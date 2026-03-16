Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

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includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
10h

I fondly recall the CIABASE site as a worthy artifact of the early internet. Nice memoir of a brave man.

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