UN resolution backed by major Arab nations and the Palestinian Liberation Organization, and the USA has been undermining negotiations ever since. Noam listed American presidents who undermined diplomacy and noted how Obama “bragged that he had been more deferential to Israel than any previous administration.” Noam noted how Trump 1.0 was even more accommodative than Obama was, and that, “The Trump administration made special efforts to ensure Israel’s dispossession the Palestinians became permanent and irreversible.” Noam noted how Biden made no substantive changes. Noam finished that section with:

“Israel’s wrongdoing is the direct responsibility of the United States, which funds it and prevents international law from being followed. The miseries of apartheid in the West Bank and the horror of airstrikes on Gaza are the result of American policies.”

Noam had a section on Gaza in 2018 and Nathan Robinson had a postscript on Gaza through April 2024. Those will go into the next post.