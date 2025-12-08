My tenth post on what will likely be Noam Chomsky’s final book is on the realities of American idealism, and this chapter is titled:

NATO and Russia after the Cold War

The last sections of the chapter were devoted to the war in Ukraine since 2022. Noam began the section with:

“The invasion of Ukraine was a culmination of a long conflict that had been becoming progressively more dangerous for years. In eastern Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists had been at war with the Ukrainian government for eight years.”

Noam called Putin’s invasion “homicidal insanity.” There was a negotiated settlement in 2015, called the Minsk II agreement, but it was not implemented. Specialists observed that the entire war would have been avoided had Ukraine stopped trying to join NATO and agreed to autonomy to the Donbas region. The former American ambassador to Ukraine, Jack Matlock, stated that if NATO had not expanded, there would have been no “basis for the present crisis.”

Noam wrote that USA did not push for a settlement and kept alive its half-hearted idea of admitting Ukraine to NATO. In December 2021, NATO reaffirmed its intent to admit Ukraine to NATO. Noam noted that the USA did not want to negotiate a settlement, as a war in Ukraine would be much worse for the Soviet Union than the USA. A December 2021 Wall Street Journal article spelled out why it made strategic sense to stonewall Russia.

Noam then described an earlier situation with the Soviet Union and Afghanistan, in which Jimmy Carter’s national security advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski, bragged that the USA armed and incited the rebels in Afghanistan to induce a Soviet invasion, to give them their “Vietnam.” I have long written on the issue. Brzezinski had no “regret” for using Afghanistan as cannon fodder against the Soviet Union, which killed millions and made millions of refugees. Noam cited Anatol Lieven repeatedly in that section, and noted a 1989 conversation that Lieven had with an American official who stated that the USA’s goal was to “inflect the kind of humiliation on them that they inflicted on us in Vietnam.” Lieven was dismayed that “There was not a single scrap – not the slightest element – of concern for Afghanistan or the Afghan people,” and it “was totally irrelevant to him how many of the Afghan people died in the process.”

Like Brzezinski’s “Afghan trap,” Noam wrote at how the Biden administration tried to undermine any chance that the war’s end could be negotiated, as the administration openly stated that its goal was to “weaken” Russia. When some Congressional Democrats urged negotiation to end the war, they were attacked from all sides in Washington, D.C., and those “progressive” Democrats quickly retracted their letter. In April 2022, a Washington Post article discussed the “awkward reality” that “for some in NATO, it’s better for the Ukrainians to keep fighting, and dying, than to achieve a peace that comes too early or a too high a cost to Kyiv and the rest of Europe. The article noted that NATO nations did not think that it was entirely up to Ukraine whether it kept fighting or not.

Noam wrote about how the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, privately called for negotiation to end the war, which Biden and his staff rejected, and the New York Times reported an official’s observation that it was a “unique situation where military brass are more fervently pushing for diplomacy than U.S. diplomats.” (It was actually not so unique, as it was the same situation regarding nuking Japan at the endof World War II).

When Germany balked at sending tanks to Ukraine (something that Germany supposedly gave up after Hitler), American arm-twisting got Germany to relent and send the tanks. While Ukraine definitely has a Nazi problem (1), one Ukrainian politician said that it was only “seasoning,” as the central issue was NATO.

Noam reflected on the “ugly domestic atmosphere” in the USA, as anti-Russian propaganda reached levels unseen during the Cold War and the West began canceling Russian culture. Ed Herman wrote about Russia and Ukraine since the 2014 coup, noting how Russia and Putin were demonized. It reached new levels with the invasion of Ukraine. Noam noted the “glee” of American pundits and politicians over the war. Senator Mitt Romney said, “We are, by virtue of supporting Ukraine in this war, depleting and diminishing the Russian military.” Romney called weakening Russia a “very good thing.” The cheerleading from the USA rhapsodized over how greatly Russia was paying for the American-supported war and how it stimulated American weapons companies. David Ignatius wrote more than a year into the war that the West should not “feel gloomy” about Ukraine’s destruction, as “these 18 months of war have been a strategic windfall, at relatively low cost (other than for the Ukrainians).” One American professor used the example of Al Capone as a model for how Russia should be treated. Senator Lindsey Graham said, “I like the structural path we’re on. As long as we helped Ukraine with the weapons they need and the economic support, they will fight to the last person.” This sentiment was sarcastically repeated by others, that the USA would fight Russia “to the last Ukrainian.”

Noam noted how Europeans began complaining that the USA was profiting from the war at the expense of Europe. Noam wrote that only a few non-white nations helped Ukraine, partly because, “The war is perceived by many around the world not as a battle between democracy and authoritarianism but as a great power conflict not worth getting involved in. Countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East find U.S. rhetoric about resisting aggression to be laughable hypocrisy.”

Noam wrote about how the war in Ukraine was bringing the world to the brink of nuclear catastrophe. Noam argued that attacked nations deserve help, but that ending the war should be the top priority. Noam stated that avoiding diplomacy ensured a long war that ultimately harms everybody, although Ukraine became a “showroom” for American weaponry, “demonstrating their capacity to kill more and more people.”

Noam then discussed several ways the war could have been prevented or quickly ended, but the West, led by the USA, undermined all such attempts. The media promoted a ludicrous fiction that Putin wanted to conquer the world, while ignoring Russian offers for a ceasefire. Noam concluded that “It is impossible to know if diplomacy could have achieved a just peace, because it was never tried.”

Noam observed that as Ukraine took the West’s advice to “just fight,” the first-year casualties were a half-million. Ukraine is a devastated nation today. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Ukraine war was good for the American economy, with great profits for the military and fossil fuel companies.

Noam ended the chapter by noting that “undermining rival powers” is a formal part of American policy, but China keeps expanding internationally and the world is moving away from a U.S.-dominated world economy. Noam wrote: “The world outside of the Anglosphere and Western Europe has been unwilling to join what most see as a U.S.-Russia proxy war fought with Ukrainian bodies. The Global South does not admire the nobility of the U.S. defense of Ukraine, seeing the rhetoric as hypocritical and the fight as a contest for dominance between superpowers.”