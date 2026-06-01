The video of this post is here.

I was working on an energy racket post when I saw that Marilyn Monroe was born 100 years ago today. I feel obligated to write about her on this day.

Gary Wean was at the Malibu pool party at Peter Lawford’s home when Monroe was introduced to Jack Kennedy in 1960. According to Gary, Monroe was being used as bait for an intelligence-gathering and blackmail operation that targeted Kennedy, run by Mickey Cohen and Menachem Begin.

Gary was also at Monroe’s home on the day that she died. Gary wrote that she was not visited by Bobby Kennedy, but by her handler, who worked for Cohen. Monroe knew too much, was beginning to talk, and had to be silenced. Her murder preceded Kennedy’s by a year. Monroe’s fate was another sordid Hollywood tale, and she deserved better.

RIP, Marilyn.