This evening, while working on my posts on reviving Dennis Lee’s heat pump, I checked up on the corporate hit man who was sicced on Dennis’s company in Seattle, and I discovered that he recently died. His name was Bill Delp, and here is his obituary. Until now, I have referred to him as Bill the BPA Hit Man.

I have tracked the lives of quite a few like Bill, and I generally wait until they die before revealing their identities. I have been following Bill’s life since the 1990s, waiting until I outlived him, so that I could reveal his identity. Unmasking psychopaths is dangerous business. When the lead hit man in Ventura, Ken Hodgell, went to prison for his criminal activities, I felt that he had been defanged enough so that I could safely reveal his identity. When Betsy, the hit woman from the Attorney General’s office, who worked with Bill to put Dennis’s Seattle company out of business, was disbarred for looting her client’s account, I named her. She was likely more sociopath than psychopath.

Bill’s obituary site has glowing eulogies from those who knew him, or thought that they knew him. Those eulogies provide some of the background that I will now build on, to show how people like Bill operate. The ranks of free-energy organizations all will have people like Bill in them, if they ever show any promise.

Lee Harvey Oswald was a military-intelligence operative. His teenage “fascination” with communism, which continued into his Marine Corps days and “defection” to the Soviet Union, was part his career path of establishing fake communist credentials so that he could infiltrate communist organizations. Like Oswald, Bill developed fake alternative-energy credentials so that he could infiltrate companies such as Dennis’s.

I doubt that Bill was groomed from his teenager years like Oswald was, but somewhere along the line his dark talents were recognized and put to use, most spectacularly when he was sicced on Dennis’s company in Seattle.

Here is an interview in Mother Earth News from 1976, as Bill developed his alternative-energy credentials. What I found “interesting” is that people such as Bill can be seen using the same bag of tricks over and over, as their signature moves. In that interview, Bill comes off as quite the energy revolutionary, calling out and fighting the vested interests, and he became known for his legal actions. Had Bill already gone to the dark side by the time of that interview? I consider it likely, but only Bill knew for sure.

In those eulogies, you can see that Bill worked for a hydroelectric company in Spokane in the late 1960s. Was he recruited then? Whatever the case was, Dennis said that he could prove that Bill drew a paycheck from the Bonneville Power Administration (“BPA”) during his entire involvement with Dennis’s company. As Ken was, Bill was very talented at duping people, with the superficial charm of psychopaths. Ken looked and acted like Mr. Rogers, until it came time to play hit man. Mr. Deputy was similarly talented. Until my day on the witness stand, Mr. Deputy looked and acted like a Boy Scout. When he unmasked himself to me on my day on the witness stand, it was the pivotal day of my life. Watching a psychopath drop his mask and sink in his dagger was highly educational.

I don’t know what Dennis would say about it today, but when Bill approached Dennis in the summer of 1985, he didn’t fool Dennis for a second. Dennis knew that Bill was not whom he presented himself as, but Dennis hired him anyway, to keep his enemy close. Both Bill and Ken were part of what I have come to call inside-outside operations. When the media and corrupt officials attack, people such as Bill and Ken help take down the company from the inside. Bill’s actions led to the death of one of Dennis’s employees, which radicalized Dennis in his energy pursuits. Bill attended that woman’s funeral and spread the rumor that Dennis was responsible for her death. It was not until that woman’s family came to Dennis and told him what had happened that he realized what Bill had done.

When he could no longer break into Dennis’s factory and offices, Bill then waged a phony bankruptcy suit, which the courts fraudulently accepted, which slowly strangled Dennis’s company. Bill duped many people besides that dead woman, and when Dennis’s company was wrecked and stolen, Bill left his dupes in the bankruptcy suit holding the bag. My close relative, who was a contract CIA agent, worked for Henry Kissinger and got his hands bloody like Bill did. My relative drank himself to death, which is a common fate for such people, if they are not psychopaths, but Bill probably slept like a baby.

Mr. Deputy’s annual pension today is over $300,000 per year, as his reward for an evil job well done, but contract agents are rarely so fortunate. Between assignments, they have to scramble, free-lancing their talents. My relative could not hold down a normal job, as he was constantly being called on to play the spook game. Ken played one scam too many and spent many years in prison. Bill probably got a pretty nice bonus for his performance with Dennis’s company. When Dennis’s company was wiped out and stolen, Bill soon left the Seattle area.

Three years later, after I busted Dennis out of jail, Dennis got permission from the judge to speak at a new-science conference in Colorado. Bill arrived at the conference, and he just made it up as he went along. At that conference, he cornered anybody who expressed interest in Dennis and lied to them. At that conference, Bill portrayed himself as a “noted Tesla researcher” and an investor that Dennis defrauded. Bill could lie like that without batting an eye, and Dennis only heard years later what Bill had done at the conference. Bill easily duped the conference organizer. Dennis expressed his amazement to me at how easily Bill duped people.

To his credit, soon before he died, Mr. Engineer told Mr. Researcher that they were a couple of “saps,” to be duped by Ken like that. Ken helped ruin my life, as he duped people around me, who scoffed at my warnings.

Two years after Bill’s conference performance, I worked at the national conference of the organization that spawned the organization that sponsored the conference that Dennis spoke at, and in a minute I was able to look up Bill’s name as a member. I have no doubt that there are many like Bill in the ranks of such organizations.

In the 1990s, Bill moved to Florida, where he spent the rest of his life, playing in the sunshine. He owned a business and was known for using the legal system as a weapon against his customers.

Bill, Ken, Mr. Deputy, and Betsy are the kinds of people sicced on efforts such as ours, keeping the world in thrall to the global elite. None of them cared if they served evil interests, as long as they were paid well (or they were happy to serve evil interests), although Betsy’s conscience eventually got to her, at least a little. This is more on how our world really works.