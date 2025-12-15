While I spent the summer of 1974 touring Europe, my future wife worked in an orphanage for disabled children near London, with her sister. We both have some English heritage, and my wife has loved all things English since then, which is a common American predilection. I have been watching streaming TV for the past several years in the evenings with my wife, and we generally prefer British shows, which are usually intelligent, rarely violent, and often charming. My wife got me to watch the Downton Abbey TV series, as well as the movies. On Saturday, she had me watch the final Downton Abbey movie. It was charming, as usual, but as I have written lately, I am also in the middle of a tome on the British Empire and its prodigious violence. All empires relied on violence and the USA is no different, as my series of posts on Noam’s latest and likely final book makes clear. While watching the final Downton Abbey movie, set in 1930, my mind regularly recalled the brutal imperial acts that made the world of Downton Abbey possible, with its vast estates, butlers and servants, etc. It would soon come to an end, which is probably part of Downton Abbey’s appeal, of a bygone era and social relations that are largely extinct.

But what I kept thinking about yesterday was something else: my encounter with Rob Reiner, before I had heard of his murder. In the summer of 1987, when Dennis Lee moved our company to my home town of Ventura, his wife Alison’s sister came to visit, as she had also done when we lived in Boston. Alison’s sister worked in New York City, and this was her first visit to California. She was my age, I picked her up at the LA airport, and she made it clear that she wanted to see a Hollywood celebrity. Because I grew up near LA and worked there three years, I continually encountered Hollywood celebrities and heard many stories of them. They were just people, often all too human, and I never approached them as I let them live their lives. When Alison’s sister said that she wanted to see a celebrity, I first took her to where I thought the odds were good: Century Plaza, next to Beverly Hills. I sometimes worked out of our Century Plaza office, and in those innocent days I parked in a Beverly Hills neighborhood for free and walked to the office. You couldn’t walk around there for long without seeing a celebrity.

So we walked into the plaza, looked around for a minute, didn’t see any celebrities, then we left the plaza to return to my car. As we walked away, on an empty sidewalk, coming toward us was Rob Reiner, with Elizabeth McGovern on his arm. As we passed them, she made eye contact with me, maybe cautiously waiting for a celebrity reaction, but we just kept going. After we passed them, I said to Alison’s sister: “There, you got your celebrity sighting.” She had no idea what I meant, as she did not even notice that the couple we had just passed were celebrities. So I turned us around, followed them into the plaza and passed them, and soon turned around to pass by them again. Then Alison’s sister got her celebrity sighting.

That happened when Reiner and McGovern were at the peak of their careers. She is three years younger than me. They had a standard Hollywood romance that lasted only a few years. I was a movie junkie, and I ran into celebrities at the movies in Westwood regularly. I remember my shock when I watched Spinal Tap when it came out, that “Meathead” Rob Reiner was its director. It was his debut directorial effort, which remains a classic today. That began a run that few directors ever had, of hit after hit, several of which became American classics. That was fun to encounter him, and I had seen McGovern in a few movies by that time. In that final Downton Abbey movie, McGovern became the family matriarch, with the death of Maggie Smith’s character. Seeing her took me back, which was why I spent time yesterday thinking of my encounter with Reiner and McGovern, to hear in the evening that Reiner and his wife had been murdered, likely by their drug addict son. I have had many such “coincidences” in my life, and I don’t know what they mean, other than maybe that we are all connected.

RIP, Mr. Reiner.