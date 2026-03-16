The video of this post is here.

I earlier wrote about reading Ralph McGehee’s memoir of his CIA career, early in my days of study, and this post will be about Ralph and our relationship. I have written about Ralph before at Substack. Ralph was born in 1928 in Illinois, where his father supported the family as a janitor. Even though raised as a Baptist, Ralph joined Catholic Notre Dame with his football buddies, and when Ralph attended, from 1946 to 1949, Notre Dame never lost a game and won three national championships. Ralph was an award-winning offensive lineman for those teams. In his book, Ralph wrote that his most emotionally exalted moments came before the kickoff at the games. Ralph deeply drank the Kool-Aid of American nationalism and the Protestant work ethic, during those days of peak American global dominance. Ralph got a degree with honors in business administration.

After college, Ralph tried out for the Green Bay Packers, and then he was a football coach in Dayton, where I lived many years later. After a year of coaching, Ralph became a management trainee at Montgomery Ward in Chicago before the CIA recruited him in 1952. Ralph had never heard of the CIA at the time. Back then, fighting communism was the USA’s national religion. Ralph became a fervent Cold Warrior, working for the CIA to end the scourge of communism. Ralph was a prized recruit and what CIA management privately called “mesomorphs” and “gorillas,” who blindly followed their paramilitary orders. Ralph’s 143 IQ was more than adequate, but he was almost not hired because he did not quite think in the black/white terms that the CIA preferred its mesomorphs to think. Ralph was ultimately a hiring failure partly because of that. Ralph thought too much and was too decent.

When Ralph wasn’t at headquarters at Langley, he was in Asia, with stints in China, Japan, the Philippines, and then Thailand. During Ralph’s second stint in Thailand, from 1965 to 1967, he had his career’s greatest success. Building on a method that the British had used in Thailand, he devised a method of intelligence gathering to expose communist infiltration in the villages of northern Thailand. Ralph crafted a Machiavellian strategy, which was tame for the times, as anti-communist efforts included boiling suspected communists in oil. There were still casualties in Ralph’s approach, his program was wildly successful, and Ralph became a celebrated hero.

William Colby, who ran the CIA in the region, visited Ralph in the wake of his successful program. Ralph briefed Colby and remarked that his effort discovered that the CIA’s reporting on the communists, specifically that the communists got peasant support through terror, was inaccurate. Ralph’s effort revealed that the communists spent nearly all of their effort in winning peasant support, such as helping them farm. Colby was unhappy with Ralph’s findings, Ralph’s program was soon canceled, and he ended up sitting behind a meaningless desk at Langley in 1967, wondering what had just happened. Ralph had unwittingly come up with the wrong answer. The American government could no longer condemn the communists if that reality was revealed to the American public. When Ralph later watched Colby testify at the Church and Pike committee hearings, as Colby ran the CIA by that time, Ralph was highly impressed at what an accomplished liar Colby was. Even though he was an amazing liar, he seemed too honest and was soon replaced with an even better liar: George Bush the First. Colby came to an untimely end a few days after he allegedly contacted Steven Greer’s organization, to transfer exotic technology to them, the kind that my friend saw.

But Ralph was still such a gung ho Cold Warrior that he volunteered for Vietnam, which nobody sane did in 1968. By the end of 1968, only a couple of months into his stay, Ralph had finally figured it out: he was not one of the good guys. The photos of napalmed Vietnamese children” destroyed” him. In his villa, one evening, as he wept like a baby, he thought about killing himself in protest. He realized that it would be not only be a futile act, but also that the CIA would take vengeance on his family.

Ralph then devoted his life to eventually telling the world what the CIA really was and did. When he left Vietnam in 1970, he was a ruined man. He was trapped in his CIA career, and after another stint in a devastated Thailand, he spent his last years at Langley getting educated in its archives, in preparation to write his book. Ralph became one of the Langley zombies that John Stockwell wrote about. Ralph was trapped. He could not even put his CIA employment on his résumé if he tried to change careers.

Ralph kind of got lucky in that the CIA was dragged through the mud in the 1970s, with the Church and Pike Committee hearings. Ralph leapt at an early-retirement offer in 1977 and received a career achievement medal (which incompetently credited his work in Malaysia, which Ralph had never visited). Ralph spent his years after retirement writing his memoirs, and he then had to engage in an epic, two-year legal battle to get his book published in 1983. The published version is riddled with censorship deletions and the CIA even bought Ralph’s book from bookstores to limit its circulation. Ralph was one of only four CIA employees who wrote critical memoirs in the 20th century, and one of only two to do it “legally.” The other “legal” one was the first by Victor Marchetti, who revealed the fake defector program that Oswald was almost certainly part of, and who had an informed take on the UFO issue. The others were Phil Agee and John Stockwell, who is still alive. They all had rough rides in exposing the CIA, and Ralph was the last of them, as the CIA made it virtually impossible to write critical memoirs.

