The last email that I ever received from Ed Herman copied me into one of his close circles. That was how I met Sam Husseini. Ed died a couple of months later, and Sam helped get Ed’s obituary published in the New York Times and Washington Post. Sam has my undying gratitude for that alone. The New York Times’s obituary was an inadvertent confirmation of Ed and Noam Chomsky’s Propaganda Model. I already knew who Sam was, as I had read some of his work, beginning in the 1990s, as he was a prominent left journalist and his articles appeared in numerous publications.

I began writing about the COVID pandemic early on, and a year later, Sam inaugurated his Substack site, with a post on Big Tech censorship around COVID, which was right down my alley. I have read all of his Substack posts since then. Sam is an unusual journalist in that he is also a political activist. His VotePact.org is an attempt to overcome the duopoly of American retail politics. Sam worked for the USA’s first Arabic Senator, who was far more radical than today’s “Squad.”

Sam may be the first journalist on Earth who suggested that COVID may have had a lab origin. Sam coauthored a scientific paper on the possible lab origin of an Ebola outbreak in Africa in 2014. Sam is not just any old journalist, to coauthor a scientific paper, and his brilliant mind is evident in his writings. Sam’s father was Palestinian, driven from his home by the Zionists in 1948, so the Palestinian issue has long been one of Sam’s focuses as a journalist, especially during this Israeli genocide in Gaza. Sam’s articles have brought me to tears at times. Sam had become quite a fixture on the Internet interview circuit in recent years, with videos splashed across YouTube and elsewhere.

One of Sam’s activities is badgering officials, to get them to lie to escape his questions (even Jimmy Carter), and he has made a name for himself in recent years at State Department briefings. Sam was famously dragged out of a Trump-Putin press conference and jailed for holding up a sign to ask a question about nuclear disarmament. Sam became a member of my pantheon years ago. Unlike Ed’s libelous Wikipedia bio, Sam’s is not too bad.

There are not many like Sam on Earth. Sam’s work helped inspire my Substack experiment, and Sam kindly repo

sted one of my posts on Ed. Go Sam.