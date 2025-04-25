I suspect that as long as RFK, Jr., is head of the USA’s Department of Health and Human Services, I am going to be writing about it periodically, as I have already (1, 2, 3, 4). Yahoo! has been my home page since the 1990s, almost daily I see articles that attack Kennedy, and the vitriol often pours forth in ways that I have rarely seen in the mainstream media. I never link to Washington Post, as it is behind a paywall, like the New York Times is, but Yahoo! often reproduces their articles (which soon disappear from Yahoo!, so I don’t link to Yahoo!, either). A recent Washington Post article reproduced on Yahoo! stated:

“Epidemiologists and public health experts say there is no evidence that vaccines cause autism, citing overwhelming scientific data that there is no link between the two.”

That is a Big Lie. The so-called overwhelming data is almost all worthless, riddled with conflicts of interest above all. Here are some relevant articles, most by some of my favorite authors on these subjects: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. As I have written at great length, there is no credible evidence that vaccines ever conquered a disease. Both of those girls in Texas who allegedly died of measles actually appear to be casualties of medical mistakes. I recently wrote a long post on measles.

The bottom line on vaccines and autism is that vaccines are violent assaults on the bodies of the vaccinated, in keeping with the warfare paradigm of male-dominated Western medicine. There is a great deal of evidence of neurological damage from vaccines. The author of this article summarized his three core reasons why vaccines induce autism (which are interrelated):

1. Chronic neurological (and maybe gastrointestinal) inflammation;

2. Zeta potential collapse;

3. Cell danger response.

I got a live blood reading in the early 1990s, and they didn’t call it zeta potential collapse back then, but it could be seen. Gaston Naessens saw what is called rouleaux (clumping) of the blood cells in unhealthy people, and with the right supplements, it was quickly reversed. A close friend got intestinal inflammation from his COVID vaccine, and I increasingly see articles these days on gut health and how it affects the brain. The cell danger response is initiated by the mitochondria, which is one of my favorite microbiological subjects. So these are all near and dear subjects to me, but the mainstream media won’t touch them, as it does Big Pharma’s bidding, in an example of Ed Herman’s advertising filter of his Propaganda Model on steroids.

The attacks that I am seeing on Kennedy over his autism statements usually completely miss the point, and probably intentionally. Sure, there are high-functioning autistics. I am in the spectrum myself (who knows if it is vaccine-related?), but I certainly don’t cheer my condition. Kennedy’s point was not that there are high-functioning autistics, but those who are devastated by autism, barely able to function, and those cases have skyrocketed ever since American children became vaccine pincushions.