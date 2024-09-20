The journey of life on Earth and the human journey have always revolved around the energy issue – shaped by when it was relatively plentiful, when it was scarce, and events that led either to a lot more energy or its diminishment.

From life’s invention of enzymes to splitting water to get its electrons to the rise of complex cells and mitochondria to using oxygen for respiration to the formation of the multicellular life and the first complex ecosystems – those were seminal energy events that led to life as we know it. But energy crises led to mass extinctions, and those species that weathered the catastrophes better than others (who often went extinct) often dominated the new ecosystems afterward.

The rise of mammals after a bolide event wiped dinosaurs (other than birds) from the evolutionary scene led to humans via a circuitous path. Ever since some bipedal apes learned to make stone tools, the human journey has been the story of one energy breakthrough after another, from using tools to becoming superpredators to conquering Earth to domesticating plants and animals to inventing low-energy transportation lanes to the exploitation of fossil fuels. It was one energy wave after another that humanity rode, and each was greater than the previous one, which led to our modern world.

Bucky Fuller estimated that a barrel of oil provided a million dollars of benefit to humanity, which explains all Western interventions in the Middle East for more than a century. Humanity is burning up fossil fuels a million times as fast as they were created, and they will be largely depleted in this century, as we also toy with making Earth uninhabitable. Nothing else comes close to the energy issue that humanity faces.

The biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is at the root of all violence, and it is always an energy-scarcity situation. In a world of abundance, and that means energy abundance above all else, today’s world will cease to exist and a new Epoch of the human journey will dawn. I have written plenty on what ends, including poverty, crime, disease, violence, nations, races, and environmental devastation, but I am going to devote some posts to what begins.

What I call the Fifth Epoch will be an unprecedented era of peace, and not just a lack of violence and war, restrained by diligent effort, but a world in which violence and war make no sense. Nobody would see the point of it. I foresee a transition period until everybody understands, but engaging in violence will make as much sense as playing Russian roulette does today. I understand how hard that is for today’s people to comprehend, and almost nobody will until the Fifth Epoch arrives. Only then will they begin to understand, and that is normal.

The technologies that will make energy truly abundant for the first time in the human journey are older than I am. However, they have been sequestered from public awareness and use for reasons of Earthly power, in history’s greatest cover-up.

It will take extraordinary people to manifest the Fifth Epoch. I learned that long ago, the hard way. I know the people that I seek: disillusioned idealists.

Peace as humanity has never known will be perhaps the most notable aspect of the Fifth Epoch, at least when compared to today’s world, but it will be so much more, and I will explore some of what begins in the Fifth Epoch in coming posts.