The video of this post is here.

In recent posts, I showed how I daisy-chained from buying my first issue of Lies of Our Times to my relationships with Ed Herman, Chris Black, Sam Husseini, and Ralph McGehee. I pursued many avenues of study in those days, including revisionist history, thermodynamics, spiritual/channeled, fringe science, and I will cover them all in coming posts. This will be about my early studies of the medical racket.

My awakening began at age 12, when my family changed its diet from processed food to whole food to save my father’s health, which resulted in a health miracle. I began a fasting regimen at age 17, and when Dennis Lee was in jail, I got a job at a medical lab, which a government-media alliance soon tried to put out of business, as my companies were attacked by the energy and medical rackets at the same time. As with so many areas like that, I was so ready for my days of study, as I had already had radicalizing experiences in those areas.

I began ordering books from a Canadian publishing house, and I read Christopher Bird’s book on Gaston Naessens. A few things about the book impressed me, but what really struck me was Naessens’s microscope that got “impossible” resolutions. Those resolutions led to discoveries in microbiology that remain on the fringes today. Bird’s book led me to study the work of Antoine Béchamp and Royal Rife, whose work produced similar discoveries as Naessens’s, and Rife had another “impossible” microscope. The primary upshot of their work was pleomorphic biology, in which microbiological organisms changed into different “species.” Those scientists all documented cycles in which healthy subcellular milieus became pathological. Louis Pasteur developed his germ theory of disease by arguably plagiarizing Béchamp, and his apparent theft may have sent biology marching off in the wrong direction.

I read two of Barry Lynes’s book on Rife, and in his references was a book titled Medical Dark Ages. I ordered it, which is how I met Ralph Hovnanian. Medical Dark Ages was primarily about documenting cancer treatment trials that used alternative methods. They all abandoned attack-the-tumor orthodox practices, and they virtually all had higher success rates than orthodox methods. I soon came to learn that cancer treatment in the USA is a racket, and Ralph’s book was a watershed event in my learning curve on the issue. While the trial results were impressive, what bowled me over was Ralph’s “quotation collage,” and I reproduced many of the quotes in what is the oldest part of my writings on my site today. In Medical Dark Ages I discovered that the book that saved my father’s health was banned in the USA a decade later. But that banned book’s advice forms orthodoxy’s first line of defense today. I am surprised that I lived to see that. Even orthodoxy admits that statins and bypass surgeries are worthless (which a 2019 study confirmed) treatments for circulatory disease. Ralph’s book took my studies in several new directions.

I met Ralph the next year in Chicago, just before I went to work in the trucking industry. We developed a friendship that lasted for the rest of Ralph’s life. Ralph had a brilliant, idiosyncratic mind, and I never met anybody who spun puns more spontaneously than Ralph did. I could hardly say a sentence that Ralph could not turn into a pun. Ralph got degrees at Princeton and Stanford, so he was no slouch. Ralph worked in a pharmaceutical lab, and one day at work, he joked that he could really use some drugs that day, and he was immediately fired and blackballed, which ended his career.

When I planned my 2013 Bucket-List road trip across North America, I planned to visit Ralph. His 96-year-old mother, whom Ralph lived with, said that Ralph was in the hospital when as I planning my trip, and Ralph died the day that I began my trip. He was one of two people who died before I could visit them on that trip. The other was the former president of the trucking company that I worked at.

My original medical racket essay focused more on degenerative diseases than infectious ones, but the COVID-19 pandemic was my big wakeup call on the infectious-disease racket. I suspected that all degenerative diseases had a common cause, largely because of what we put in our bodies. Several years ago, I saw the scientific explanation for the first time, at the mitochondrial level, which unites all degenerative diseases and primarily lays them all at the feet of processed food, which was no surprise.

Ralph has my eternal gratitude for being the first to really show me what a racket Western medicine has become.