Ralph wrote that the CIA was not an intelligence agency at all, but a covert-action arm of the American presidency. Ralph called the CIA an unsalvageable organization and advocated its abolition. I cannot recall if Ralph and I ever discussed the CIA’s role in JFK’s assassination. I am not sure if it would have surprised Ralph by then. I did not tell him about my relative who was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger, as he was still alive then.

Ralph began doing talk circuits (1) and the like to discuss his work, and I read his book in 1990, at the beginning of my days of study. I previously wrote of how I put it aside for a few weeks after reading several chapters, as it was rather dry. But its great revelations were ahead, and when I finished it in the autumn of 1990, it was one of the most influential books that I ever read.

Ralph was a Boy Scout like me, a true believer who eventually woke up through his experiences. He was a classic disillusioned idealist, like Dennis Lee was, as I became after my adventures with Dennis, and I have seen the many paths to such kinds of awakenings. I think that it takes one to know one, which is why Ralph’s book was so influential to me.

Six years after I read Ralph’s book, as I wrote my first website, I wrote a summary of Ralph’s journey. It was only a few pages long (my first site was 600 pages long), and in those innocent days of the Internet in 1996, I was easily able to contact Ralph and asked his permission to publish it. He gave it, and that was that.

The next year, my site came down with no warning, and I had no Internet presence for more than a year. But in 1998, as I began to write the essays that became my site as it stands today (my first were on Julian Simon, Columbus, and fluoride), I looked to see what of my work might have survived on the Internet. One person reproduced my entire site and other pieces survived, but I was surprised that my summary of Ralph’s journey was all over the Internet. One site that published it was run by a former spook, and the site was frequented by some big names on the left. I asked him where he got my summary from, and he replied that he thought that Ralph had. I contacted Ralph, and he confirmed that he was the one who sent my summary all over the Internet. I was not only deeply honored, but it was my first indication that I was doing justice to the topics that I wrote about.

When I discovered that my hurriedly written summary of Ralph’s journey became prominent like that, I wrote a better summary, which is largely today’s summary on my site, and Ralph was greatly moved. My friendship with Ralph began around then. Ralph ran CIABASE, which was a database of what the CIA was up to, using public-domain sources. I wrote letters to the editor in those days, which were always published, and a 1998 letter predicted something like the 9/11 terror attacks. Ralph was amazed that the Seattle Times ran my letter, and he wrote that the East Coast papers would have never published something like that.

The next year, I was in the march to forgive Third World debt, the night before martial law at the WTO meeting. On that night of martial law in Seattle, Ralph traded email with me as he watched the spectacle of tear-gassed demonstrators. That was highly unusual for its pre-9/11 time, although it is normal today.

In those years, Ralph and I communicated a lot through email, and he sent me his commentary on current events. Ralph was harassed by the CIA and friends in those days, and Ralph wrote to me about it. The goons threatened Ralph’s family, the local police were in on it, but the worst part for me was how local merchants in Ralph‘s home town of Herndon gleefully participated in harassing Ralph, to the point of bodily injury. That was another example of my 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity framework.

In 2000, Ralph turned 72 years old, and he had had enough. He decided to close down CIABASE, sell off his 1,000-volume intelligence library, and retire from his activism. I bought his issues of Lies of Our Times before I subscribed to it, and a few books, but the rest of it Ralph essentially gave to a university library, which was a good home for it. I was tempted to try to buy the whole thing, but I am glad that I didn’t. I have too many books already (3,000, but around 1,000 are on my Kindle). Ralph had to have a knee replaced, as a casualty of his football days. Ralph attended the 50th anniversary ceremony for the members of those national championship teams, and he said that there were many canes, wheelchairs, and walkers among the attendees.

In 2001, Ralph sold his home in Herndon and moved to Florida to be closer to his family, and our correspondence tailed off, until one day in August when Ralph frantically contacted me, to put a letter from the CIA on my site, which I did. The FBI led the attack that time, and Ralph was nearly afraid to leave his home. Ralph later said that my posting up that letter reduced the FBI’s heat on him, but maybe he was being generous. A month later, the 9/11 terror attacks happened, and Ralph then just wanted to disappear. Not long after that, I had the only conversation with Ralph that I ever had, for about an hour one day, as I called him at home. Ralph said that my summary of his work was the best that he had seen, but that was nearly our last communication. Ralph dropped out of sight after that, trying to quietly live out his remaining years.

Ralph lived for nearly another 20 years, he outlived his wife, and he died in 2020 of COVID. I am happily still in touch with his family.

I loved Ralph, and miss him. Ralph was a great man. Many case officers had, to one degree or another, the kind of awakening that Ralph did. People couldn’t make a career of doing what they did without having some kind realization of what they were really doing, even if the CIA tried to hire people who blindly followed orders. The halls at Langley were filled with zombies who drank themselves in a stupor each night and counted their days to retirement, as they had kind of figured it out, it was not what they signed up for, but they were trapped. Ralph was one of a handful who woke up and spoke out. His conscience demanded no less. There are not many like Ralph on the planet. If we are going to survive as a species, more of us have to find the kind of courage that Ralph had.