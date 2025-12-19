Last year I read Chomsky and Me, by Noam Chomsky’s longtime assistant at MIT, Bev Boisseau Stohl. This will be my reflections on the book (here is another). She began working for Noam in 1993 at MIT, around when Noam and I ended our brief correspondence. Here is an interview with Stohl. Noam turned 97 on December 7, and here is a birthday tribute to him.

Stohl was on the administrative staff at MIT and was working toward a master’s degree in psychology. She was trying to get a different position but lost it, and Noam’s previous assistant quit after less than a year, burned out. Noam was in a small suite of offices with other professors who were very protective toward him. The other professors went through the process of finding Stohl, and what sealed it was that she knew nothing about Manufacturing Consent. They did not want a Chomsky groupie working there.

Stohl could immediately tell that Noam’s mind was often in distant realms, but when he returned, he was affable and even playful. Her job was managing the bewildering flow of people and correspondence that was directed at Noam. Noam was arguably the world’s most approachable person, who has been described as directly talking to more Americans than anybody in history. She soon found a “nutcase” file, with all manner of bizarre correspondence in it. Noam’s wife Carol was very protective of him, and when a New Yorker journalist interviewed them at home and then wrote an attack piece (“coincidentally” just as the USA invaded Iraq), Carol never let another journalist into their home. Noam’s time was booked for years in advance. One of my friends visited Noam in his office (people just had to ask). He asked Noam if any national rulers ever really cared for the welfare of those that they ruled, and Noam replied with maybe the ruler of Andorra, for a few weeks, two centuries ago.

Stohl was drawn into Noam’s world, made friends with people such as Howard Zinn, and began to understand what she had gotten involved in. She eventually became part of the family. Noam had to have police protection at times, and Stohl began to understand why. Very much like Einstein, Noam was famously inept around technology. Through his endless typing (estimated at 15,000 words a week to public inquiries), Noam had rubbed off all of the labels of his keyboard’s keys. Noam lost his voice for days each month, from all of the speaking that he did. As my mentor did, Noam could go to sleep with a problem in his mind and wake up with the answer.

When Noam was taken advantage of for home repairs, Stohl rescued him. She eventually helped at his Cape Cod summer cottage and on his speaking tours. She was amazed at Noam’s patience with people that she thought did not deserve it, especially angry, attacking ones. The students were always Noam’s highest priority, but he was a demanding professor.

Interestingly, from books that Noam was sent that she read, Stohl began to understand that Western medicine was a racket, especially when her mother was treated for cancer. After many years, she got the idea to write a book about her days with Noam. As she began writing, Noam read some of it and encouraged her to continue.

Finally, at nearly 90 years old, Noam packed it in at MIT and moved to sunny Arizona (where he was quickly made a professor). Stohl visited Noam in 2022, and she finally got an answer from Noam on why he replied to everybody (as I can vouch for). Noam responded with “Why? I don’t know. Arguably crazy. Just a feeling that people have a right to be taken seriously.” He likely lived that responsiveness more than any other person did in world history.

The Noam of Stohl’s book was wonderfully human. It became evident how much Stohl loved and respected Noam, which was the greatest praise that she could have given.